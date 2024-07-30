Get Exclusive Intel
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Pew Research: Americans Divided on U.S. Role in Russia-Ukraine War

By RFE/RL staff - Jul 30, 2024, 12:00 PM CDT
  • The US has announced a $1.7 billion assistance package for Ukraine, which includes air defense interceptors, munitions, and anti-tank missiles.
  • A Pew Research Center survey found that Americans are divided on the extent to which the US should support Ukraine, with a partisan split on the issue.
  • Despite the divisions, there is broad public support for maintaining strict economic sanctions on Russia.
Ukraine

The United States on July 29 announced two assistance packages for Ukraine valued at $1.7 billion.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the presidential package, valued at up to $200 million, will include air-defense interceptors, munitions for HIMARS, artillery and mortar rounds, and Javelin and other anti-tank missiles.

The U.S. Defense Department also announced $1.5 billion through the security-assistance-initiative funds.

The resources will "augment Ukraine's air defense" through long-range firing capability and anti-tank weapons, as well as equipment to sustain previous donations by the United States, Kirby said.

According to a July 29 report by the Pew Research Center, over half of Americans are worried about the growing length of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and the costs associated with providing aid.

Despite bipartisan support for Ukraine aid in Congress, the U.S. public is divided on the degree of support that Washington should provide, a survey by Pew Research Center found.

Pew Research Center said that while 48 percent of Americans believe the United States has a responsibility to help Ukraine, 49 percent disagree.

Despite recent campaigns to increase support for Ukraine among Republicans in Congress, Pew Research Center reported that nearly half of Republicans say Washington is providing too much aid to Ukraine, compared to 29 percent of Americans overall. Only 19 percent of Americans say the United States is not providing enough support.

While Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump has claimed that he would end Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 24 hours if he was elected, only 34 percent of Americans say the war poses a "major threat" to U.S. interests, the report said.

Likewise, Pew Research Center found that Democrats are more likely than Republicans to say that they are worried that Russia will take over Ukraine and invade other countries in Europe.

Despite opposition to aid, there is "broad public support for keeping strict economic sanctions" on Russia, according to the Pew Research Center survey of nearly 9,500 people at the beginning of July.

By RFE/RL

