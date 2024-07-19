Egypt’s Natural Gas Production Sinks to Six-Year Low

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 13 mins 82.47 -0.35 -0.42%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.85 -0.26 -0.31%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.28 -0.17 -0.20%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.089 -0.036 -1.69%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.514 -0.002 -0.09%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.56 +2.04 +2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.56 +2.04 +2.41%
Chart Bonny Light 21 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.56 +0.12 +0.14%
Chart Mars US 259 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.514 -0.002 -0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 21 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 962 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 21 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 21 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 21 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.56 +0.12 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 415 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 67.45 -0.14 -0.21%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 83.45 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 81.70 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 78.70 -0.14 -0.18%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 75.55 -0.14 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 75.55 -0.14 -0.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 75.30 -0.14 -0.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 81.80 -0.14 -0.17%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 76.05 -0.14 -0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.56 +2.04 +2.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.33 +2.09 +2.71%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 73.08 +2.09 +2.94%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 84.63 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 78.08 +2.09 +2.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 79.33 +2.09 +2.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.33 +2.09 +2.71%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.75 +1.75 +2.27%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.00 +2.00 +2.82%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 89.16 +1.90 +2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 11 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 12 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 10 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 13 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

Egypt’s Natural Gas Production Sinks to Six-Year Low

Was President Trump Responsible for Lower Gas Prices?

Was President Trump Responsible for Lower Gas Prices?

Over the past 30 years,…

Are Armenia and Azerbaijan Finally Near a Peace Agreement?

Are Armenia and Azerbaijan Finally Near a Peace Agreement?

The U.S. is attempting to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Egypt’s Natural Gas Production Sinks to Six-Year Low

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 19, 2024, 7:00 AM CDT

Natural gas production in Egypt, which has seen a massive new gas field come on stream in the Mediterranean in recent years, has plunged to the lowest level in about six years, as the North African country is now importing LNG to meet growing demand.

Egypt’s natural gas production fell in May to the levels last seen in February 2018, according to data from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) cited by Bloomberg.

Egypt has been exporting LNG to Europe, but it usually halts these exports during the summer months, to meet soaring electricity demand in scorching temperatures as most of its electricity output comes from gas-fired power plants.

This year, early summer heat waves have made the situation in the country more difficult, and rolling power cuts have been enacted to conserve energy until contracted LNG cargoes arrive to save the day.

At the beginning of the summer in June, Egypt was looking to import in the coming months the highest number of LNG cargoes in years, to help it ease the strain on its grid and industry amid energy shortages that have led to rolling blackouts.

In June, Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Co, the state gas company, was seeking to purchase at least 17 LNG cargoes for delivery over the next three months.

Egypt, which aims to become a regional gas hub, has been exporting LNG to Europe from its terminals on the Mediterranean with gas from domestic production and from fields offshore Israel. However, Egypt rarely exports LNG in the summer months, due to high domestic power demand in the heat waves.

Earlier this year, Egyptian Natural Gas Holding sought to lease a liquefied natural gas import terminal from providers of FLNG units to get ahead of the scorching summer season that routinely triggers power blackouts due to the heavier load.

As some LNG cargoes have already arrived, Egypt will halt the power cuts as of July 21, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said earlier this week.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Global Electricity Demand Is Soaring

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start
Russia Appears to Be Amassing a Dark Fleet to Ship LNG

Russia Appears to Be Amassing a Dark Fleet to Ship LNG

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It

 Alt text

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com