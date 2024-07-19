Energy Trading Hit by Worldwide IT Outage

Energy trading in London and Singapore was affected on Friday morning by a massive worldwide outage, which also affected banks, airlines, airports, and media organizations.

The news services platform of the London Stock Exchange, airlines, banks, and media organizations went down in the early hours of Friday, reportedly due to a failure in Microsoft 365 and Azure services.

Microsoft said on Friday that its cloud services have been restored after suffering an outage.

“A small subset of services is still experiencing residual impact,” Microsoft said, as carried by CNBC.

Some major oil and gas trading desks in London and Singapore were struggling to execute trades due to the outage on Friday, industry sources told Reuters.

The London Stock Exchange is operating as normal, but its regulatory news service (RNS) was affected by the outage.

“RNS news service is currently experiencing a third party global technical issue, preventing news from being published on www.londonstockexchange.com,” a statement from the London Stock Exchange said early on Friday.

“Technical teams are working to restore the service. Other services across the group, including London Stock Exchange, continue to operate as normal.”

Airlines, banks, and media were the worst hit by the mass outage.

In the UK, Sky News went off air.

Booking and flights were grounded at some airports and some airlines experienced difficulties with online services. Airports in Sydney, Australia, and Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport were also affected by the IT outage.

At London’s Stansted airport, some check-ins are being done manually but “flights are still operating as normal,” the airport operator told the BBC.

U.S. Frontier Airlines said late on Thursday “Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies. During this time booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted.”

Early on Friday, Frontier Airlines issued an update, saying “The ground stop has been lifted, and our systems are gradually normalizing. We are in the process of resuming flight operations.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

