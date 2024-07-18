UK's North Sea Oil Ban: Who Benefits, and at What Cost?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 56 mins 82.82 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Brent Crude 13 mins 84.74 -0.34 -0.40%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.37 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 56 mins 2.125 +0.090 +4.42%
Graph up Gasoline 56 mins 2.516 +0.015 +0.60%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.56 +2.04 +2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.56 +2.04 +2.41%
Chart Bonny Light 21 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.56 +0.12 +0.14%
Chart Mars US 258 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.516 +0.015 +0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 21 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 962 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 21 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 21 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 21 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.56 +0.12 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 415 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 67.59 +1.73 +2.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 83.59 +1.73 +2.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 81.84 +1.73 +2.16%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 78.84 +1.73 +2.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 75.69 +1.73 +2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 75.69 +1.73 +2.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 75.44 +1.73 +2.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 81.94 +1.73 +2.16%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 76.19 +1.73 +2.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.56 +2.04 +2.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.33 +2.09 +2.71%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 73.08 +2.09 +2.94%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 84.63 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 78.08 +2.09 +2.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 79.33 +2.09 +2.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.33 +2.09 +2.71%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.75 +1.75 +2.27%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.00 +2.00 +2.82%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 89.16 +1.90 +2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 11 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 11 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 10 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 13 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

Trinidad's Court Upholds ConocoPhillips' Claim Against Venezuela

Utilities Must Adapt, Not Just Respond To Extreme Weather

Utilities Must Adapt, Not Just Respond To Extreme Weather

Following hurricane Beryl, utility Centerpoint…

Oil and Gas Exports Are Increasingly Important for Canada's Economy

Oil and Gas Exports Are Increasingly Important for Canada's Economy

Canada’s oil and gas industry…

Middle East Drilling Demand Growth Scaled Back

Middle East Drilling Demand Growth Scaled Back

Despite some scaling back in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

UK's North Sea Oil Ban: Who Benefits, and at What Cost?

By City A.M - Jul 18, 2024, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Banning North Sea oil extraction will not significantly reduce global fossil fuel consumption, as demand will be met by increased production elsewhere.
  • The ban could lead to job losses in the UK, particularly in Scotland, and benefit oil-producing nations like Saudi Arabia.
  • Importing oil to replace North Sea production may actually increase emissions due to transportation and lower environmental standards in other countries.
North Sea Oil

Fossil fuels will remain part of the energy mix for decades to come – if we don’t extract our own resources from the North Sea, our loss will be other polluters’ gain, says Andy Mayer

The new government’s plans to capitulate to the likes of Just Stop Oil by banning new drilling licences in the North Sea will do nothing to prevent climate change.

Global warming is driven mainly by the consumption of fossil fuels for energy not their extraction. The UK currently consumes 75-80 percent of our primary energy in the form of fossil fuels and the world around 85 percent. This is going to take a long time to change, with overall growth in the demand for energy, so far, marginalising the impact of otherwise impressive growth in alternatives.

Given that we will still be reliant on fossil fuels for several decades to come, any oil and gas not extracted from the North Sea will have to be sourced from elsewhere. The main thing we lose by not extracting our own resources are the associated investment wealth, taxes, and jobs. We instead pay for things in other places. Our loss is Saudi Arabia’s gain, and that loss will be concentrated in Scotland, most notably Aberdeenshire where up to 200,000 jobs depend on the industry.

There is a price effect from restricting supply. The logic of ‘leave it in the ground’ campaigns is that by restricting supply, prices rise, which makes alternatives relatively cheaper, and accelerates the low carbon transition. However, these are the same campaigners who only two years ago were arguing that extracting 50-100 years supply of onshore resources through fracking was a waste of time, as it would have ‘no impact’ on then high prices. Both cases cannot be simultaneously true, and this is regardless an argument about marginal impacts on regional (gas) and global (oil) markets, not a sensible case for or against any ban.

If there is an emissions case, it is likely negative. Imported oil and gas must be shipped here by diesel-powered tankers. The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) estimates this has four times the emissions profile of our own supply. But that will often be much more because developing countries use higher impact extraction techniques while also creating negative trade-offs on other environmental goods, due to lower standards on managing and avoiding the risks of pollution.

Which leaves virtue signalling the UK’s intention to lead the world on net zero as the only real purpose of the policy. As with the Climate Act, the idea is that where Britain will lead, others will follow, and that eventually must have a meaningful impact on demand.

But this is muddled thinking. Deliberately making ourselves poorer is a plausible path to net zero, but not an attractive one. That kind of leadership has few followers, and is unlikely to sustain in a democracy, which in part is why the last government got into such a mess on these issues. Policy incoherence poisons the investment climate by adding a ‘maniac-premium’ to expected returns, which is why last week’s hint of interference by Ed Miliband in a licensing round that is already underway was condemned by the industry.

The attractive path to net zero conversely involves making good on promises to decarbonise affordably without impacting energy security. This is not easy, and no one really knows yet how it can be done. But it clearly doesn’t help to remove access to the one resource where there is a moral case for taxing the problem to fund the solutions. When New Zealand’s government tried this, the position had to be reversed by the next administration, but real damage had already been done. Whether Britain’s progressive idealists will learn this lesson any faster remains to be seen.

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

NATO Wrestles with Chinese Influence in Member States
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Kuwait Announces Massive Offshore Oil and Gas Discovery

Kuwait Announces Massive Offshore Oil and Gas Discovery
Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay
Four Unexplored Indian Basins May Hold More Oil Than The Permian

Four Unexplored Indian Basins May Hold More Oil Than The Permian
Zimbabwe's Steel Industry Revitalized with New $1.5 Billion Plant

Zimbabwe's Steel Industry Revitalized with New $1.5 Billion Plant
International Oil Companies Caught in Kurdish Smuggling Web

International Oil Companies Caught in Kurdish Smuggling Web

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com