Canadian Think Thank: Government Should Back U.S. In TC Energy Pipeline Lawsuit

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.18 +1.48 +2.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 73.57 +1.31 +1.81%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.10 +1.03 +1.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 2.610 -0.153 -5.54%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.589 +0.072 +2.87%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.44 -0.49 -0.66%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 69.00 -0.87 -1.25%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.589 +0.072 +2.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 74.53 +0.99 +1.35%
Graph up Murban 2 days 76.02 +1.07 +1.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 72.65 -0.76 -1.04%
Graph down Basra Light 576 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 73.77 -0.68 -0.91%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 73.44 -0.49 -0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.44 -0.49 -0.66%
Chart Girassol 2 days 75.69 -0.73 -0.96%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 29 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 46.45 -1.67 -3.47%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 69.85 -1.67 -2.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 68.10 -1.67 -2.39%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 65.25 -1.67 -2.50%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 61.95 -1.67 -2.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 61.95 -1.67 -2.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 63.25 -1.67 -2.57%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 72.20 -1.67 -2.26%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 61.55 -1.67 -2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.00 -1.75 -2.66%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 57.75 -1.75 -2.94%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 61.93 -1.46 -2.30%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 64.18 -1.46 -2.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.18 -1.46 -2.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.00 -1.75 -2.66%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 58.00 -1.50 -2.52%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Global coal prices soar to a record high as the world scrambles for energy
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 8 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Canadian Think Thank: Government Should Back U.S. In TC Energy Pipeline Lawsuit

Central Bank Rate Hikes Force Oil Prices Lower

Central Bank Rate Hikes Force Oil Prices Lower

Macro-economic headwinds continue to plague…

The Hidden Costs Of The IEA’s Net Zero Vision

The Hidden Costs Of The IEA’s Net Zero Vision

The International Energy Agency's (IEA)…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Canadian Think Thank: Government Should Back U.S. In TC Energy Pipeline Lawsuit

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 28, 2023, 2:30 PM CDT

Canada shouldn’t back Canadian pipeline company TC Energy in its lawsuit against the United States, a new report from a Canadian think tank suggested.

In the $15 billion lawsuit that TC Energy has filed against the United States for the Biden Administration’s cancellation of its crude oil cross-border pipeline expansion project known as the Keystone XL pipeline, Ottowa should back the United States, the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives recommended.

“Though the TC Energy dispute pits a Canadian company against the U.S. state, it does not follow that it is in Canada’s interest for TC Energy to prevail,” the report says, adding that “The Keystone XL case is a clear example of a company wanting to be compensated for making a risky bet.”

That risky bet refers to former President Donald Trump getting re-elected in 2020.

TC Energy originally proposed the expansion project back in 2008 in hopes of moving more than 800,000 barrels per day of tar sands oil to Gulf Coast refineries in Texas. President Obama denied the necessary permit for the project in 2015. President Trump granted it. Then President Biden revoked that permit the first day he served in office as President. TC Energy officially mothballed the project in June 2021. But the company is looking to recoup its costs from the United States.

TC Energy is hoping to recoup the costs under the NAFTA agreement that expired in 2020, arguing that the project originally dates back to 2008. NAFTA had a three-year grace period for lodging disputes, which was up on April 30—after TC Energy filed its dispute.

The United States is arguing that the Biden Administration revoked the permit after NAFTA expired.

The report suggests that Canada should actively support the United States in the case and not sit idly by, which would be tantamount to suggesting the U.S. position in the matter “is not credible.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Mexico’s Nationalist Policies Squeezing Oil Trade Margins

Next Post

Andurand’s Oil Hedge Fund Crashes After Oil Price Bet Goes Awry

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com