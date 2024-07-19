Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.26 -2.56 -3.09%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.75 -2.36 -2.77%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.46 -0.99 -1.17%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.125 -0.043 -1.98%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.455 -0.062 -2.46%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.42 -0.14 -0.16%
Breaking News:

FTC Probes Oil Executives' Texts for OPEC Collusion

Oil and Gas Exports Are Increasingly Important for Canada's Economy

India Looks to Russia for Reliable Uranium Supply

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

FTC Probes Oil Executives' Texts for OPEC Collusion

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 19, 2024, 3:30 PM CDT

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is intensifying its scrutiny of the oil and gas sector, focusing on communications between executives at major firms such as Hess Corp., Occidental Petroleum Corp., and Diamondback Energy Inc. The FTC's investigation seeks to determine if these executives improperly coordinated with OPEC officials, potentially violating U.S. antitrust laws.

Investigators are looking for evidence of collusion, particularly discussions about pricing and oil production levels. Such coordination could lead to higher oil prices and less competitive markets, which is illegal under U.S. law. The FTC's current focus on these companies is part of a broader investigation into several mergers within the industry, particularly those involving companies operating in the Permian Basin, North America's most prolific oil field.

Recent developments have heightened the stakes. In May, the FTC uncovered hundreds of texts between Pioneer Natural Resources Co. founder Scott Sheffield and OPEC officials, related to market dynamics. These messages were found during the review of Exxon Mobil Corp.'s $63 billion acquisition of Pioneer. The discovery led to conditions on the deal, including Sheffield's exclusion from Exxon's board.

Sheffield has denied any wrongdoing, accusing the FTC of unjustly vilifying him.

Nevertheless, the agency is now rigorously examining executive communications from other companies, searching for similar evidence of collusion.

This investigation coincides with a U.S. Senate budget committee probe into alleged collusion between nearly 20 large oil and gas producers and OPEC. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, echoing the FTC's allegations against Sheffield, has claimed that industry executives have been working with OPEC to constrain production and drive up prices. The Senate has demanded that these companies, including BP, Shell, and ConocoPhillips, provide communications with OPEC officials dating back to January 2020.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

