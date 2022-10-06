U.S. Natural Gas Prices Jump To Two-Week High

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.58 +0.82 +0.93%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.53 +1.16 +1.24%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.73 -0.28 -0.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.003 +0.073 +1.05%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.693 +0.024 +0.91%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.85 +1.49 +1.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.05 +1.92 +2.08%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 86.81 +1.59 +1.87%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.693 +0.024 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 90.47 +2.48 +2.82%
Graph up Murban 2 days 93.18 +2.01 +2.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 90.07 +1.84 +2.09%
Graph down Basra Light 311 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 95.38 +1.43 +1.52%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 94.85 +1.49 +1.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.85 +1.49 +1.60%
Chart Girassol 2 days 94.92 +1.69 +1.81%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.05 +1.92 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 7 days 56.84 -1.70 -2.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 66.51 +1.24 +1.90%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 89.91 +1.24 +1.40%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 88.16 +1.24 +1.43%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 85.31 +1.24 +1.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 82.01 +1.24 +1.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 82.01 +1.24 +1.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 83.31 +1.24 +1.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 92.26 +1.24 +1.36%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 81.61 +1.24 +1.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 84.25 +1.25 +1.51%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 78.00 +1.25 +1.63%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 89.26 +0.23 +0.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 82.79 +1.24 +1.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 84.24 +1.24 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 84.24 +1.24 +1.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 84.25 +1.25 +1.51%
Chart Kansas Common 45 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 94.53 +5.03 +5.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 day "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 3 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 8 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 1 hour "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 15 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 4 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 1 day Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 12 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 3 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

4 EU Countries Propose ‘Dynamic’ Gas Price Corridor

Ukraine Crisis Sends Gas Prices Skyrocketing In Europe

Ukraine Crisis Sends Gas Prices Skyrocketing In Europe

Natural gas prices in Europe…

Is $5 Gas Inevitable?

Is $5 Gas Inevitable?

The global pushback against Russia…

Climbing Natural Gas Prices Could Force U.S. To Slash Exports To Europe

Climbing Natural Gas Prices Could Force U.S. To Slash Exports To Europe

American natural gas prices have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Gas Prices
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Jump To Two-Week High

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 06, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • U.S. natural gas prices rose by more than 3% early on Thursday.
  • Demand for natural gas across the United States is expected to rise in the coming days more than previously expected.
  • Estimates point to the EIA reporting later today a build of 113 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas in storage.
Join Our Community

The benchmark U.S. natural gas prices rose by more than 3% early on Thursday ahead of the weekly EIA gas inventory report, to the highest level in two weeks, amid expectations of higher demand for the fuel next week.

As of 9:05 a.m. ET on Thursday, the front-month futures at the Henry Hub, the U.S. benchmark, were trading 3.20% higher at $7.125 per million British thermal units (MMBtu). Demand for natural gas across the United States is expected to rise in the coming days more than previously expected, according to Reuters estimates.

U.S. natural gas prices were rising early on Thursday despite a forecast of a bigger-than-average gas in storage build expected to be reported by the EIA later today. The steeper-than-average stock build was expected due to milder weather in the past days, halts of two LNG export facilities, and a rise in wind power generation.

Estimates point to the EIA reporting later today a build of 113 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas in storage for the week that ended September 30. While generally in line with the build from the same week of 2021, this would be above the five-year average build in gas in storage stocks of 87 bcf, according to Reuters.

Gas demand has faltered lately due to mild weather and power outages in Florida after Hurricane Ian. Moreover, there has been more gas available domestically in recent days as the Cove Point LNG export facility in Maryland started a three-week annual planned maintenance on October 1.

The Freeport LNG export facility continues to be out until at least early November after a fire in June.

Earlier this week, U.S. natural gas futures dipped by 6% on Monday, extending losses from Friday, as market participants fretted over receding domestic demand prospects, rising production, and possible disruption for American LNG exports.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Shale Drillers Try To Capitalize On Record Gas Prices In Europe
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas

Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas
American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter

American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter
Why Oil Prices Could Continue To Fall

Why Oil Prices Could Continue To Fall
The Next Bullish Catalyst For Oil Markets

The Next Bullish Catalyst For Oil Markets
Oil Prices Jump 5% As Bullish Catalysts Mount

Oil Prices Jump 5% As Bullish Catalysts Mount



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com