British Gas Owner Centrica's Tax Appeal Dismissed by Supreme Court

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.69 -1.13 -1.36%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.01 -1.10 -1.29%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.46 -0.99 -1.17%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.093 -0.032 -1.51%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.489 -0.027 -1.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.42 -0.14 -0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 86.42 -0.14 -0.16%
Chart Bonny Light 21 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.43 +0.87 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 259 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.489 -0.027 -1.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 21 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 962 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 21 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 21 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 21 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.43 +0.87 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 415 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 55 mins 67.90 -0.14 -0.21%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 83.45 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 81.70 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 55 mins 79.30 -0.14 -0.18%
Graph down Peace Sour 55 mins 77.30 -0.14 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 55 mins 77.30 -0.14 -0.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 55 mins 76.30 -0.14 -0.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 55 mins 82.00 -0.14 -0.17%
Chart Central Alberta 55 mins 78.30 -0.14 -0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.42 -0.14 -0.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 79.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 73.05 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 84.50 -0.13 -0.15%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 78.05 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 79.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 79.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 78.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 73.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 89.16 +1.90 +2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 12 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 12 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 11 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 14 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

British Gas Owner Centrica's Tax Appeal Dismissed by Supreme Court

AI's Rapid Growth Threatens Energy Industry, Economy, and Climate

AI's Rapid Growth Threatens Energy Industry, Economy, and Climate

AI's rapid growth poses a…

Azerbaijan Envisions Turkic States as 'Prominent International Force'

Azerbaijan Envisions Turkic States as 'Prominent International Force'

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

British Gas Owner Centrica's Tax Appeal Dismissed by Supreme Court

By City A.M - Jul 19, 2024, 10:30 AM CDT

Centrica, the FTSE 100 owner of British Gas, has lost an appeal against HMRC.

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by Centrica’s investment arm over the treatment of professional services fees.

Centrica Overseas Holdings, the energy supplier’s investment entity, acquired a Dutch company, Oxxio and its four subsidiaries in July 2005. However, the deal didn’t go to plan. Around mid-2009, Centrica decided to sell Oxxio and went on to instruct professional advisers.

By March 2011, following a lengthy process, the investment business sold the assets of two Oxxio subsidiaries and the shares in a third subsidiary.

Centrica’s advisors on the deal, Deutsche Bank AG London, Pricewaterhousecoopers (PwC) and De Brauw, racked up fees of £2,529,697 between the time of instruction in 2009 and the final sale in 2011.

The investment business went on to claim relief for the £2.5m expenditure in its tax return for the accounting period ending 31 December 2011, but was denied by HMRC.

The tax authority denied the claim because this expenditure was not deductible. It argued that it was not an expense of management and that, even if it was, it was capital in nature.

The parties went on to fight it out in the courts, with the case going to the Supreme Court.

Centrica Overseas Holdings first appealed the HMRC decision to the First-tier Tribunal, which found that most (but not all) of the expenditure was expenses of management, but dismissed the appeal on the basis that the expenditure was not incurred by the company.

The investment business then appealed to the Upper Tribunal. The Tribunal allowed the appeal and found that all the expenditures in question were both business management expenses and revenue expenditures and, therefore, deductible.

Then HMRC appealed that ruling to the Court of Appeal, which found that the expenditure was a management expense, but allowed HMRC’s appeal on the basis that the money was capital in nature and therefore not deductible.

It has been established from these cases that the £2.5m expenditure was a management expense.

However, Centrica appealed to the Supreme Court only on the question of whether the expenditure was capital in nature.

The Supreme Court unanimously dismissed its appeal today, as the Lord Justices held that the expenditure was capital in nature and, therefore, not deductible under the Corporation Tax Act.

A HMRC spokesperson said: “We welcome the decision, which provides certainty for businesses and ensures this provision operates as Parliament intended.”

Centrica was approached for a comment.

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The Biggest U.S. Solar-Storage Project Launches in Nevada

Next Post

The Biggest U.S. Solar-Storage Project Launches in Nevada

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start
Russia Appears to Be Amassing a Dark Fleet to Ship LNG

Russia Appears to Be Amassing a Dark Fleet to Ship LNG

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com