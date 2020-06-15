World's Largest Hedge Fund Goes All In On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

There is a $30-trillion-plus megatrend transforming Wall Street.

And it’s affecting everyone from asset management giants, to global tech goliaths.

Those who saw it coming are already winning big, while those that missed out are now at risk of losing.

With some $7 trillion in assets under management, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is a prime example of an industry giant that got ahead of this trend.

The new king of Wall Street recognized and bought into the sustainable investing ethos long ago and is now looking to take its sustainable portfolio from $90 billion to more than a trillion dollars.

But not everyone saw this shift to ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investing coming. In fact, some of the biggest tech giants in the world seemed to entirely ignore it. Uber, for example, is not a sustainable investment. It burns through gasoline as fast as it burns through cash and doesn’t even turn a profit.

Companies like Uber are at risk to be overshadowed by new entrants, such as Canadian startup Facedrive (TSXV:FD,OTC:FDVRF) - the first and only ride-sharing platform to offer both EVs and an opportunity to plant trees as you ride.

Not only is Facedrive’s central business sustainable, but it also constantly engages with major societal issues. Most recently, it developed a new technology - TraceSCAN - to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This tech is already in process of being adopted by the 130,000 Canadian members of The Labourers’ International Union of North America and Facedrive is in talks with several other companies and government agencies about implementing its tech as Canadians return to the workplace.

From Blackrock to Facedrive, it is clear that the ESG investment megatrend is already well and truly underway. And when the dust settles on this global pandemic, it will be the companies that reflect this new global norm that will likely benefit most.

The New World Order: Where Money Will Be Made

Sustainable investments wildly outperformed conventional in Q1 2020, and the world’s biggest hedge funds are betting trillions that this is the new path to profit.

Larry Fink’s BlackRock isn’t only the largest exchange-traded fund (ETF) specialist in the world now, but its funds tend to own 5% or more of U.S. listed companies, according to Reuters. And it has also become the Federal Reserve’s key go-to for expertise, including with its trillion-dollar COVID-19 rescue package.

That’s a lot of power to wield, and it doesn’t just make BlackRock the new king of Wall Street--it makes the fund’s ESG investing strategy even more than a megatrend: It makes it a gigantic voice on investing.

And that voice is saying that going forward, big money will invest in companies that have public approval and can mitigate risk on a number of levels, from climate change to pandemic and everything in between.

Facedrive understood this back in 2016, before it was a megatrend, and now it’s positioned to benefit measurably from its strategy of profit from sustainability, and its “people and planet first” business model.

When Facedrive launched in 2019 in Canada, it was precisely at the time that sustainable investing was a solid mega-trend.

And now, amid a global pandemic, they are expanding--and, again, the timing couldn’t be better. COVID-19 has shown us exactly how deeply interconnected our basic systems of survival are, whether it’s to battle a virus or fight climate change.

A recent study by the Union of Concerned Scientists estimates that the average (U.S.) ride-hailing trip results in 69% more pollution than whatever transportation option it displaced.

That's a huge number, that scientists estimate is actually higher in densely populated areas. In this age of green investing, this is a data-point that green-conscious customers everywhere are finding hard to swallow. But now, they don't have to. With Facedrive, they can contribute to planting a tree every time they take a ride. It gives consumers a choice they have never had before.

The fact that Uber hasn’t made a dime in a decade only pushes the ESG investment thesis further. A decade on and Uber is still only just hoping to achieve profitability in the fourth quarter of 2020 - also a year in which it will lose more than $1 billion.

It doesn’t pay to stubbornly resist the battle against climate change. It pays to rush to the front line, as Facedrive has.

Where Three Megatrends Meet

The $30-trillion+ ESG investing megatrend converges with the disruption of the projected to soon be $8-trillion global transportation service industry and the explosive power of the food delivery segment, which is set to top $98 billion by 2027 to create an investment opportunity that could top the smartphone revolution in gross revenue.

A winner of the food delivery war will be the business model that defies the out-of-control cash burn, broadens the revenue potential, and wins the hearts and minds of every stakeholder in the chain, including drivers and restaurants.

While Just Eat Takeaway is prepared to pay a premium for Grubhub - the delivery service with the biggest US market share, Facedrive (TSXV:FD,OTC:FDVRF), the new face of “ride-sharing”, looks like it can make a food delivery acquisition deal for pennies on the dollar.

Facedrive isn’t just challenging Uber in ride-sharing. It's planning on challenging for the food delivery throne, as well.

In fact, Facedrive has an innovative hand in all three megatrends, and now it’s expanding—with intentions to go global.

It’s about much more than just hailing a ride without leaving a carbon footprint.

It’s about an ecosystem of revenue based on the company-rider relationship of convenience.

Just last month, Facedrive Foods kicked-off its aggressive expansion drive in the segment, entering into a binding term sheet to acquire assets of Foodora Canada. This move is especially significant because Foodora Canada is a subsidiary of Delivery Hero, a $20-billion European multinational food delivery service that operates in over 40 countries and services more than 500,000 restaurants.

Facedrive Foods’ acquisition of Foodora Canada’s assets would give Facedrive a big revenue boost and a huge jump into the space of its major Canadian food delivery competitors such as Uber Eats and Skip The Dishes. Facedrive would obtain instant access to hundreds of thousands of Foodora Canada’s customers and 5,500 restaurant partners. With this move, Facedrive Foods would overnight position itself into the top echelon of Canadian food delivery services and turn up the heat on major incumbents in the space.

Facedrive is not just a platform, it’s a provider of goods and services--the only thing outside of sustainability and impact that attracts some millennial investors these days.

That means everything from medicine and “merch” to short and long-distance mobility, healthy choice food deliveries, and much more. It’s sustainability on wheels.

BlackRock is the new king of Wall Street. ESG is the new king of investing. And Facedrive is on a major monetization drive that hopes will position it right in the middle of where it all comes together.

Some other companies looking to capitalize on the sustainability push:

Facebook (FB) has truly taken the ESG trend to heart. It has dedicated a lot of resources on constructing more sustainable work environments. It's building designs integrate a variety of renewable energy sources and water recycling methods, in addition to promoting the recycling and sustainability of all items taken in on-site. Not only that, it also focuses on its workforce, with equal opportunity hiring policies, ample time off, and much more.

Facebook is also taking an ingenious approach in its goal to cut back its carbon footprint. Its massive data centers are some of the most efficient on the planet. And it's only beginning. By the end of this year, Facebook intends to have all of its data centers running on 100% green energy.

Microsoft (MSFT) is another key tech giant integrating sustainability into its business model. Microsoft is going above and beyond in its carbon emissions promise. It is aiming to be carbon neutral in the next ten years. Not just is the tech giant taking a major role in minimizing its carbon emissions, but it is also at the forefront of a technological wave that is actively helping other companies control their emissions.

Microsoft has built many new technologies to assist and assess the impact of different companies on the environment, helping collect data to better comprehend where and how the world can become greener. In addition, Microsoft is creating tools to better control water use and curb the world's growing waste issues.

Not to be outdone, Google (GOOGL) is fixated on raising the bar for the smart use of the world's dwindling resources. Like Facebook, Google is developing sustainable, energy-efficient data centers and office environments. It is likewise leveraging artificial intelligence to create a system that will help the world use energy in a more efficient manner.

Google is also concentrated on building a sustainable supply chain. It is dedicated to enhancing the lives of everyone linked to its products, from its data centers to truck drivers and beyond. Additionally, it is actively decreasing its ecological impact by working with suppliers to offer them the tools and tech they need to become more energy efficient.

NextEra Energy (NEE), the world leader in solar and wind producer, is playing a crucial role in the course towards sustainability. In fact, in 2018, the business was the top capital investor in green energy facilities and the 5th biggest investor across all sectors.

In addition to its huge influence on global climate change, it has a plan to invest another $55 billion in American energy facilities in the next 2 years. All while keeping a firm dedication to minimize its reliance on foreign oil. Since 2001, it has detached itself from foreign oil almost entirely, announcing a 98% decline over the past twenty years. Much more enticing, however, is its dedication to developing investor value. Over the past 15 years, investors have seen 945% returns.

Even Big Oil can't ignore the overwhelming investor pressure to clean up its act. Total (TOT) is a full ESG package. It is promoting variety and security, making huge changes in its day to day operations to guarantee that its organization is ecologically sound, and has even devoted to going carbon neutral by 2050 or sooner. It's not a surprise that investors are loving its forward-thinking method.

Canadian business are doing their part:

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE: SJR.B) is taking a leadership role among Canadian telecom companies through its use of green technology and renewable resources, In fact, it is one of the biggest clients of Bullfrog Power which sources its electrical power from a blend clean energy sources like wind and hydropower. It is also building its own portfolio of renewable investments.

BCE Inc (TSX: BCE)) is another Canadian telecom giant going to extraordinary lengths to go green. For the past 25 years, BCE has been at front of the environmental push. Their environmental management system (EMS) has been accredited to be ISO 14001-compliant since 2009.

Westport Fuel Systems (TSX: WPRT) is a renewable energy service provider for the transportation industry. It's targeting the 22.5 million delivery truck market worldwide with its innovative technology and green fuel solutions

Boralex Inc. (TSX: BLX) is another Canadian eco-friendly firm. It has had a tremendous impact in the growth of green energy domestically, and it's even branching off into the United States, France and the United Kingdom. The business's primary power is produced through wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar sources.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSX: PIF) is another environmentally-friendly Canadian company taking a somewhat more concentrated approach outside of the country. It's Nicaragua geothermal project, for example, is currently producing over 77 MW of green energy. And it's set to continue growing.

