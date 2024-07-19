Get Exclusive Intel
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Sees Rebound

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 19, 2024, 12:21 PM CDT
Rig

The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States rose this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday.

The total rig count rose by 2 to 586 this week, compared to 669 rigs this same time last year.

The number of oil rigs fell by 1 this week, falling by a single rig in the week prior. Oil rigs now stand at 477—down by 53 compared to this time last year. The number of gas rigs rose by 3 this week to 103, a loss of 28 active gas rigs from this time last year. Miscellaneous rigs stayed the same at 6.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil production rose 1 million bpd to 13.3 million bpd for for the week ending July 12. Current weekly oil production in the United States, according to the EIA, is now on par with the all-time high of 13.3 million bpd.

Primary Vision’s Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing wells that are unfinished, fell in the week ending July 12, from 242 to 238.

Drilling activity in the Permian stayed the same this week at 305, a figure that is 28 fewer than this same time last year. The count in the Eagle Ford rose by 1 this week, rising to 49 after falling by 1 rig in the week prior. Rigs in the Eagle Ford are now 8 below where they were this time last year.

Oil prices were down sharply on Friday. At 1:10 p.m. ET, the WTI benchmark was trading down $2.13 (-2.57%) on the day at $80.69. The Brent benchmark was trading down $1.99 (-2.34%) on the day at $83.12.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

