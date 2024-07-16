Crude Inventories Fall Again as Fuel Stocks Build

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 56 mins 80.76 -1.15 -1.40%
Graph down Brent Crude 25 mins 83.89 -0.96 -1.13%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.39 -1.00 -1.18%
Graph up Natural Gas 56 mins 2.188 +0.030 +1.39%
Graph down Gasoline 56 mins 2.478 -0.014 -0.57%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.92 -0.17 -0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.92 -0.17 -0.20%
Chart Bonny Light 19 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 86.27 +0.16 +0.19%
Chart Mars US 256 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.478 -0.014 -0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 19 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 960 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 19 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 86.27 +0.16 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 413 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 68.11 -0.30 -0.44%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 84.06 -0.30 -0.36%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 82.31 -0.30 -0.36%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 78.51 -0.30 -0.38%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 76.31 -0.30 -0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 76.31 -0.30 -0.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 75.91 -0.30 -0.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 82.76 -0.30 -0.36%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 76.61 -0.30 -0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.92 -0.17 -0.20%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 78.69 -0.95 -1.19%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 72.44 -0.41 -0.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 85.72 -0.26 -0.30%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.14 -0.30 -0.39%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.00 -0.50 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.00 -0.50 -0.64%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.00 -0.50 -0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.25 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 88.41 -0.30 -0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 47 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 9 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 9 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 8 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 11 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

Crude Inventories Fall Again as Fuel Stocks Build

Europe Increasingly Reliant on American Diesel

Europe Increasingly Reliant on American Diesel

European buyers are increasingly relying…

Sanctions Strand Over 50 Russian Oil Tankers

Sanctions Strand Over 50 Russian Oil Tankers

More than 50 oil tankers…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Crude Inventories Fall Again as Fuel Stocks Build

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 16, 2024, 4:01 PM CDT

Crude oil inventories in the United States fell sharply this week by 4.44 million barrels for the week ending July 12, according to The American Petroleum Institute (API).

For the week prior, the API reported a 1.9 million barrel draw in crude inventories.

This week marks the third week in a row of API-estimated inventory draws for crude oil, for a total loss of 15.5 million barrels.

On Tuesday, the Department of Energy (DoE) reported that crude oil inventories in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) rose by 0.6 million barrels as of July 12. Inventories are now at 373.7 million barrels—the highest level since December 2022, but still well below the 656 million barrels in inventory in June 2020.

Oil prices were trading substantially down ahead of the API data release on Tuesday. At 04:11 pm ET, Brent crude was trading down $1.04 (-1.23%) on the day at $83.81—down about $1 per barrel from this time last week. The U.S. benchmark WTI was also trading down on the day by $1.08 (-1.32%) at $80.83—down nearly $1 per barrel from this time last week.

Gasoline inventories rose this week by a small amount, +365,000 barrels, after last week’s 3-million-barrel decrease. As of last week, gasoline inventories are 1% below the five-year average for this time of year, according to the latest EIA data.

Distillate inventories rose this week by 4.92 million barrels, on top of last week’s 2.3-million-barrel increase. Distillates were about 8% below the five-year average for the week ending May July 5, the latest EIA data shows.

Cushing inventories fell this week by 746,000 barrels, according to API data, after falling by 1.2 million barrels in the previous week.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

$15B Claim for Keystone XL Rejected

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start
Russia Appears to Be Amassing a Dark Fleet to Ship LNG

Russia Appears to Be Amassing a Dark Fleet to Ship LNG
CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

Is Big Solar Beating Big Oil in 2024?

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com