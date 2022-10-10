Experts: U.S. LNG Growth Could Slow Next Year

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 92.20 -0.44 -0.47%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 97.17 -0.75 -0.77%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 98.72 -0.53 -0.53%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.544 -0.204 -3.02%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.660 -0.075 -2.72%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 99.02 +3.39 +3.54%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 97.43 +3.38 +3.59%
Chart Mars US 3 days 91.29 +4.19 +4.81%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.660 -0.075 -2.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 93.73 +1.18 +1.27%
Graph up Murban 4 days 96.42 +1.21 +1.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 94.16 +2.90 +3.18%
Graph down Basra Light 314 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 99.45 +2.96 +3.07%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 99.02 +3.39 +3.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 99.02 +3.39 +3.54%
Chart Girassol 4 days 98.85 +3.17 +3.31%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 97.43 +3.38 +3.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 71.39 +4.19 +6.24%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 94.79 +4.19 +4.62%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 93.04 +4.19 +4.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 90.19 +4.19 +4.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 86.89 +4.19 +5.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 86.89 +4.19 +5.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 88.19 +4.19 +4.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 97.14 +4.19 +4.51%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 86.49 +4.19 +5.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 89.00 +4.75 +5.64%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 82.75 +4.75 +6.09%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 94.77 +0.89 +0.95%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 87.67 +4.88 +5.89%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 89.12 +4.88 +5.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 89.12 +4.88 +5.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 89.00 +4.75 +5.64%
Chart Kansas Common 49 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 96.96 +2.43 +2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 5 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 7 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 days Wind droughts
  • 5 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 2 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 2 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 12 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 7 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 8 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Prices At The Pump Are Ticking Higher After OPEC Decision

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Jump To Two-Week High

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Jump To Two-Week High

The benchmark U.S. natural gas…

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

The struggling global supply chain…

U.S. Shale Drillers Try To Capitalize On Record Gas Prices In Europe

U.S. Shale Drillers Try To Capitalize On Record Gas Prices In Europe

U.S. shale drillers are switching…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Gas Prices
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Experts: U.S. LNG Growth Could Slow Next Year

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 10, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

While American LNG is poised for long-term growth, next year could see a slowing of domestic natural gas demand due as infrastructure and expansion plans experience limitations, Natural Gas Intelligence reports, citing experts on the sidelines of a Gulf Coast energy forum. 

Central for Liquefied Natural Gas (CLNG) executive director Charlie Riedl told NGI that while LNG dynamics are expected to accelerate this decade, buoyed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, facility and pipeline expansion will be “mission critical”, with a focus on connecting the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Basin to LNG export terminals. 

Experts note that while new projects are underway, the timing will see a lag. 

The Freeport LNG export facility continues to be out until at least early November after a fire in June. When it does restart, it would return some 2 billion cubic feet per day to the market. Aside from that, however, experts told NGI that no other expansions of export capability are on the books for two years, with Exxon’s Golden Pass LNG–in cooperation with QatarEnergy–not slated for initial startup until 2024. 

Right now, the market is gearing up for a slight pause as LNG expansion catches up with the longer-term prospects here. 

Speaking on the sidelines of the three-day forum, Easy Daley Analytics’ Rob Wilson told NGI that Gulf Coast LNG export capacity is set to increase gradually through 2025, but that slower near-term expansion growth could impact natural gas producers as new projects lag behind market dynamics. 

“I think it will be March and April, when storage ramps up, and we see levels reach significantly above historical averages,” Wilson told NGI.

For 2023, Wilson predicts that while demand from Asia and Europe will continue to be high, U.S. natural gas producers will see lower prices as the market waits for demand to catch up with supply. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Jump To Two-Week High
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited
The U.S. Is Preparing Its Response To The “Short-Sighted” Strategy Of OPEC+

The U.S. Is Preparing Its Response To The “Short-Sighted” Strategy Of OPEC+
The OPEC+ Cut Is A Disaster For President Biden

The OPEC+ Cut Is A Disaster For President Biden
OPEC+ Output Cut Sends A Clear Message To The Market

OPEC+ Output Cut Sends A Clear Message To The Market
DoE Scientists Reveal New Process At Tokamak Fusion Reactor

DoE Scientists Reveal New Process At Tokamak Fusion Reactor



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com