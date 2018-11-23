Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 12 mins 51.21 -3.42 -6.26%
Brent Crude 12 mins 59.07 -3.81 -6.06%
Natural Gas 11 mins 4.564 +0.087 +1.94%
Mars US 2 days 58.23 +1.20 +2.10%
Opec Basket 1 day 62.08 -0.25 -0.40%
Urals 1 day 61.78 -0.36 -0.58%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.99 -0.97 -1.52%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.85 +0.20 +0.35%
Marine 1 day 61.45 -0.33 -0.53%
Murban 1 day 62.50 -0.43 -0.68%
Iran Heavy 1 day 56.48 -0.31 -0.55%
Basra Light 2 days 63.81 +0.96 +1.53%
Saharan Blend 1 day 60.39 -0.56 -0.92%
Girassol 1 day 62.17 -0.31 -0.50%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 22.05 -1.42 -6.05%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 12.63 +1.20 +10.50%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 36.63 +1.20 +3.39%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 54.73 +1.20 +2.24%
Sweet Crude 1 day 19.38 +1.20 +6.60%
Peace Sour 1 day 15.38 +1.20 +8.46%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 37.38 +1.20 +3.32%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 23.63 +1.20 +5.35%
Central Alberta 1 day 15.63 +1.20 +8.32%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.25 +1.25 +2.50%
Giddings 2 days 45.00 +1.25 +2.86%
ANS West Coast 3 days 63.64 -3.93 -5.82%
West Texas Sour 1 day 48.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 1 day 52.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 50.64 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.00 +1.25 +2.86%
Buena Vista 3 days 63.63 -3.33 -4.97%
All Charts
Major BP North Sea Oil Field Starts Production

Oil Prices Rise As Saudis Cut Exports

Oil prices rose on Monday…

Russia’s Most Powerful Oilman: We're Fine With Any Oil Price

Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin has…

Can We Expect A Major Rebound In Oil Prices?

There are signals that oil…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

Oil Plunges On Black Friday As Glut Fears Persist

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 23, 2018, 9:30 AM CST
Oil rig

Crude oil prices plummeted early on Friday to the lowest in a year, dragged down by continued concern about global oversupply, despite hints from OPEC that it would be discussing a new oil production cut to prevent a glut.

At 10:20 a.m. EST on Friday, WTI Crude was plunging 6.39 percent at $51.14, while Brent Crude was down 5.44 percent at $59.46.

Oil prices are currently on course to post in November their biggest one-month drop since 2014, as supply from the United States continues to grow and as OPEC and Russia opened the spigots in the summer to pump more crude to offset expected steep losses from Iran when U.S. sanctions return.

Saudi Arabia’s oil exports hit a 20-month high in September as customers fearing the U.S. sanctions on Iran had asked for more Saudi oil. Industry executives tracking Saudi output told Bloomberg earlier this week that Saudi Arabia’s crude oil production was 10.8 million bpd-10.9 million bpd earlier this month, the highest ever, due to high nominations from customers before many of them received U.S. waivers to continue importing Iranian oil.

The U.S. issued waivers to eight of Iran’s oil customers—including the biggest buyers China and India—relieving concerns over insufficient supply and turning the market attention to possible oversupply and signs of weaknesses in global economic and oil demand growth.

Inventories are piling up, OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA) say. Related: Can Oil Solve Washington’s Syria Dilemma?

U.S. oil inventories continued to increase, with a build of 4.9 million barrels for the week to November 16, according to EIA’s latest inventory report from Wednesday.

OPEC is already discussing a new oil production cut, and many analysts expect the cartel to announce a cut of at least 1 million bpd as early as at the meeting on December 6-7.

If OPEC doesn’t act, risks are to the downside, analysts say.

“The question is now how much longer bears are able to keep firing. Are they going to run out of ammunition shortly or they have ample supply of bullets?” PVM Oil Associates strategist Tamas Varga told Reuters on Friday.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

  • Josh Gregner on November 23 2018 said:
    This kind of price action is not good. Wall St. solidiers of fortune and hedge fund jockeys might like the volatility to extract funds (I'm sorry - I'm probably supposed to say "provide liquidity to the market and perform momentum trades") - but no sane investor who wants to get oil out of the ground and sell it for a profit is going to like this.

