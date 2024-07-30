Wind Energy's Summer Slump Bolsters Natural Gas Dominance

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.30 -0.51 -0.67%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.11 -0.67 -0.84%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.63 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.125 +0.089 +4.37%
Graph down Gasoline 36 mins 2.397 -0.018 -0.75%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.08 -0.10 -0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 81.08 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Bonny Light 33 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.66 -1.01 -1.24%
Chart Mars US 270 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 36 mins 2.397 -0.018 -0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 33 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 33 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 33 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 974 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 33 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 33 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 33 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 33 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.66 -1.01 -1.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 427 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 61.81 -1.35 -2.14%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 77.96 -1.35 -1.70%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 76.21 -1.35 -1.74%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 72.51 -1.35 -1.83%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 69.81 -1.35 -1.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 69.81 -1.35 -1.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 69.81 -1.35 -1.90%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 76.71 -1.35 -1.73%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 69.81 -1.35 -1.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.08 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.29 -1.35 -1.83%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.04 -1.35 -2.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 81.60 -1.14 -1.38%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 71.04 -1.35 -1.86%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.29 -1.35 -1.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.29 -1.35 -1.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.00 -1.50 -2.22%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.86 -1.35 -1.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 11 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 9 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

API Reports Large Draw in Crude Inventories

Venezuela Has a Natural Gas Problem

Venezuela Has a Natural Gas Problem

Venezuela's natural gas production has…

New Gas Discovery Brings Optimism for Bolivia's Energy Future

New Gas Discovery Brings Optimism for Bolivia's Energy Future

Bolivia's Mayaya Centro gas discovery…

LNG Market Crucial for Energy Security and Decarbonization Plans

LNG Market Crucial for Energy Security and Decarbonization Plans

Global LNG markets are volatile…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Wind Energy's Summer Slump Bolsters Natural Gas Dominance

By Irina Slav - Jul 30, 2024, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Natural gas has become the dominant energy source in the US as wind power output slumps during the summer months.
  • The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts a significant increase in global electricity demand driven by artificial intelligence and air conditioning.
  • New EPA emission standards could hinder the development of new natural gas capacity, potentially leading to strained electricity grids.
Natural Gas

Last week, U.S. wind power output slumped to the lowest in almost three years, and generators ramped up natural gas use to keep the lights on. This is not a glitch or a one-time occurrence. It is simply the reality and highlights the difference between reliability and climate ambitions. And the former will always trump the latter.

July has not been a good month for wind energy in the United States. According to LSEG data cited by Reuters’ Gavin Maguire last week, the first three weeks of the month saw a 78% decline in wind power generation. This is not a particularly unusual occurrence. It is, in fact, quite usual for the summer months when wind is more of a luxury than part of the everyday picture.

In order to keep the electricity supply steady in these circumstances, power generators increased the consumption of natural gas. Unlike wind, natural gas is not dependent on specific weather patterns—especially during peak demand.

That wind and solar are intermittent is a fact of life that even their staunchest advocates acknowledge. The perhaps bigger problem is that the variability of wind and solar power output is such that peak output often coincides with the lowest demand, and the lowest output coincides with peak demand. The wind/gas situation in July is an illustration of this.

This weather-induced period of low generation for wind and solar is called dunkelflaute in Germany. This dunkelflaute has been on full display in the U.S. this month—and not just this month. Because of its not infrequent occurrence, dunkelflaute as a term has been incorporated in the wind and solar narrative as one of the challenges facing the hypothetical transformation of these into dominant energy sources.

In contrast to weather-dependent sources, gas—and coal as well—has remained the go-to source of electricity when the turbines stop turning and the panels stop generating. In the United States, natural gas is the largest single source of electricity, providing over 40% of the national total. This share may well grow in the future, thanks to Big Tech.

Earlier this month, the International Energy Agency said that global electricity demand was surging, driven by growing demand from the information technology sector, specifically in artificial intelligence, and by equally growing demand for air conditioning during the summer months in the northern hemisphere.

“The 4% growth expected for 2024 is the highest since 2007, with the exceptions of the sharp rebounds in 2010 after the global financial crisis and in 2021 following the Covid-induced demand collapse,” the IEA wrote in a report cited by Bloomberg. The agency, however, added an optimistic note, saying that solar would meet “roughly half of the growth in global electricity demand to 2025. Together with wind power generation, it will make up almost 75% of the increase.”

If the situation with wind power output in the middle of summer in the United States is any indication, solar and wind cannot meet any meaningful portion of this higher demand for electricity for reasons outside the control of their operators or the government. The optimistic note sounded by the IEA is one more of hope than fact. This essentially means a higher demand for gas and possibly even coal. And this, in turn, means that the new EPA emission standards need to be revised—because, as they stand now, they significantly reduce the potential for new gas generation capacity in response to greater demand for electricity.

“This rule poses a significant threat to affordable and reliable electricity for millions of Americans, especially as power demand skyrockets across the nation,” the chief executive of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, Jim Matheson said last week, as quoted by Politico’s E&E News. The NRECA has filed a request with the Supreme Court to stop the new regulations from coming into effect. A number of state attorney generals have also filed such requests.

The EPA’s new rules require coal and gas generators to cut their carbon dioxide emissions by as much as 90%. The rules concern existing coal plants and future gas plants, excluding existing gas capacity. That’s a small mercy for reliability, but demand is on the rise—and it is a strong rise because of the race in artificial intelligence. This race means more generation capacity would be needed before long, and it won’t be wind and solar because those AI data centers need electricity all the time.

Yet the new EPA rules would make new gas capacity unprofitable with the emission requirements that would essentially force developers to incorporate carbon capture systems in their facilities, and these do not come cheaply. This suggests that few developers would have the motivation to build new gas power plants. And that points to a strained grid, which would still be reliant on natural gas for close to half of the electricity flowing through it.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Colombia Struggles With Energy Crisis, Delays in Gas Projects
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Begins Work on Massive Afghan Copper Mine

China Begins Work on Massive Afghan Copper Mine
Harris Presidency Will Be Bad News for Oil

Harris Presidency Will Be Bad News for Oil
Why Falling U.S. Inventories Fail To Lift Oil Prices

Why Falling U.S. Inventories Fail To Lift Oil Prices
Oil Prices Tank on Fears China’s Rate Cuts Herald Demand Weakness

Oil Prices Tank on Fears China’s Rate Cuts Herald Demand Weakness
Rystad: OPEC's Oil Reserves are Much Lower Than Officially Reported

Rystad: OPEC's Oil Reserves are Much Lower Than Officially Reported

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com