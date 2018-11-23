Oil Plunges On Black Friday As Glut Fears Persist

Crude oil prices plummeted early on Friday to the lowest in a year, dragged down by continued concern about global oversupply, despite hints from OPEC that it would be discussing a new oil production cut to prevent a glut.

At 10:20 a.m. EST on Friday, WTI Crude was plunging 6.39 percent at $51.14, while Brent Crude was down 5.44 percent at $59.46.

Oil prices are currently on course to post in November their biggest one-month drop since 2014, as supply from the United States continues to grow and as OPEC and Russia opened the spigots in the summer to pump more crude to offset expected steep losses from Iran when U.S. sanctions return.

Saudi Arabia’s oil exports hit a 20-month high in September as customers fearing the U.S. sanctions on Iran had asked for more Saudi oil. Industry executives tracking Saudi output told Bloomberg earlier this week that Saudi Arabia’s crude oil production was 10.8 million bpd-10.9 million bpd earlier this month, the highest ever, due to high nominations from customers before many of them received U.S. waivers to continue importing Iranian oil.

The U.S. issued waivers to eight of Iran’s oil customers—including the biggest buyers China and India—relieving concerns over insufficient supply and turning the market attention to possible oversupply and signs of weaknesses in global economic and oil demand growth.

Inventories are piling up, OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA) say. Related: Can Oil Solve Washington’s Syria Dilemma?

U.S. oil inventories continued to increase, with a build of 4.9 million barrels for the week to November 16, according to EIA’s latest inventory report from Wednesday.

OPEC is already discussing a new oil production cut, and many analysts expect the cartel to announce a cut of at least 1 million bpd as early as at the meeting on December 6-7.

If OPEC doesn’t act, risks are to the downside, analysts say.

“The question is now how much longer bears are able to keep firing. Are they going to run out of ammunition shortly or they have ample supply of bullets?” PVM Oil Associates strategist Tamas Varga told Reuters on Friday.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com: