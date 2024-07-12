U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Continues To Drop

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.88 +0.26 +0.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.53 +0.13 +0.15%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.00 -0.18 -0.21%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.330 +0.062 +2.73%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.529 +0.011 +0.43%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.62 +0.53 +0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.62 +0.53 +0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 15 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 86.11 +0.20 +0.23%
Chart Mars US 252 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.529 +0.011 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 15 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 15 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 15 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 955 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 15 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 15 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 15 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 15 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 86.11 +0.20 +0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 409 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 68.82 +0.52 +0.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 84.77 +0.52 +0.62%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 83.02 +0.52 +0.63%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 79.22 +0.52 +0.66%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 77.02 +0.52 +0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 77.02 +0.52 +0.68%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 76.62 +0.52 +0.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 83.47 +0.52 +0.63%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 77.32 +0.52 +0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.62 +0.53 +0.62%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 8 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 72.85 -0.54 -0.74%
Graph up ANS West Coast 19 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 77.85 +0.52 +0.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.75 +0.25 +0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.75 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.75 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.75 +0.50 +0.69%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 89.12 +0.55 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 5 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 4 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 7 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Cuts and Demand Woes Keep Oil Prices in Narrow Trading Range

The Countries Increasing Their Coal Dependency Despite Climate Pledges

The Countries Increasing Their Coal Dependency Despite Climate Pledges

Several Southeast Asian countries, including…

Oil Prices Drop as Hurricane Beryl Blows Over

Oil Prices Drop as Hurricane Beryl Blows Over

Oil prices were falling back…

Hedge Funds Are Headhunting Succesful Power Traders

Hedge Funds Are Headhunting Succesful Power Traders

Hedge funds are offering big…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Continues To Drop

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 12, 2024, 12:15 PM CDT

The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States fell this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday.

The total rig count fell by 1to 584 this week, compared to 675 rigs this same time last year.

The number of oil rigs fell by 1 this week, after holding steady in the week prior. Oil rigs now stand at 478—down by 59 compared to this time last year. The number of gas rigs also fell by 1 this week to 100, a loss of 33 active gas rigs from this time last year. Miscellaneous rigs gained one to reach 6.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil production rose 1 million bpd to 13.3 million bpd for for the week ending July 5. Current weekly oil production in the United States, according to the EIA, is now on par with the all-time high of 13.3 million bpd.

Primary Vision’s Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing wells that are unfinished, rose in the week ending July 5, from 237 to 242.

Drilling activity in the Permian stayed the same this week at 305, a figure that is 32 fewer than this same time last year. The count in the Eagle Ford fell by 1 this week, sinking to 48 after rising by 2 rigs in the week prior. Rigs in the Eagle Ford are now 11 below where they were this time last year.

Oil prices were relatively flat on Friday. At 12:34 p.m. ET, the WTI benchmark was trading up $0.03 (+0.04%) on the day at $82.65. The Brent benchmark was trading down $0.02 (-0.02%) on the day at $85.38.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

California Refiners See Margins Shrink Despite Capacity Decline
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Has The Extreme Bear Market in Natural Gas Come to an End?

Has The Extreme Bear Market in Natural Gas Come to an End?
Citi: Fed Could Cut Interest Rates By 200 Points Through 2025

Citi: Fed Could Cut Interest Rates By 200 Points Through 2025
Oil Bulls See Light at the End of the Tunnel

Oil Bulls See Light at the End of the Tunnel
Saudi Crude Oil Exports Slump to 10-Month Low

Saudi Crude Oil Exports Slump to 10-Month Low
Petrochemicals Are Big Oil’s Next Big Profit Hedge

Petrochemicals Are Big Oil’s Next Big Profit Hedge

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com