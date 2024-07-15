European Diesel Trade Thriving After Russia’s Exclusion

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.94 -0.27 -0.33%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.82 -0.21 -0.25%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.40 -0.35 -0.41%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.220 -0.109 -4.68%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.491 -0.024 -0.96%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 86.62 +0.53 +0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 86.62 +0.53 +0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 18 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 86.11 +0.20 +0.23%
Chart Mars US 255 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.491 -0.024 -0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 18 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 958 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 18 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 86.11 +0.20 +0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 412 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 68.41 -0.41 -0.60%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 84.36 -0.41 -0.48%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 82.61 -0.41 -0.49%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 78.81 -0.41 -0.52%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 76.61 -0.41 -0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 76.61 -0.41 -0.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 76.21 -0.41 -0.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 83.06 -0.41 -0.49%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 76.91 -0.41 -0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 86.62 +0.53 +0.62%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 11 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 72.85 -0.54 -0.74%
Graph up ANS West Coast 22 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 77.85 +0.52 +0.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 78.75 +0.25 +0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 78.75 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 78.75 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 72.75 +0.50 +0.69%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 89.12 +0.55 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 hours By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 8 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 8 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 7 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 10 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

European Diesel Trade Thriving After Russia’s Exclusion

Petrochemicals Are Big Oil’s Next Big Profit Hedge

Petrochemicals Are Big Oil’s Next Big Profit Hedge

Big oil companies are hedging…

Oklo to Start Building First Small Modular Reactors in 2027

Oklo to Start Building First Small Modular Reactors in 2027

Sam Altman-backed nuclear company Oklo…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

European Diesel Trade Thriving After Russia’s Exclusion

By Alex Kimani - Jul 15, 2024, 12:30 PM CDT

Europe’s Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) has revealed that trading in European diesel futures and options has been thriving ever since Russian crude was excluded from the continent’s benchmark. 

ICE has reported seeing a series of open interest records in the gasoil, or diesel, market that it operates for the month of June with open interest in options and quarterly volumes setting new records.

ICE banned the delivery of Russian fuel into its gasoil contract in early 2023 following heavy sanctions by the European Union due to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Prior to that, Russian barrels were delivered to storage tanks in the Netherlands and Belgium. 

More than 18 months on from ICE’s first successful delivery of Russian-free barrels of gasoil, the contract continues as the most liquid distillate benchmark,” Jeff Barbuto, global head of oil markets at ICE, has told Bloomberg.

Similarly, the inclusion of United States’ WTI Midland crude from the Texas shale fields to the global Dated Brent benchmark has made the benchmark more liquid and less susceptible to manipulations by vastly widening the pool of tradeable cargoes. 

The total supply of benchmark grades including Brent, Oseberg, Ekofisk, Forties, Troll and now WTI Midland has almost doubled from three years ago. Dated Brent accounts for roughly 80% of the world's crude trade. WTI Midland is similar in quality to the North Sea crude used in Dated Brent. WTI Midland has set the price of Dated Brent more than half the time since its debut in the benchmark.

WTI Midland into Dated Brent serves another useful purpose: it prevents North Sea producers from putting their own cargoes into so-called chains. Chains, usually the cheapest grades, allow a company with forward contracts to sell actual barrels of oil to another firm, providing a link between paper and physical markets. Since May 2023, WTI Midland has dominated chains, turning the tables on Forties thanks to the U.S. grade being cheaper despite its superior quality.

"The market has really embraced Midland as a deliverable into the Dated Brent contract. Liquidity in the spot market has doubled with more companies involved," Dave Ernsberger, global head of pricing and market insight at S&P Global Platts has told Reuters.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Asian Market Buys First Oil Cargoes From Canada’s Trans Mountain Pipeline

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start
Russia Appears to Be Amassing a Dark Fleet to Ship LNG

Russia Appears to Be Amassing a Dark Fleet to Ship LNG
Another Billion-Dollar U.S. Oil Acquisition Is on the Horizon

Another Billion-Dollar U.S. Oil Acquisition Is on the Horizon

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

Is Big Solar Beating Big Oil in 2024?

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com