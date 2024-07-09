BP Shares Plummet on $2 Billion Impairment Warning

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.83 -0.50 -0.61%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.19 -0.56 -0.65%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.32 -0.51 -0.59%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.407 +0.041 +1.73%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.545 +0.007 +0.28%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.23 -0.81 -0.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 86.23 -0.81 -0.93%
Chart Bonny Light 11 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.81 -1.34 -1.52%
Chart Mars US 249 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.545 +0.007 +0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 11 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 11 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 11 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 952 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 11 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 11 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 11 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 11 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.81 -1.34 -1.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 405 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 66.73 -0.83 -1.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 84.48 -0.83 -0.97%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 82.73 -0.83 -0.99%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 77.68 -0.83 -1.06%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 75.13 -0.83 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 75.13 -0.83 -1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 77.58 -0.83 -1.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 82.18 -0.83 -1.00%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 75.58 -0.83 -1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.23 -0.81 -0.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 73.39 -0.72 -0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 15 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 78.39 -0.72 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 79.00 -1.50 -1.86%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 72.50 -1.00 -1.36%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 89.70 -0.72 -0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 2 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 13 hours The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 4 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

BP Shares Plummet on $2 Billion Impairment Warning

An Israeli Invasion of Lebanon Could Boost the Russia-Iran Alliance

An Israeli Invasion of Lebanon Could Boost the Russia-Iran Alliance

If Israel were to invade…

Red States Win Legal Battle Against Biden's LNG Export Restrictions

Red States Win Legal Battle Against Biden's LNG Export Restrictions

A federal judge has blocked…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

BP Shares Plummet on $2 Billion Impairment Warning

By City A.M - Jul 09, 2024, 10:30 AM CDT

Shares in BP fell by as much as four percent this morning after it warned it was expected to post an impairment of up to $2bn (1.6bn) and was operating under “significantly” lower refining margins.

The FTSE 100 oil major, which in April surprised investors with a better-than-expected oil and gas trading performance in the first three months of the year, maintained much of its momentum in the second quarter, but said that “onerous contract provisions” meant it was setting aside up between between $1bn (£780m) and $2bn (£1.6bn).

BP shares were down 3.5 percent in early market trading at 9 30am BST.

In a trading update published this morning, the company said upstream production was flat compared to the prior quarter, and realised oil prices had a favourable impact on its bottom line.

However, BP was still hit by “significantly” lower realised refining margins—which had been unexpectedly healthy in the first quarter—due to narrower North American heavy crude oil differentials and weaker middle distillate margins.

The energy giant expects these to have an adverse impact of up to $0.7bn (£0.55bn).

BP also said its second-quarter results expected on July 30 will include the post-tax adverse adjustments from the firm’s ongoing review of its Gelsenkirchen refinery in Germany.

Analysts at Jeffries said the trading update should result in an earnings downgrade of approximately 20 percent, “mainly driven by a lower trading contribution” and the negative revisions in refining.

ADVERTISEMENT

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Aramco Looks to Raise at Least $3 Billion From New Bond Sale

Next Post

Saudi Aramco Looks to Raise at Least $3 Billion From New Bond Sale

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
Citi Says Oil Could Crash to Sub-$60 Level

Citi Says Oil Could Crash to Sub-$60 Level
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start
California Goes After Big Oil Profits

California Goes After Big Oil Profits

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?

 Alt text

Oil Drops on Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com