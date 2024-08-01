Court Seeks More Time to Evaluate Bids in Citgo Auction

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.69 +0.78 +1.00%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.62 +0.78 +0.96%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.82 +0.79 +0.99%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.036 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.453 +0.011 +0.45%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.07 -3.01 -3.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.07 -3.01 -3.71%
Chart Bonny Light 34 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.58 -1.08 -1.34%
Chart Mars US 272 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.453 +0.011 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 34 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 34 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 34 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 975 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 34 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 34 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 34 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 34 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.58 -1.08 -1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 428 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 63.91 +3.18 +5.24%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 80.06 +3.18 +4.14%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 78.31 +3.18 +4.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 74.61 +3.18 +4.45%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 71.91 +3.18 +4.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 71.91 +3.18 +4.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 71.91 +3.18 +4.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 78.81 +3.18 +4.20%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 71.91 +3.18 +4.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.07 -3.01 -3.71%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.21 -1.08 -1.49%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 64.96 -1.08 -1.64%
Graph down ANS West Coast 9 days 81.60 -1.14 -1.38%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 69.96 -1.08 -1.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 71.21 -1.08 -1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.21 -1.08 -1.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.75 -1.25 -1.71%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.00 -1.00 -1.52%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.26 -1.60 -1.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 10 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 4 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"

Breaking News:

Shell Begins New Share Buyback as Earnings Beat Estimates

The Oil Trading Boom Has Finally Fizzled Out

The Oil Trading Boom Has Finally Fizzled Out

Giant trading houses and oil…

Texas Pipeline Congestion Could Throttle U.S. Oil Exports at Critical Time

Texas Pipeline Congestion Could Throttle U.S. Oil Exports at Critical Time

Texas crude oil pipelines are…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Court Seeks More Time to Evaluate Bids in Citgo Auction

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 01, 2024, 5:33 AM CDT

The U.S. court overseeing the court-ordered auction of Venezuela’s PDV Holding, the parent company of refiner Citgo Petroleum, has requested an additional three weeks to evaluate the bids for the seventh-largest refiner in the United States.

The U.S. federal court in Delaware accepted, until mid-June, binding bids in the second bidding round for the shares of Citgo’s parent company, as creditors and claimants seek compensation for asset nationalization under Hugo Chavez and failure to repay debts under Nicolas Maduro.

The deadline for a decision on the auction was July 31.

But Robert Pincus, the court officer who is overseeing the auction, requested the deadline be extended until August 22 so that the court can finalize discussions with bidders and set the terms of a deal, Reuters reports, citing a court filing.

Although the discussions with the bidders have made “significant progress”, the court officials need a few more weeks to complete these after evaluating all bids, they wrote in the request for a delay.

The sale process of shares to pay creditors and claimants against Venezuela’s oil asset appropriation and debts owed by Citgo was launched by the Delaware court in October 2023.

A first bidding round with non-binding offers ended earlier this year.

Overall, creditors and claimants have sought to recoup at courts in Delaware a total of $24 billion in claims and arbitration awards against Venezuela.

However, in the first round of the auction the highest bid was only $7.3 billion, which is just one-third of the value of the claims approved by the court, Reuters reported in March this year.

To compare, Citgo is valued at between $11 billion and $13 billion.

Citgo is the seventh-largest refiner in the United States with a total capacity topping 800,000 barrels per day (bpd). It has plants in Texas, Louisiana, and Illinois, along with pipelines and a gasoline distribution network that supplies 4,200 outlets in the United States.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Expected to Raise Oil Prices to Asia

Next Post

Shell Begins New Share Buyback as Earnings Beat Estimates

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%
CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue to Fall

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue to Fall
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com