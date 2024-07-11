Standard Chartered: Oil Demand Growth Will Decelerate in the Coming Months

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.61 +0.51 +0.62%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.51 +0.43 +0.51%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.39 +0.34 +0.40%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.281 -0.048 -2.06%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.523 +0.019 +0.77%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 86.09 +0.36 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 86.09 +0.36 +0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.91 -0.90 -1.04%
Chart Mars US 251 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.523 +0.019 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 13 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 13 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 13 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 954 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 13 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 13 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 13 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.91 -0.90 -1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 407 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 68.30 +0.69 +1.02%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 84.25 +0.69 +0.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 82.50 +0.69 +0.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 78.70 +0.69 +0.88%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 76.50 +0.69 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 76.50 +0.69 +0.91%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 76.10 +0.69 +0.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 82.95 +0.69 +0.84%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 76.80 +0.69 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 86.09 +0.36 +0.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 6 days 73.39 -0.72 -0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 17 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 77.33 -1.06 -1.35%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 78.50 -1.14 -1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 78.50 -1.14 -1.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 78.50 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.75 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.88 -0.92 -1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 4 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 3 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 6 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

Canada Growth Fund Invests in Strathcona's Oil Sands Carbon Capture Initiatives

UK Oil Boiler Ban Sparks Debate

UK Oil Boiler Ban Sparks Debate

Amidst debates on phasing out…

Record High Gas Prices Could Be Bullish For Oil

Record High Gas Prices Could Be Bullish For Oil

Crude oil demand could rise…

Unwarranted Demand Pessimism Could Lead to a Big Oil Price Rally

Unwarranted Demand Pessimism Could Lead to a Big Oil Price Rally

Standard Chartered analysts note that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Heating Oil
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Standard Chartered: Oil Demand Growth Will Decelerate in the Coming Months

By Alex Kimani - Jul 11, 2024, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Standard Chartered: the recent pullback in oil was caused by short-term profit taking, as well as bearish technicals.
  • StanChart thinks global oil demand is already strong and will decelerate to a more sustainable pace over the next couple of months.
  • The EIA thinks oil demand growth is curently weak but will strengthen in the coming months
Oil Rigs

On Wednesday, OPEC released its latest Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) wherein it stuck to its forecast for relatively strong growth in global oil demand in 2024 and 2025, citing resilient economic growth and a strong rebound in air travel in the summer months. OPEC sees global oil demand rising by 2.25 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024 and by 1.85 million bpd in 2025, virtually unchanged from its January forecasts. Unfortunately, other energy agencies have not been quite as consistent, with views on 2024 global oil demand growth moving further apart in recent months.

On the same day that OPEC published its report, Standard Chartered released its weekly commodity outlook while the U.S. Energy Information Administration released its Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO). According to Standard Chartered, May oil demand growth clocked in at a robust 1.787 mb/d Y/Y; in sharp contrast, the EIA has reported May growth came in at just 0.147 mb/d Y/Y. Further, StanChart sees 2024 demand peaking at 104.37 mb/d in August whereas the EIA has predicted that demand will accelerate to 2.083 mb/d in December, reaching an all-time high of 105.03 mb/d in the final month of the year. In other words, StanChart thinks global oil demand is already strong and will decelerate to a more sustainable pace as the months roll on whereas the EIA thinks oil demand growth is weak but will strengthen in coming months. 

Traders will be waiting for the International Energy Agency (IEA) to release its Oil Market Report (OMR) on July 11 to try and build a clearer picture of the oil demand outlook.

Energy Sector Highly Rated

Oil prices have pulled back sharply over the past week with front-month Brent futures falling to $85/bbl after toying with $90. However, StanChart says the upwards trend remains unbroken, with the move lower primarily due to short-term profit taking, as well as bearish technicals.

A week ago, StanChart projected that global oil markets will record a deficit in Q3 that would spill over into Q4, putting further downward pressure on inventories. StanChart notes that oil market sentiment turned extremely bearish in April with speculative funds moving rapidly to the short side of the market. This negative sentiment shift was largely driven by weak U.S. transport fuel demand as per reports by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly data. Media houses did not help with the narrative, with some talking about multi-decade demand-lows and predicting an imminent collapse of the U.S. economy. To wit, the EIA estimated that U.S. gasoline demand declined 4.4% Y/Y in April, triggering a rapid pivot by speculative funds towards the short side of the market. However, StanChart quickly pointed out that there appears to be a systemic downwards bias in estimates of U.S. fuel demand, with actual gasoline demand exceeding estimates in 22 of the past 24 months, while distillate demand (mainly diesel) has been revised higher in all of the past 24 months. StanChart predicted that EIA estimates for April gasoline demand were too low with actual demand likely to surprise to the upside.

StanChart was recently vindicated, with April gasoline demand turning out to be at a two-month low rather than a two-decade low. On 28 June, the EIA published its Petroleum Supply Monthly (PSM) Report that contained large upward revisions for gasoline, distillates (mainly diesel) and jet fuel. The y/y demand changes were revised to -1.5% from -4.1% for gasoline, to -2.0% from -9.2% for distillates and to +5.4% from -1.0% for jet fuel. StanChart notes that the combined upward revision in transport fuel demand clocked in at 602 thousand barrels per day (kb/d), exceeding the upward revisions of 547 kb/d and 487 kb/d made to the initial September and November 2023 data, respectively. 

Thankfully for oil and gas bulls, the energy sector remains highly rated, with the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating system giving it a 3.87-out-of-5 score and Buy rating, bested only by Tech (4.64) and Communications (4.18). Quant Ratings system awards grades based on quantitative measures, like valuation, earnings growth and recent stock performance. The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) is favored due to the fund’s cheap valuation and total shareholder yield. Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR), ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) are  among the top-rated energy stocks. 

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Unwarranted Demand Pessimism Could Lead to a Big Oil Price Rally
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down
Has The Extreme Bear Market in Natural Gas Come to an End?

Has The Extreme Bear Market in Natural Gas Come to an End?
Strong Fundamentals Suggest Oil Prices Will Continue to Climb

Strong Fundamentals Suggest Oil Prices Will Continue to Climb
Citi: Fed Could Cut Interest Rates By 200 Points Through 2025

Citi: Fed Could Cut Interest Rates By 200 Points Through 2025
Beryl May Threathen Core of U.S. Refining Industry

Beryl May Threathen Core of U.S. Refining Industry

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com