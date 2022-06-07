European Gas Prices On The Decline

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 117.6 -0.87 -0.73%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 119.1 -0.46 -0.38%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.327 +0.005 +0.05%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 4.283 -0.078 -1.78%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 4.096 -0.097 -2.32%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 119.9 -0.71 -0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 119.9 -0.71 -0.59%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 125.3 +1.12 +0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 119.9 +5.23 +4.56%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 113.3 +1.65 +1.48%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 4.096 -0.097 -2.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 115.6 +3.67 +3.28%
Graph up Murban 2 days 118.9 +3.42 +2.96%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 115.7 +1.83 +1.61%
Graph down Basra Light 189 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 125.1 +1.46 +1.18%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 125.3 +1.12 +0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 125.3 +1.12 +0.90%
Chart Girassol 2 days 122.2 +1.91 +1.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 119.9 +5.23 +4.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 95.61 +0.26 +0.27%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 104.4 -0.37 -0.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 120.7 -0.37 -0.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 118.9 -0.37 -0.31%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 116.8 -0.37 -0.32%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 114.0 -0.37 -0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 114.0 -0.37 -0.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 116.1 -0.37 -0.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 119.6 -0.37 -0.31%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 114.3 -0.37 -0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 119.9 -0.71 -0.59%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 115.3 +2.00 +1.77%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 109.0 +2.00 +1.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 123.6 +1.78 +1.46%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 112.8 +2.00 +1.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 116.8 +2.00 +1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 116.8 +2.00 +1.74%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 115.3 +2.00 +1.77%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 108.8 -0.25 -0.23%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 121.9 -0.37 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 48 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 2 days "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 1 day Chevron CEO Says No New Refineries In U.S—Ever
  • 3 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 23 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 7 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch

Truckers Are Facing An Existential Crisis As Fuel Prices Soar

Truckers Are Facing An Existential Crisis As Fuel Prices Soar

Owner-operators in the transportation industry…

U.S. Consumer Spending On Gasoline Has Doubled In 12 Months

U.S. Consumer Spending On Gasoline Has Doubled In 12 Months

Americans are spending more on…

There’s No Immediate Cure For Sky-High Gasoline Prices

There’s No Immediate Cure For Sky-High Gasoline Prices

Gasoline prices in the United…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Gas Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

European Gas Prices On The Decline

By Irina Slav - Jun 07, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Early start of summer and ample LNG supply push gas prices down.
  • Bloomberg: natural gas prices in Europe have been on the decline for five days.
  • Despite the lower demand, gas prices in Europe remain quite elevated as importers seek to refill their reserves ahead of the next heating season.
Join Our Community

European natural gas prices have been on the slide for several days now as an early start of summer combines with ample LNG supplies to quench supply worries.

According to a Bloomberg report, natural gas prices in Europe have been on the decline for five days now as demand eases while supply remains strong thanks to LNG and continued deliveries by Gazprom via Ukraine and the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Europe became the biggest buyer of U.S. liquefied natural gas a few months ago as it sought to reduce its dependence on Russian gas even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This has led to a spike not only in gas prices but also in LNG carrier rates, which recently hit the highest in a decade.

Despite the lower demand, gas prices in Europe remain quite elevated as importers seek to refill their reserves ahead of the next heating season. Some of these might be worse off than others as Gazprom suspended deliveries to Poland, Bulgaria, the Netherlands, and Denmark over their refusal to pay for the gas in rubles.

Still, most of the large gas buyers that supply European countries with natural gas from Gazprom have accepted the latter’s payment terms, ensuring the uninterrupted supply of gas. According to unnamed sources cited by Bloomberg today, Gazprom was unlikely to cut off supplies to any other European buyers for now.

The European Union, however, remains determined to reduce its imports of Russian gas. Reluctant to impose an outright embargo on the commodity, the European Commission recently started looking into putting a cap on imported Russian gas prices.

The idea aims to, on the one hand, reduce the EU’s gas bill and, on the other, to cut Russia’s natural gas sales income as a form of punishment for Moscow’s invasion of the Ukraine.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

There’s No Immediate Cure For Sky-High Gasoline Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

America's Most Important Oil Basin Is Excelling

America's Most Important Oil Basin Is Excelling
Where Are Oil Prices Headed?

Where Are Oil Prices Headed?
New Drilling Stalls Out In The U.S. Oil Patch

New Drilling Stalls Out In The U.S. Oil Patch
Oil Jumps After EIA Confirms Large Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps After EIA Confirms Large Crude Inventory Draw
A Week Of Turmoil For Oil Markets

A Week Of Turmoil For Oil Markets



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com