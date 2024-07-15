China's Natural Gas Production Surged in First Half of 2024

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.16 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.99 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.57 -0.18 -0.21%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.282 -0.047 -2.02%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.509 -0.006 -0.25%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 86.62 +0.53 +0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 86.62 +0.53 +0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 17 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 86.11 +0.20 +0.23%
Chart Mars US 255 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.509 -0.006 -0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 17 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 17 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 17 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 958 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 17 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 17 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 17 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 17 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 86.11 +0.20 +0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 411 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 68.41 -0.41 -0.60%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 84.36 -0.41 -0.48%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 82.61 -0.41 -0.49%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 78.81 -0.41 -0.52%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 76.61 -0.41 -0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 76.61 -0.41 -0.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 76.21 -0.41 -0.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 83.06 -0.41 -0.49%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 76.91 -0.41 -0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 86.62 +0.53 +0.62%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 10 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 72.85 -0.54 -0.74%
Graph up ANS West Coast 21 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 77.85 +0.52 +0.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 78.75 +0.25 +0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 78.75 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 78.75 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 72.75 +0.50 +0.69%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 89.12 +0.55 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 8 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 6 hours By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 6 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 9 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

Africa's Largest Oil Refiner Set for Public Listing

5 Issues That Will Dominate the NATO Summit

5 Issues That Will Dominate the NATO Summit

Ukraine's potential NATO membership involves…

Oklo to Start Building First Small Modular Reactors in 2027

Oklo to Start Building First Small Modular Reactors in 2027

Sam Altman-backed nuclear company Oklo…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China's Natural Gas Production Surged in First Half of 2024

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 15, 2024, 3:00 AM CDT

China’s natural gas production increased by 6% in the first half of the year compared to the same period a year earlier as state companies are boosting domestic output with new field start-ups. 

Chinese natural gas production stood at 123.6 billion cubic meters (bcm) in January to June, up by 6% year-over-year, per data by China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released on Monday. 

In June alone, China’s natural gas production jumped by 9.6% compared to the same month of 2023, according to the official statistics data reported by the Xinhua news agency. 

Earlier this year, for example, state energy giant Sinopec started production at a natural gas field that has an annual capacity estimated at 2 billion cubic meters. The field, located in the province of Sichuan, has reserves estimated at around 100 billion cubic meters, which makes it an important contributor to China’s domestic natural gas output, Sinopec said in March.  

Apart from raising domestic output, China is boosting natural gas imports this year to meet rising demand with LNG at lower prices than in the past two years. 

China’s imports of natural gas, including via pipeline and LNG cargoes, rose by 14.3% in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period of last year. 

Despite the higher volumes of imported gas, the Chinese import bill for the first half fell by 0.8% to $31.7 billion, as LNG prices were lower than year-ago levels early this year.  

China boosted its natural gas imports in the period January to April, as it looked to stockpile fuel for the power plants ahead of the summer amid international prices that were half last year’s levels in the first four months of 2024. Chinese imports of natural gas were estimated to have jumped by 21% between January and April compared to a year earlier.  

China could beat its 2021 all-time high of LNG imports this year, as industrial and commercial sectors are set to drive demand for the super-chilled fuel, an official at state-held energy giant PetroChina said in May. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India To Launch 10th Round for Oil, Gas Blocks

Next Post

Africa's Largest Oil Refiner Set for Public Listing

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start
Russia Appears to Be Amassing a Dark Fleet to Ship LNG

Russia Appears to Be Amassing a Dark Fleet to Ship LNG
Another Billion-Dollar U.S. Oil Acquisition Is on the Horizon

Another Billion-Dollar U.S. Oil Acquisition Is on the Horizon

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

Is Big Solar Beating Big Oil in 2024?

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com