Eni Strikes Natural Gas Offshore Mexico

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.78 -0.55 -0.67%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.23 -0.52 -0.61%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.36 -0.47 -0.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.369 +0.003 +0.13%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.525 -0.013 -0.52%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 87.04 +0.05 +0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 87.04 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Bonny Light 11 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 88.15 +1.09 +1.25%
Chart Mars US 248 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.525 -0.013 -0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 11 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 11 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 11 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 952 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 11 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 11 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 11 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 11 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 88.15 +1.09 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 405 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 66.73 -0.83 -1.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 84.48 -0.83 -0.97%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 82.73 -0.83 -0.99%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 77.68 -0.83 -1.06%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 75.13 -0.83 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 75.13 -0.83 -1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 77.58 -0.83 -1.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 82.18 -0.83 -1.00%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 75.58 -0.83 -1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 87.04 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 73.39 -0.72 -0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 15 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 78.39 -0.72 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 80.50 +1.25 +1.58%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 89.70 -0.72 -0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 1 day Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 5 hours The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 3 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

Saudi Oil Market Share in China Set for Rebound

Georgia's Anaklia Port: A Geopolitical Tug-of-War

Georgia's Anaklia Port: A Geopolitical Tug-of-War

The development of Georgia's Anaklia…

The Future of Oil Demand Is Increasingly Clear as Trends Solidify

The Future of Oil Demand Is Increasingly Clear as Trends Solidify

Despite forecasts of peak oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Eni Strikes Natural Gas Offshore Mexico

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 09, 2024, 1:48 AM CDT

Italy’s supermajor Eni has announced a new natural gas discovery in the Gulf of Mexico, in the mid-deep waters off the Mexican coast.

The discovery contains an estimated potential reserve of 300 to 400 million barrels of oil equivalent, the company said.

The block where Eni was drilling for gas is in the Sureste Basin, where Eni has an estimated total of over 1.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent in resources in place. The company plans to turn the area in what it called “a hub development”, tapping several discoveries in the area.

The news about Eni’s discovery comes on the heels of a report that Carlos Slim, Mexico’s wealthiest man, is investing $1.2 billion in the development of another gas field offshore—the Lakach project led by state energy major Pemex.

Mexico has been expanding its gas-powered generation, building new power plants, and consequently developing more of its gas resources to reduce its overwhelming dependence on imports from its northern neighbor, with imports running at record rates.

Mexico recently updated its proven oil and gas reserves estimate, revising the total upwards, to a total of 8.383 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Proven reserves, classified as P1, are the best estimate of recoverable resources under current technological and economic conditions.

According to Mexican government data, released in June by the National Hydrocarbons Commission, Mexico's proven crude oil reserves declined slightly to 5.978 billion barrels from 6.155 billion barrels the previous year. However, proven natural gas reserves saw a significant increase, rising to 12.297 trillion cubic feet from 11.029 trillion cubic feet.

Mexico’s president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum has pledged to boost investments in natural gas generation. Sheinbaum’s energy plan envisages the addition of some 13.7 GW of new power generation capacity to the grid over the next six years, with a portion of this coming from solar installations. For context, Mexico is set to add 3.3 GW in new capacity from gas and solar this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Exxon Sees Higher Oil Prices Raising Upstream Earnings

Next Post

Saudi Oil Market Share in China Set for Rebound

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
Citi Says Oil Could Crash to Sub-$60 Level

Citi Says Oil Could Crash to Sub-$60 Level
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start
California Goes After Big Oil Profits

California Goes After Big Oil Profits

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?

 Alt text

Oil Drops on Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com