9 of 10 of the World’s Busiest Ports Are in Asia

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.05 -0.76 -1.00%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.87 -0.91 -1.14%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.63 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.133 +0.097 +4.76%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.384 -0.032 -1.31%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.08 -0.10 -0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 81.08 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Bonny Light 33 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.66 -1.01 -1.24%
Chart Mars US 270 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.384 -0.032 -1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 33 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 33 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 33 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 973 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 33 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 33 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 33 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 33 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.66 -1.01 -1.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 427 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 61.81 -1.35 -2.14%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 77.96 -1.35 -1.70%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 76.21 -1.35 -1.74%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 72.51 -1.35 -1.83%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 69.81 -1.35 -1.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 69.81 -1.35 -1.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 69.81 -1.35 -1.90%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 76.71 -1.35 -1.73%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 69.81 -1.35 -1.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.08 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.29 -1.35 -1.83%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.04 -1.35 -2.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 81.60 -1.14 -1.38%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 71.04 -1.35 -1.86%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.29 -1.35 -1.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.29 -1.35 -1.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.00 -1.50 -2.22%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.86 -1.35 -1.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 9 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Ukraine Targets Another Russian Oil Depot Amid Escalating Conflict

What Does China's GDP Miss Mean for Its Economy?

What Does China's GDP Miss Mean for Its Economy?

China's second-quarter GDP growth falls…

Unaffordable Prices and Elevated Interest Rates Impact New Car Demand

Unaffordable Prices and Elevated Interest Rates Impact New Car Demand

Amid rising inventories and lackluster…

Will China's Central Bank Cut Rates to Boost Sagging Economy?

Will China's Central Bank Cut Rates to Boost Sagging Economy?

China's consumer price inflation slows…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Economy
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

9 of 10 of the World’s Busiest Ports Are in Asia

By ZeroHedge - Jul 30, 2024, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Asia's prominence in global trade is evident, with nine out of ten of the world's busiest ports located in the region.
  • Intraregional trade within Asia has grown significantly due to supply chain shifts and deeper integration.
  • China's role in global manufacturing and trade is underscored by the fact that seven of the world's busiest ports are located there.
Port

In 2024, nine of the world’s 10 busiest ports are located in Asia, underscoring the eastward shift in global trade flows.

Due to supply chain shifts and deeper integration, intraregional trade within Asia has grown significantly.

In the 1990s, over 70% of Asian exports by value went beyond the region, with containers being shipped back mostly empty.

By comparison, roughly 60% of exports in Asia are traded within the region today.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld, shows the busiest ports in the world in 2024, based on data from Ship Technology.

The Busiest Ports in the World

Here are the 10 busiest container ports in the world by annual TEU traffic in 2023. TEU stands for twenty-foot equivalent unit, a general unit of cargo capacity.

As we can see, seven out of the 10 busiest ports in the world are located in China, illustrating its central role in global manufacturing and trade.

Since 2009, the country has been the largest exporter of goods in the world. The expansion and modernization of China’s port network are pivotal to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). As a global infrastructure development strategy adopted by China in 2013, the BRI is aimed at expanding connectivity and trade between Asia, Europe, and Africa through creating extensive networks of railways, energy pipelines, highways, and shipping routes.

Standing as the second-largest port globally, the Port of Singapore recorded 39 million TEU in 2023. Each year, 130,000 vessels enter the port, which is connected to 600 ports across more than 120 countries worldwide. Not only that, 1,000 vessels are located at the port at any given time in the day.

Beyond Asia, the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands is the leading hub in Europe. With origins tracing back to the 15th century, the port spans about 40 km (25 mi) long and 10 km (6 mi) wide. More recently, the Port of Rotterdam is working on autonomous shipping projects with several partners, allowing vessels to be operated remotely with the use of cameras and sensors, serving as the ships’ eyes and ears.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Unaffordable Prices and Elevated Interest Rates Impact New Car Demand
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Begins Work on Massive Afghan Copper Mine

China Begins Work on Massive Afghan Copper Mine
Harris Presidency Will Be Bad News for Oil

Harris Presidency Will Be Bad News for Oil
Why Falling U.S. Inventories Fail To Lift Oil Prices

Why Falling U.S. Inventories Fail To Lift Oil Prices
Oil Prices Tank on Fears China’s Rate Cuts Herald Demand Weakness

Oil Prices Tank on Fears China’s Rate Cuts Herald Demand Weakness
Rystad: OPEC's Oil Reserves are Much Lower Than Officially Reported

Rystad: OPEC's Oil Reserves are Much Lower Than Officially Reported

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com