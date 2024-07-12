China's Natural Gas Imports Rose by 14% in First Half of 2024

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.42 +0.80 +0.97%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.99 +0.59 +0.69%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.57 +0.39 +0.46%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.268 -0.014 -0.61%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.530 +0.012 +0.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.09 +0.36 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.09 +0.36 +0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 14 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 85.91 -0.90 -1.04%
Chart Mars US 252 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.530 +0.012 +0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 14 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 14 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 14 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 955 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 14 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 14 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 14 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 14 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 85.91 -0.90 -1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 408 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 68.82 +0.52 +0.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 84.77 +0.52 +0.62%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 83.02 +0.52 +0.63%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 79.22 +0.52 +0.66%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 77.02 +0.52 +0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 77.02 +0.52 +0.68%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 76.62 +0.52 +0.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 83.47 +0.52 +0.63%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 77.32 +0.52 +0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.09 +0.36 +0.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 7 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 7 days 73.39 -0.72 -0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 18 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.33 -1.06 -1.35%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.50 -1.14 -1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.50 -1.14 -1.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.50 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 71.75 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.88 -0.92 -1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 5 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 3 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 6 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

China's Natural Gas Imports Rose by 14% in First Half of 2024

2 Million Texans Without Power as Hurricane Beryl Reaches Houston

2 Million Texans Without Power as Hurricane Beryl Reaches Houston

Hurricane Beryl, the first Atlantic…

India and Russia Deepen Trade Ties Despite Ukraine Conflict

India and Russia Deepen Trade Ties Despite Ukraine Conflict

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China's Natural Gas Imports Rose by 14% in First Half of 2024

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 12, 2024, 6:00 AM CDT

China’s imports of natural gas, including via pipeline and LNG cargoes, increased by 14.3% in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period of last year. 

China imported 64.65 million tons of natural gas in the first six months of 2024, LNG Prime reported on Friday, citing data from China’s General Administration of Customs.  

The Chinese import bill for the first half fell by 0.8% to $31.7 billion, the data showed, as LNG prices were lower than year-ago levels early this year. 

Chinese imports of natural gas inched up by just 0.4% in June 2024 compared to the same month last year.  

China boosted its natural gas imports in the period January to April, as it looked to stockpile fuel for the power plants ahead of the summer amid international prices that were half last year’s levels in the first four months of 2024. Chinese imports of natural gas were estimated to have jumped by 21% between January and April compared to a year earlier.  

The Asian benchmark LNG prices averaged a little over $9 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to an average LNG price for delivery into north Asia of $18 per MMBtu in the first quarter of last year, per Bloomberg’s estimates. 

However, spot LNG prices for delivery to North Asia increased in the late spring and early summer and have topped $12/MMBtu in recent weeks, which resulted in a decline in Chinese spot demand, analysts told Reuters last week. 

China could beat its 2021 all-time high of LNG imports this year, as industrial and commercial sectors are set to drive demand for the super-chilled fuel, an official at state-held energy giant PetroChina said in May.   

Chinese LNG imports hit a record high of 78.8 million metric tons in 2021. The following year saw the first decline in LNG imports as prices soared in the energy crisis after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

Last year, China imported around 71.2 million metric tons of LNG.

ADVERTISEMENT

*/ ?>

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UK Government Denies Claims Ed Miliband Has Banned New North Sea Oil Licences

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
Citi Says Oil Could Crash to Sub-$60 Level

Citi Says Oil Could Crash to Sub-$60 Level
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start
Russia Appears to Be Amassing a Dark Fleet to Ship LNG

Russia Appears to Be Amassing a Dark Fleet to Ship LNG

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

Oil Drops on Inventory Build

 Alt text

From Fantasy to Fact: The EV Slowdown Gets Real

 Alt text

Is Big Solar Beating Big Oil in 2024?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com