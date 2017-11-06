5 Stocks To Watch In The $6 Trillion Cyber War

Cyber security is a megatrend that’s got horns just as big as the crypto currency bull. They’re both revolutionary elements of the digital era, and they both play a role in what is no less than World War III, unfolding in our cyber space.

Nothing can hold tech back right now, and precisely because of that, cyber security is becoming an even bigger bull. That’s because business is under assault across every industry, everywhere in the world.

What we’re seeing right now is a redistribution of wealth—and one of the biggest the world has ever seen. Why? Because the rise of advanced digital-era technology has led to the rise of an extremely sophisticated form of organized crime that moves off the streets and into the cyber space.

It’s going to cost us $6 trillion every year by 2021. In other words, it’s bigger than the worldwide trade in major illegal drugs.

This is the next world war, and industries are spending big to fight it because each single cyber breach costs around $4 million on average, and if you look just at the U.S. the cost per breach is upwards of $7 million.

This year has seen major activity on the cyber battlefield, and the last two months alone have seen attacks on Equifax, Deloitte and even the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Even so, these could have been just the test battles. The real war is yet to come, and cyber security companies are on the front line of the profit-making war machine.

Here are 5 stocks suiting up for battle:

#1 INTEL Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

This stellar chipmaker has had yet another good quarter, and they’ve also raised guidance for the full year. It’s facing stiff competition from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which just released two new chips, but the INTEL numbers don’t show this has had much negative impact. It has had a positive one, though, with INTEL rising to the occasion and keeping pace with the competitive drive. Next quarter’s outlook shows a sequential increase in operating income and earnings per share.

(Click to enlarge)

And guidance for the full year gets a boost …

(Click to enlarge)

The company is also doing some cost-cutting and adopting a more reserved acquisition strategy.

All of this has combined to prompt analysts to raise their price targets on Intel shares. BMO Capital Markets has raised its rating for Intel to outperform. They see higher profitability next year and are raising the price target from $37 to $58. As of pre-market on Tuesday, 31 October, Intel was trading at $45.33. We like the fact that shares are trading at a 7% discount to Intel’s industry peers (on a free cash flow multiple basis, according to BMO).

#2 Hill Top Security Inc./Big Wind Capital (CSE: BWC; OTC:BGGWF).

With an estimated 4,000 cyber-attacks a day—and counting—the only serious solution to cyberwarfare is military-grade. And Hill Top is emerging as the first military-grade cyber defense solution that even small- and medium-sized business can afford.

This company—run by some of the best cyber minds in the U.S. defense industry, and all hailing from the military establishment—is offering three unique services that should strike major confidence in investors because there are some major gaps in cyber security that we haven’t been able to close.

(Click to enlarge)

The same people behind this company were hired by the intelligence community to build the auditing platform to track hundreds of millions in ‘black money’ that went missing from the U.S. government because it wasn’t directly allocated by Congress. They’ve successfully completed government contracts which center on fraud and abuse and detection of financial anomylies.

Hill Top Security (Is currently merging with Big Wind Capital) offers a unique, proven platform—and the first in the world—that gives small and medium businesses the ability to protect themselves and their clients in the cyber space. Now it’s targeting SMBs, which number over 27 million, revenue from the first public sector clients is coming online and is expected to eclipse government revenues at a fast pace.

They one-up the competition in this space not only by opening things up to SMBs, which a single breach could close down, but also by not just reacting to cyber-attacks but by preventing them as well. Hill Top’s artificial intelligence (AI) predicts threats for you, and alerts you to any suspicious activity. And their platform is secure enough to have gained the trust of the U.S. Defense Department.

Hill Top’s Vauban DNA system was originally developed as a global logistics solution for massive parallel events (think UPS). But then it added an intelligence-gathering element with military-grade security for the U.S. government. Now it’s also the new breed of financial security, with cryptocurrency tech incorporated to support market trading and transactions.

(Click to enlarge)

It’s also made Hill Top a takeover target, catching the eye of Big Wind Capital Inc. (CSE: BWC; OTC:BGGWF). In July, Big Wind announced it would acquire Hill Top, and just last week this deal was concluded for this premier military-grade cyber security company.

This is where something that’s been confined to elite cyberdefense circles starts pinging the mainstream investor radar. We think that this company could take real cyber security mainstream, and we expect the news flow to be fast-paced.

#3 Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

While newer on the cyber security scene, Palo Alto has been rather disruptive, introducing a firewall that controls how data flows through a company’s corporate infrastructure. It’s about network security, and so far the market is pretty happy with its performance. Between 2013 and 2016, PANW revenues jumped 248%, hitting $1.4 billion. It’s been a bit of a volatile ride, though.

(Click to enlarge)

We like the fact that the company is now transitioning to a subscription sale model for its products, and away from one-time sales. But this transition is never easy and share prices reflect the hiccup in near-term revenue-growth expectations. That said, this subscription model could make its future profits a lot more consistent. It also means it might be a good time to get in on Palo Alto.

Trading with a market cap of $13.5 billion, Palo Alto is projecting the data infrastructure of an estimated 85 Fortune 100 companies, just for starters. It’s also captured the next-gen firewall solutions for more than half of the Global 2000. It’s Q3 earnings were impressive, hitting $431.8 million, and expansion seems a sure thing. It beat analyst estimates by 13 cents in Q3, and a significant number of analysts see earnings boosts for 2018.

#4 FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

This is one of the most impressive cyber-security barn-stormers out there. It only went public in September 2013, and already by December that same year it was spending $1 billion on a major acquisition, Mandiant, which was one of the top data breach and response companies in the space.

This is now a massive and fast-growing company of highly sought-after cyber experts and products, all rolled into a cloud-based platform that is a favorite among key Fortune 500 companies, not to mention Global 2000 companies.

There was a very aggressive acquisition spree here, that has slowed down—and since last year, the company moved into the black. FireEye peaked in mid-2015 at $55 a share, and then slid to under $11 in mid-March this year. But since then, it’s pushed back up to $17 (as of pre-market trading on Tuesday, 31 October). Overall, it’s trajectory looks solid, especially in the current cyber warfare climate.

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

FEYE has delivered positive earnings for 13 straight quarters, not counting Q3 2017 for which results were scheduled for 1 November, right after the time of writing.

#5 Cisco Systems Inc. (NYSE:CSCO)

This giant, $170-billion market cap company is looking for a turnaround, and it might get it. This is a networking products giant, and cybersecurity hasn’t been its bread and butter, accounting for only $500 million of its total revenues. But this is where things start to change. Cisco’s newest security software is said to be more predictive in preventing threats and recognizing traffic patterns that could indicate a breach attempt. It’s quite possible that this is Cisco’s resurgence into cyber security.

It’s definitely been busy reorganizing. It’s laid off 6,600 people over the past year and it was all about rethinking focus and moving onto the cybersecurity battle field. It’s also partnering with Apple to develop a tool for controlling iOS devices for enterprise cybersecurity teams.

It’s been a rough road, but transitions always are. It’s seen seven consecutive drops in quarterly revenue, and cybersecurity remains only a drop in its revenue bucket. But it’s a cheap stock (one of the cheapest in the industry) and if it’s making a bold re-entry into one of the hottest sub-sectors right now, this might be a good time to get in.

(Click to enlarge)

Honorable Mentions in the cyber security space:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD): AMD will be great, eventually. It’s just launched two new chips and revenues were up in Q3 results, but the stock lost its pre-earnings gains because of future guidance. Right now, this is a cheap stock to get in on, but for the longer-term play.

By Charles Kennedy

**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this release include: that cybersecurity and information security industries will continue to grow as expected; that Hill Top Security Inc. (“Hill Top”) will be acquired by Big Wind Capital Inc.; and that Hill Top could take real cyber security mainstream. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include: that cybersecurity and information security industries will not grow as quickly as expected or that such industries will decline in size; that Hill Top will not be acquired by Big Wind Capital Inc.; and that Hill Top will not take real cyber security mainstream. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release reflect the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the writer based on information currently available to the writer. In connection with the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, the writer has made assumptions about: expected growth in the cybersecurity and information security industries; that Hill Top will be acquired by Big Wind Capital Inc.; and that Hill Top will take cyber security mainstream. The writer has also assumed that no significant events will occur outside of Hill Top’s normal course of business. Although the writer believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the writer assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

DISCLAIMERS

PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is a paid advertisement and is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Oilprice.com, Advanced Media Solutions Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively, “we” or the “Company”) has been paid by the profiled company or a third party to disseminate this communication. In this case the Company has been paid by Hill Top ninety thousand US dollars for this article and certain banner ads. This compensation is a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically:

This communication is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. Gains mentioned in our newsletter and on our website may be based on end-of- day or intraday data. We have not investigated the background of Hill Top. The third party, profiled company, or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled company at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. These non-compensated alerts are purely for the purpose of expanding our database for the benefit of our future financially compensated investor awareness efforts. Frequently companies profiled in our alerts experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often end as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The investor awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price is likely to occur.

We do not guarantee the timeliness, accuracy, or completeness of the information on our site or in our newsletters. The information in our communications and on our website is believed to be accurate and correct, but has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct. The information is collected from public sources, such as the profiled company’s website and press releases, but is not researched or verified in any way whatsoever to ensure the publicly available information is correct. Furthermore, it is certainly possible for errors or omissions to take place regarding the profiled company, in communications, writing and/or editing.

DISCLOSURE. The Company does not make any guarantee or warranty about what is advertised above. This article and the information herein are provided without warranty or liability.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer, including, but not limited to: releasing The Company, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from the information contained in this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

RISK OF INVESTING. Investing is inherently risky. While a potential for rewards exists, by investing, you are putting yourself at risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in any type of security. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed on this web site. The past performance of any trading system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future results

All trades, patterns, charts, systems, etc., discussed in this message and the product materials are for illustrative purposes only and not to be construed as specific advisory recommendations. All ideas and material presented are entirely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the publisher.

TERMS OF USE. By reading this communication you agree that you have reviewed and fully agree to the Terms of Use found here http://oilprice.com/terms-and-conditions If you do not agree to the Terms of Use http://oilprice.com/terms-and-conditions, please contact Oilprice.com to discontinue receiving future communications.