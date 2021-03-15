Two Tech Stocks To Watch As Biden Pours Trillions Into The Green Economy

Biden recently proposed a new $2 trillion "master plan" to revive the economy, and it could have unintended consequences.

While some expect it would disrupt the $700 billion oil and gas industry…

Many believe it will trigger a “green boom,” sending EV companies soaring for gains that could match those seen by Tesla and others in 2020.

This $2 trillion plan is one of the few things that both Democrats and Republicans have agreed on in recent years...

And with the EU already spending billions on grants to fund development in this industry overseas, the green president is not to be outdone back in the United States.

That's why USA Today says, "Electric vehicles are the future."

The New York Times says, "Electric cars are coming, and fast."

And ABC News says this is why "2021 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for EVs."

We've already seen major gains throughout 2020 across the EV industry.

The electric van and bus company, Workhorse, saw shares jump for extraordinary 551% gains in 2020.

Tesla soared 740% on its way to becoming one of the most valuable stocks on the market.

And electric charging company, Blink Charging, saw eye-popping gains of 1,740% last year.

The surge in interest for EVs is unprecedented, and it’s paid off big for the companies making bold, innovative moves in the industry.

But now, as Biden takes office and gets prepared to unleash a $2 trillion boom...

Investors are looking to companies in industries related to electric vehicles.

Here are two EV related companies we believe could win in 2021:

1 - Facedrive (TSXV:FD,OTC:FDVRF)

Facedrive (TSXV:FD,OTC:FDVRF) has seen success already over the last year. But recent news shows things may be just starting to heat up for this green company from Canada.

Late last year, they acquired the EV subscription company, Steer, buying it from the largest clean energy producer in the United States.

Steer’s subscription model has the potential to flip the traditional car ownership model on its head.

Using this innovative new service, subscribers can rent an EV whenever they need it - and at a tiny fraction of the price it would cost to buy one outright.

They simply pay a modest monthly fee like with Netflix, and they get access to their choice of EVs from a fleet at their disposal.

Now, after seeing success in the Washington D.C. market, they are about to expand across the border.

In March, Facedrive plans to launch the service in Toronto as well, making it the second city to welcome the hassle-free, low-emission alternative to traditional car ownership.

With moves like these, it’s no wonder they’ve been able to lock in numerous partnerships and deals with government agencies, A-list celebrities, and major multinational corporations throughout 2020.

Plus, Facedrive’s green ridesharing service believes it competes favourably with Uber with EVs taking the mainstage in the Biden boom.

Their model is simple.

When customers hail a ride, they have the option of riding in either an electric vehicle or a standard gas-powered car.

From there, the Facedrive algorithm goes to work. It sets aside a portion of the fare to plant trees, offsetting the carbon footprint from the ride - at no extra cost to the customer.

Through next-gen technology and partnerships, they’re growing their business by leaps and bounds even in a year where many businesses have shut their doors for good.

And Facedrive has even added a food delivery service, which has exploded in popularity while folks have been stuck at home during global lockdowns.

They’re now delivering over 4,100 orders per day on average. And after growing to 19 major cities, they plan to expand to more cities throughout the U.S. and Canada soon.

But while they’re building new verticals in preparation for the inevitable EV future, they’ve also managed to find a way to help with the crisis on everyone’s mind since last March.

Last year, Facedrive created a wearable contact tracing technology called TraceSCAN.

It’s designed to help alert those without cell phones after they’ve been in contact with someone who’s tested positive for COVID-19.

With devices like the Fitbit and Apple Watch making wearables so popular, the demand for TraceSCAN has erupted in recent months.

And soon, they plan to release an updated version with key health and safety benefits like temperature checking and vital sign monitoring.

Facedrive has now signed an agreement with Canada’s largest airline, Air Canada, to use this useful technology.

And they are currently in discussions to continue TraceSCAN’s growth with major multinational corporations.

But perhaps the most exciting news came from a government announcement in Canada just weeks ago.

In February, the Ontario government announced they would provide Facedrive $2.5 million to help speed up the deployment of TraceSCAN to more users across the country.

This adds major credibility to TraceSCAN’s technology as the government has put its seal of approval on the innovative new contact tracing breakthrough.

As governments and businesses around the world are doing whatever they can to stop the spread of the virus, this multi-million dollar move could help bring attention to Facedrive’s TraceSCAN technology…

And it could also add pressure to other organizations and governments to act responsibly and start investing more seriously in contact tracing technology.

Facedrive’s stock has seen incredible gains over the last year.

And as they grow their business across multiple fronts, they’re expected to continue their incredible business growth curve as they participate in Biden’s green boom.

2 - Arrival

Arrival, the exciting new electric vehicle company, is zigging while the rest of their competitors zag.

Rather than focus on sedans like Tesla, Arrival is developing the latest electric vans and buses for commercial delivery.

And they hold one major advantage over their gas-guzzling competitors.

Because they're able to produce these vehicles at a similar price compared to those with internal combustion engines...

And because it's cheaper to power your vehicle on electricity rather than gasoline...

Customers are able to pay a comparable price on the front-end while saving money on the back-end.

And they've already got some big names on board.

They recently signed a deal with UPS to supply the shipping giant with 10,000 of its delivery vans.

And smart money both inside and outside the auto industry is pouring in cash.

Hyundai and Kia have invested $111 million into the EV company.

Blackrock, the world’s largest global investment management corporation, invested another $118 million last fall.

And CNBC's Jim Cramer even says Arrival is the EV company with the best chance to be "the son of Tesla."

At the moment, Arrival is still a private company...

But that’s expected to change in the weeks ahead, as they're set to go public via a merger with a “blank check company” or a SPAC.

CIIG Merger Company (NASDAQ: CIIC) announced they plan to merge with Arrival, and their shares jumped over 30% in the month of December.

But as they’re expected to make their merger final by the end of March, it could prove to be another significant catalyst for the company.

The Biden Boom is Coming

After the year EV companies had in 20020, it has brought electric vehicles mainstream and proved the auto industry is set for a green revolution.

And with Biden planning to throw a massive $2 trillion into boosting green businesses, Facedrive and Arrival could be set for a banner year in 2021.

Here are a few other companies who could profit from the Biden Boom:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is already a leader in Big Tech’s sustainability push…but it’s more than just that. From the products themselves, to the packages they came in, and even the data centers powering them, Apple has gone above and beyond to cut the environmental impact.

But now, it’s even getting into the transportation business. "We're focusing on autonomous systems. It's a core technology that we view as very important. We sort of see it as the mother of all AI projects. It's probably one of the most difficult AI projects actually to work on." Apple CEO Tim Cook on Apple's plans in the car space. Electric vehicles aren’t likely to be left out, either…

Apple's rumored car design means that more active material can be packed inside the battery, giving the car a potentially longer range. Apple is also examining a chemistry for the battery called LFP, or lithium iron phosphate which is inherently less likely to overheat and is thus safer than other types of lithium-ion batteries.

Toyota Motors (NYSE:TM) is a massive international car producer who hasn’t ignored the transition to greener transportation. In fact, the Toyota Prius was one of the first hybrids to hit the road in a big way. While the legacy hybrid vehicle has been the butt of many jokes throughout the years, the car has been a major success, and more importantly, it helped spur the adoption of greener vehicles for years to come.

And just because its Prius hasn’t exactly aged as well as some green competitors, Toyota hasn’t left the green power race yet. Just a few days ago, actually, the giant automaker announced that three new electric vehicles will be coming to United States markets soon.

“We continue to be leaders in electrification that began with our pioneering introduction of the Prius nearly 25 years ago,” said Bob Carter, TMNA executive vice president of sales. “Toyota’s new electrified product offerings will give customers multiple choices of powertrain that best suits their needs.”

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is one Detroit’s old school automakers, and it’s looking to catch a ride on the EV bandwagon, benefiting from a shift from gas-powered to alternative technology such as hydrogen and electricity. It’s now well over 100 years old and has survived where many others have failed. Even with the downfall of Detroit, GM has persisted, and that’s due in large part to its ability to adapt. In fact, GM’s dive into alternative fuels began way back in 1966 when it produced the world’s first ever hydrogen powered van. And it has not stopped innovating, either.

Recently, GM dropped a bomb on the market with the announcement of its new business unit, BrightDrop. The company is looking to capture a key share of the burgeoning delivery market, with plans to sell electric vans and services to commercial delivery companies.

GM isn’t just betting big on EVs, either. It’s also looking to capitalize on the autonomous vehicle boom. Recently, it announced that it’s majority-owned subsidiary, Cruise, has just received approval from the California DMV to test its autonomous vehicles without a driver. And while they’re not the first to receive such an approval, it’s still huge news for GM.

Cruise CEO Dan Ammann wrote in a Medium post, “Before the end of the year, we’ll be sending cars out onto the streets of SF — without gasoline and without anyone at the wheel. Because safely removing the driver is the true benchmark of a self-driving car, and because burning fossil fuels is no way to build the future of transportation.”

Ford (NYSE:F) is another Detroit legend that is looking to jump on the electric vehicle boom. And while it suffered a major downturn last year, Ford is already bouncing back, with its stock price more than doubling since March 2020. They recently announced they’ll be boosting their spending on EVs to $27 billion through mid-decade.

This major investment includes plans of their own to create an electric cargo van and a plug-in version of their bestseller F-150 pickup truck. And this is just the beginning for the heavyweight automaker.

The most head-turning car in its arsenal, however, may just be its new take on its muscle car classic, the Mach-E Mustang. The affordable electric twist on the company’s iconic sportscar lives up to its name. The eye-popping nu-classic can go from 0-60 in just 3.5 seconds, with a range of approximately 300 miles per charge. It even has new tech including Active Drive Assist allowing drivers to operate the Mustang Mach-E hands-free.

In addition to its all-electric array of vehicles, Ford, like GM, is also looking to get in on the autonomous car boom. For its part, Ford has recently revealed plans to launch its self-driving business in 2022. The new vehicles, in partnership with Argo AI, a Philadelphia-based autonomous vehicle startup, will include major upgrades from advanced Lidar technology and high resolution cameras. Ford plans to test these vehicles in Austin, Texas; Detroit; Miami; Palo Alto, California; Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. as early as this month.

And these automakers’ ambitious plans aren’t possible without companies like MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS). MicroVision is one of the industry’s leaders in LIDAR technology, the tech that helps autonomous vehicles “see” when driving. The technology will be a main driver in the adoption of the next auto-revolution, and MicroVision is already pushing the tech to the next level. In fact, MicroVision is already seeing major success with its own long-range lidar sensors, which could be available within months.

"We expect the capability of our LRL Sensor to meet or exceed OEM requirements, based on technology we have scaled multiple times over the last decade, as being a very strong strategic advantage," Sumit Shama, CEO of MicroVision explained, adding "Additionally, our sensor being designed on scalable silicon wafer and laser diode technologies will be capable of achieving scale at costs below $1,000 ASP, a key price point expected for commercial success.”

MicroVision’s share price has seen a lot of interest since the beginning of the year, rising from just $5.21 on the first day of trading in 2021 to today’s price of $16.45, representing a return of 215% in just a few months. And this could just be the beginning for shareholders in this company. Buyout rumors are already circulating as the company prepares to launch its most exciting development yet.

By. Phil Rogers

**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this publication include that the demand for ride sharing services will grow; that Steer can help change car ownership in favor of subscription services; that new tech deals will be signed by Facedrive and deals signed already will increase company revenues; that Facedrive will achieve its plans for manufacturing and selling Tracescan devices; that Facedrive will be able to expand to the US and globally; that Facedrive will be able to fund its capital requirements in the near term and long term; and that Facedrive will be able to carry out its business plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include that riders are not as attracted to EV rides as expected; that competitors may offer better or cheaper alternatives to the Facedrive businesses; changing governmental laws and policies; the company’s ability to obtain and retain necessary licensing in each geographical area in which it operates; the success of the company’s expansion activities and whether markets justify additional expansion; the ability of the company to attract drivers who have electric vehicles and hybrid cars; and that the products co-branded by Facedrive may not be as merchantable as expected. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

DISCLAIMERS

This communication is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Oilprice.com, Advanced Media Solutions Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively “the Company”) owns a considerable number of shares of FaceDrive (TSX:FD.V) for investment, however the views reflected herein do not represent Facedrive nor has Facedrive authored or sponsored this article. This share position in FD.V is a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically:

This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. Therefore, this communication should be viewed as a commercial advertisement only. We have not investigated the background of the featured company. Frequently companies profiled in our alerts experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often end as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The information in our communications and on our website has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Oilprice.com owns a substantial number of shares of this featured company and therefore has a substantial incentive to see the featured company’s stock perform well. The owner of Oilprice.com will not notify the market when it decides to buy more or sell shares of this issuer in the market. The owner of Oilprice.com will be buying and selling shares of this issuer for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.

RISK OF INVESTING. Investing is inherently risky. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities. No representation is being made that any stock acquisition will or is likely to achieve profits.