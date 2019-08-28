Community OilPrice GEA
China Imports Close To 1 Million Bpd Of Iranian Crude In July

Oil Plunges On Trade War Escalation

Oil Plunges On Trade War Escalation

Oil prices plunged on Friday…

U.S. Oil Rig Count Plunges To Near 2-Year Low

U.S. Oil Rig Count Plunges To Near 2-Year Low

The US oil and gas…

China Imports Close To 1 Million Bpd Of Iranian Crude In July

By Irina Slav - Aug 28, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT

In an announcement that shattered the credibility of a slew of Iran export estimates, the Chinese customs authorities reported the country imported an average of 926,119 bpd of Iranian oil last month.

S&P Global Platts reports, citing data from the authority, this was an increase of 4.7 percent on June but a drop of almost 72 percent on the year.

At the end of July, Reuters had quoted shipping data and industry sources as saying that Iran’s overall exports of crude had dropped to as little as 100,000 bpd during the month.

Brian Hook, the U.S. State Department’s special envoy for Iran also said Iran’s exports had fallen below 100,000 bpd in July, while S&P Global Platts had estimated them at some 450,000 bpd.

TankerTrackers.com came the closest to the real figures, saying the average total for July was around 700,000 bpd.

While the actual import numbers could affect the course of the trade dispute between the U.S. and China, there was also some pretty good news for U.S. oil: imports of US crude jumped by 45 percent on the year in July, despite the trade war, to an average 362,364 bpd. This turned the United States into China’s eighth-largest oil supplier, after Oman and ahead of Malaysia.

The jump could have come in anticipation of the 5-percent tariff on U.S. crude that Beijing said will take effect next month in response to the latest round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods. Yet Chinese refiners have clearly developed a taste for U.S. crude: Sinopec has reportedly asked the government for an exemption from the tariffs as it expects cargoes of a total 8 million barrels of U.S. oil in September and October. The tariffs will increase the price by some $3 per barrel.

Saudi Arabia remained the undisputed leader among oil exporters to China, with shipments shooting up by almost 116 percent on the year to 1.65 million bpd in July. Russia came second and Iraq completed the top three.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

