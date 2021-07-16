Oil Suffers Double Whammy In Weakest Week Since March

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.71 +0.06 +0.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.46 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.679 +0.065 +1.80%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.110 -0.003 -0.12%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.249 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.27 -1.44 -1.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.27 -1.44 -1.95%
Chart Bonny Light 17 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.15 -2.14 -2.84%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 69.80 -1.48 -2.08%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.249 -0.001 -0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 17 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 17 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 17 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 17 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 17 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 17 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 17 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 17 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.15 -2.14 -2.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.86 -1.36 -2.34%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 57.93 -1.90 -3.18%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 70.38 -1.75 -2.43%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 71.78 -1.75 -2.38%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 67.13 -1.50 -2.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 65.38 -1.75 -2.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 65.38 -1.75 -2.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 67.13 -1.75 -2.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 70.03 -1.40 -1.96%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 65.38 -1.80 -2.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.27 -1.44 -1.95%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.25 -1.50 -2.15%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 62.00 -1.50 -2.36%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 74.65 -1.97 -2.57%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 65.60 -1.48 -2.21%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 69.55 -1.48 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.55 -1.48 -2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.25 -1.50 -2.15%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.00 -1.50 -2.36%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 75.74 -1.48 -1.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 16 hours China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 1 day What happens when the Chinese decide to deprive you of their vast market?
  • 2 days Top Google Engineers Say Renewable Energy Simply Won't Work
  • 2 days COVID restrictions and number of COVID deaths
  • 1 day Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief

Breaking News:

U.S. Senate Plans To Penalize Utilities That Miss Climate Targets

US Oil Prices Soar To 6-Year High In OPEC Standoff

US Oil Prices Soar To 6-Year High In OPEC Standoff

The U.S. benchmark oil price…

Spreads And Inventory Levels Suggest Oil Prices Will Go Even Higher

Spreads And Inventory Levels Suggest Oil Prices Will Go Even Higher

A close look at oil…

Oil Steady As OPEC+ Battles To Break Deadlock

Oil Steady As OPEC+ Battles To Break Deadlock

Oil prices were little changed…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Suffers Double Whammy In Weakest Week Since March

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 16, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil prices are likely to record their worst week since March under the double blow of additional OPEC supply coming to markets and unfavorable fuel inventory data from the United States.

What started as a relatively strong week for benchmarks turned into a slide on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported yet another sizeable crude oil inventory draw with builds in both gasoline and middle distillates, at 1 million barrels and 3.7 million barrels, respectively.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates moved closer to a compromise that would allow OPEC+ to go ahead with increasing oil production in response to rising oil prices.

Prices wobbled in mid-week as initial reports that the Saudis and the Emiratis had reached a deal were refuted by official Emirati sources. Then they continued down as virtually all coverage on the topic suggested finalizing the deal and opening the taps was only a matter of time.

Normally, the addition of more OPEC+ barrels to global supply should be factored into prices and not make much of a splash, but this time there is yet another wave of new Covid-19 infections in some parts of the world, including Europe and the U.S., and that coverage is affecting trader sentiment.

The latest update on the Saudi-Emirati spat, from Energy Voice, said that it appeared the two have reached an agreement that will see the UAE’s oil production baseline increased from 3.17 million bpd to 3.65 million bpd that will allow it to increase production more than it would have otherwise.

This agreement, however, could present a risk, according to the head of oil and gas at Fitch.

“There’s a risk this could open the door to other countries to ask for their own increases,” Joseph Gatdula told Energy Voice earlier today.

What such a development would do to oil prices is pretty easy to predict. It would be up to the leaders of the OEPC+ pack to keep all its members in line to keep prices where they are.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Slips On Prospect Of Rising OPEC+ Supply
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Huge Dividend Cripples World’s Largest Oil Company

Huge Dividend Cripples World’s Largest Oil Company
The Discovery That Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush

The Discovery That Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Biden’s $2.5 Trillion Plan Could Send These 3 EV Stocks Soaring

Biden’s $2.5 Trillion Plan Could Send These 3 EV Stocks Soaring
The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode
Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia And UAE Compromise On Deal

Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia And UAE Compromise On Deal



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com