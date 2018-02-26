See Through the Hype: 5 Stocks For The Next Phase Of Blockchain

January was a rough month for the Bitcoin crowd.

After rising like a rocket all year, cryptocurrency prices started falling in December.

In early 2018, the decline turned into a free-fall, as Bitcoin and other major crypto-currencies lost a ton of value in just a few weeks.

Some are ready to call it quits on the cryptocurrency and blockchain craze.

But savvy investors know better.

Even with the bubble bursting, the technology and innovation behind crypto and blockchain has the potential to disrupt whole industries.

The transition has already begun: blockchain tech is being applied to real estate, shipping, banking and healthcare.

Those in the know should keep their eyes peeled for the strongest performers.

Here are five companies that will prosper, even if some of those millennial millionaires have to throw in the towel:

#1 NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA)

One of the biggest market success stories of the last two years has been NVIDIA.

The tech manufacturer grew its revenue by 46 percent year-on-year from October 2016; earnings per share were boosted 111 percent.

Though the price dipped in January amidst the crypto bust, it remains twice as high as it was in early 2017.

Part of that success stemmed from the immense demand for crypto-currency mining rigs. Specialized tech was flying off the shelves, as NVIDIA tried to keep miners supplied with GPUs.

If the crypto bubble bursts, that could be bad news for NVIDIA. But the company continues to sell gaming components, keeping its earnings high.

And NVIDIA is a trailblazer in blockchain technology. Along with its chief competitor AMD, NVIDIA supplies the GMUs that allow for the digital ledger that keeps crypto-currencies trading. Even if cryptos go bust, demand for blockchain tech will keep the company in the black.

Last year was a banner year for NVIDIA, and 2018 should be no different.

#2 Hashchain Technologies Inc. (TSX:KASH.V; OTC:HSSHF)

Hashchain Technologies Inc. is a crypto-currency miner with some big ambitions. In the crazy world of cryptocurrencies, where prices shoot up and down with no warning, Hashchain gives its investors exposure to a broad range of crypto assets.

Think of it as an ETF for the crypt world.

Hashchain has 870 mining rigs in operation. When it’s finished upgrading its facility in Montana, it will be able to mine 20 MWs of coins.

Coin mining was a major winner last year. The top twenty-five cryptocurrencies paid out big for investors: the currency Verge, for instance, saw a return of more than 250,000 percent.

Compare that to gold mining, which brought back a measly 11 percent for investors in 2017.

But Hashchain is far more than just a crypto miner.

It also owns a “masternode” for the crypto-currency Dash. The node brings a return of 8 percent to Hashchain, which profits directly from Dash investment.

Dash is a smaller currency than Bitcoin or Ethereum, but its growing fast. Even with the falling value in crypto, the number of transactions continues to rise. Dash is being produced at a rate 8x faster than Bitcoin.

Hashchain, according to its CEO, is looking to go further than just its mining and masternodes though, it is aiming to give investors access to a lucrative market “that they can’t take advantage of themselves.”

As well as this, Hashchain is committed to bringing regulation to the crypto space, where it’s badly needed.

Uncertainty, lack of oversight and a lot of shady buyers has created some concern among coin miners.

There are worries that various crypto prices are unrealistic. The SEC announced in January that it’s cracking down on the bitcoin market and will be watching new ICOs (initial coin offerings) very closely.

Hashchain is working on new regulatory software to make the crypto space safe for investors.

Think of them as the Intuit for crypto-currencies. Right now, the makers of TurboTax earn about $4 billion per year.

With the crypto-currency market worth about $600 billion, that gives a company like Hashchain the opportunity to grow by leaps and bounds.

Investors looking to profit from the crypto market without exposing themselves to too much risk should take a good look at Hashchain, it has all the gains from mining and masternodes while also keeping an eye on the horizon for the next big thing in the space.

#3 Kodak (NYSE: KODK)

The venerable film and camera company Eastman Kodak was in the news late in 2017: the company announced it was launching its own corporate crypto-currency, KodakCoin, with some help from Global Blockchain Technologies.

KodakCoin has already raised $8 million, though its ICO has been delayed a few weeks to allow the SEC to ensure all the buyers are fully accredited.

Kodak is determined to integrate crypto tech into its business. KodakCoin will allow Kodak customers, including professional photographers and film developers, to interact through a Kodak network, using the KodakCoin as an alternative currency.

When news of the KodakCoin dropped, Kodak stock shot through the roof.

A few skeptics have viewed the Kodak move as a bald-faced attempt to cash in on the crypto craze.

But Kodak is serious: the company wants to revolutionize how users interact with Kodak products and each other.

Corporate coins are the next wave in crypto technology, and Kodak will be one the first firms to make use of them on a broad scale.

#4 IBM (NYSE: IBM)



Another old company with pedigree, IBM (International Business Machines) has suffered from sluggish performance, posting only a single quarter of positive revenue growth in the last five years.

But IBM has a trick up its sleeve: its technicians and engineers are masters of blockchain technology and the cloud.

In September 2017, IBM was voted the No. 1 blockchain tech firm in a survey of 400 executives.

The big company is engaged in a number of blockchain research initiatives. It’s engaged in the open-source HyperLedger project and has built a portfolio of Fortune-500 clients covering industries where blockchain is about to disrupt.

IBM is turning its blockchain advancements into results. It beat its earnings expectations in Q4 of 2017 and expects strong earnings in 2018, despite the recent market downturn.

It’s announced a shipping blockchain company in partnership with Maersk, the shipping giant. And there are sure to be more partnerships on the way.

IBM, like Kodak, is embracing the new tech and re-vamping its dry old image.

#5 Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK)

According to one analyst, it’s the perfect blockchain play: Overstock.com.

After patiently developing blockchain tech through its subsidiary TZero, Overstock.com had a big year in 2017: its stock value leapt from $20 to over $80, and its market cap jumped above $1.5 billion, before falling back down a bit.

The tZero trading platform that Overstock will be unveiling uses blockchain to “revolutionize how markets are traded,” according to the company’s press release.

The roll-out has analysts abuzz, despite the decimation of the crypto market this year.

Overstock benefitted from $100 million from the Soros blockchain fund.

There’s even rumors that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) might be acquiring Overstock as a competitive acquisition, matching Amazon’s takeover of Whole Foods last year.

Overstock’s roll-out of the tZero platform is linked to Kodak’s launch of KodakCoin: the new crypto will only be traded on the Overstock platform.

Both companies will prosper. Investors should take note.

Honorable Mentions:

Cisco Sytems (NASDAQ: CSCO) is a major player in telecommunications hardware. With a market cap of more than $185 billion, the company earned $49 billion in 2015 and $48 billion in 2016. For years Cisco was a stable stock, though one that showed very little growth. But in 2018 the company plans on pivoting away from its old staples towards new products.

Cisco is about to make the transition from hardware to software. For years, Cisco sold the hardware needed to build and maintain telecommunications networks: internet routers, switchers and cables connecting thousands of offices and households.

Much of the U.S. national network is in dire need of an upgrade, but Cisco is diversifying to meet a range of new challenges as networking moves to the cloud.

By Meredith Taylor

**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

Forward-Looking Information

Certain disclosure in this release, including statements regarding the performance of the Company’s current and ordered Rigs, and expectations regarding future operations may constitute forward-looking statements. These include that KASH will dramatically increase operations, that the 5,000 Rigs will be successfully ordered and delivered, the 5,000 Rigs will perform as expected by management and the timing, installation and performance of KASH’s current and ordered Rigs will be consistent with management’s expectations; that mining capacity will increase to 8.7 MW; that KASH will utilize its committed Montana facility space and increase capacity to mine 20 MW; that KASH will hold a diverse portfolio of cryptocurrencies through mining and otherwise; and that KASH’s software can become part of a regulatory push for regulation of cryptocurrencies. The forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors may include, among others, the risk that the 5,000 Rigs will not be successfully ordered or delivered from the manufacturer or, if delivered, not when expected by management, and the risk that the Company’s current and ordered Rigs will not perform as expected by management or that expected capacity is not achieved; that KASH may not earn cryptocurrencies through mining and may not be able to purchase them; risks related to changes in cryptocurrency prices, and the profitability of mining them; that cryptocurrencies will not increase in use as expected; the under-estimation of personnel and operating costs; that KASH will not receive required regulatory approvals for building new facilities, using power, or other aspects of its business; that cryptocurrency regulators don’t accept KASH’s accounting and other solutions; the availability of necessary financing; permitting of businesses that KASH intends to invest in; general global markets and economic conditions; uninsurable risks; risks associated with currency and cryptocurrency fluctuations; risks associated with competition offering better or cheaper solutions, attracting away employees or using tactics to drive out competition; risks associated with changes in the financial auditing and corporate governance standards applicable to cryptocurrencies; risks related to potential conflicts of interest; the reliance on key personnel; capitalization and liquidity risks including the risk that the financings necessary to fund continued development of KASH’s business plan may not be available on satisfactory terms, or at all; the risk of dilution through the issuance of additional common shares of KASH; the risk of litigation; the risk that KASH’s management and advisors may not contribute as much as expected to the company’s success; the risk and the risk that cyber-crime may severely damage the value of any or all of KASH’s investments. There may be many other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

DISCLAIMERS

PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. Gains mentioned in our newsletter and on our website may be based on end-of- day or intraday data. In most cases we are paid by the issuer or a third party to profile the issuer. In this case, Hashchain Technology Inc. (“KASH”) is paying to Safehaven.com eighty thousand US dollars for this article and certain banner ads. We have not investigated the background of KASH. The third party, profiled company, or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled company at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Frequently companies profiled in our alerts experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often end as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The investor awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price is likely to occur.

We do not guarantee the timeliness, accuracy, or completeness of the information on our site or in our newsletters. The information in our communications is not researched or verified in any way whatsoever to ensure the available information is correct.

DISCLOSURE. Safehaven.com, Advanced Media Solutions Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively “the Company”) does not make any guarantee or warranty about what is advertised above. The Company is not affiliated with, any specific security.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Safehaven.com owns shares of this featured company and therefore has an additional incentive to see the featured company’s stock perform well. The owner of Safehaven.com will not notify the market when it decides to buy more or sell shares of this issuer in the market, but will not trade on material information that has not been disclosed to the public. The owner of Safehaven.com will be buying and selling shares of this issuer for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. Investing is inherently risky. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed on this web site.