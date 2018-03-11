This Revolutionary Technology Could Deliver $22 Oil… In A $70 World

In the epic battle between OPEC and the U.S. for global market share - low cost producers are set to reap a stunning energy investor windfall.

We’re focusing on one little company - Petroteq Energy Inc. (TSX:PQE.V; OTCQX:PQEFF) - which is unlocking trapped oil in U.S. oil sands for as little as $22/barrel.

Technology is their key advantage. Their patented Liquid Extraction System is the first ever to generate production from Utah’s 32-billion-barrel heavy oil resource.

It extracts over 99 percent of all hydrocarbons in the sand, generates zero greenhouse

gases and doesn’t require high temperatures or pressures.

In Asphalt Ridge—Petroteq has an estimated 87 million barrels of oil equivalent worth $5.2 billion. The overall cost for production is expected to come in at only $22 a barrel.

The plan is to reach 5,000 bpd by 2019 with a cost of production of $18 per barrel. There’s potential, says Petroteq, to achieve 30,000 bpd with proven reserves.

And that isn’t even their biggest opportunity.

Petroteq’s technology could generate billions in licensing fees around the world, and it is eyeing the opportunity to file patents in all countries with oil sands reserves.

They’re not only targeting the 1 trillion-plus barrels of oil in the sands of Utah, Colorado and Wyoming, but trillions more barrels from all around the world.

Here are 5 reasons to watch Petroteq (TSX:PQE.V; OTCQX:PQEFF) very closely:

1) “Holy Grail” Patented EOR Tech

2) 87 Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent Worth $5.2 Billion

3) A Blockchain Solutions For Energy Markets

4) Skin in the Game Expert Management Team

5) Prices on the Rise, Heavy Oil Demand Shifting Up

The Holy Grail Of Oil Sands Technology

The OPEC/U.S. energy war is heating up. Recently, American production of crude oil rose to an all-time high, surpassing 10 million bpd.

In February, the International Energy Agency predicted that U.S. shale output could meet nearly all new global demand, thanks to its “extraordinary growth.”

The key to this battle is technology. And the U.S. national interest right now is all about increasing domestic energy sources.

Most investors wouldn’t think of the oil sands as a solution. They have a bad reputation: people tend to think of oil sand extraction as dirty and expensive.

The tar sands of Canada are one of the biggest petroleum deposits on earth.

Unfortunately, they were so expensive to exploit that most majors had to divest from their holdings there after the oil price crashed below $60/barrel in 2014.

Petroteq (TSX:PQE.V; OTCQX:PQEFF) is getting ready to change that.

Technological advances such as their patented Liquid Extraction System will become a key focus for revolutionizing the economics of U.S. oil sands deposits.

Existing oil sands extraction technologies use tons of water and leave toxic trailing ponds.

Petroteq’s system produces oil and leaves behind nothing but clean, dry sand that can be resold as fracking sand or construction sand or simply returned to Mother Nature.

Better still - it can achieve production costs of as low as $22/barrel.

The end result? The extracted crude oil is free of sand and solvents and then pumped out of the system into a storage tank.

According to Petroteq Chairman and CEO Aleksandr Blyumkin, “no other company has what

we have in this space.”

Unlocking 1.2 Trillion BOE In The U.S. Alone

For Utah’s locked in oil sands, this tech could be a silver bullet.

The State of Utah is home to more than half of all U.S. oil sands deposits, and the Uintah region has been producing oil since the 1950s. It’s got more than 32 billion barrels of oil equivalent in sands waiting to be extracted from 8 major deposits.

It’s also got fantastic infrastructure.

There are 5 major refiners with truck routes to Salt Lake City.

Even better, this is heavy oil-producing oil sands that can be accessed directly from the surface, so there’s no risk of running into a ‘dry well’.

Until now the problem has been economics.

At current prices, Utah oil sands are a non-starter.

That’s where Petroteq comes in. Its patented oil extraction technology was the very first to generate production from Utah’s massive heavy oil resource.

Petroteq acquired the Asphalt Ridge for $10 million, giving it the rights to exploit a huge deposit of an estimated 87 million boe equivalent of bitumen in eastern Utah.

At current oil market prices, the field’s oil has gross value of up to $5.2 billion. That’s big news, for a company with an $85 million market cap.

Their plant is just coming online, and it’s ready to produce 1,000 bpd at a cost in the low $20s per barrel. Soon, they’ll be getting ready to ramp up to 5,000 bpd.

But the real opportunity is bigger than that. The potential for mass application of Petroteq’s (TSX:PQE.V; OTCQX:PQEFF) new technology is vast.

Canada alone has 100 billion boe of oil sands worth $6 trillion, and worldwide reserves are vast.

Kazakhstan, Venezuela, Russia and China all have trillions of barrels locked up in oil sand, and are eager to start working with this brand-new technology.

Utah, Colorado and Wyoming together hold about 1.2 trillion boe in oil sands and shale, worth a combined $72 trillion at current market prices.

They’re ripe for safe, inexpensive exploitation through Petroteq’s new methods.

Fortunes can be built on licensing fees alone.

Revolutionizing Energy Supply Chains With Blockchain

Petroteq’s EOR technology isn’t their only licensing opportunity.

Nothing could change oil industry supply chain management more than blockchain.

Supermajors BP, Shell and Statoil are getting into blockchain because it promises to make oil and gas trading a lot easier - while eliminating middle men.

With PetroBLOQ, Petroteq is developing the first blockchain-based platform exclusively for the oil and gas sector’s supply chain needs—GLOBALLY.

PetroBLOQ is already attracting major attention:

It was cited by Geoffrey Cann, director at Deloitte specializing in oil and gas, as a contender for best blockchain tech in the energy sector.

In January PetroBLOQ reached an agreement with Pemex, the Mexican state-owned oil company. Through its PetroBLOQ subsidiary, Petroteq is developing a supply chain management system for Pemex that could radically improve efficiency.

Ultimately, its blockchain platform could end up involved in every single transaction in the oil and gas supply chain—upstream, midstream and downstream.

Management Has Major Skin In The Game

The management at Petroteq (TSX:PQE.V; OTCQX:PQEFF) is a cut above the rest: they know the energy sector and the world of blockchain intimately.

More importantly, they’re betting on themselves to win.

CEO and Chairman Alexsander Blyumkin has invested millions in the business, including an interest-free loan for the production facility at Temple Mountain in Utah.

Founder and CTO Dr. Vladimir Podlipskiy is a 23-year veteran in chemistry, R&D and manufacturing, and is a chemical scientist from UCLA.

He’s the oil extraction tech genius with a line-up of patents for everything from oil extraction and mold remediation to fuel reformulators.

Chief Geologist Donald Clark, PhD, a widely published geologist and consultant, is the blockchain tech mastermind in this group.

Together they bring the experience necessary to execute on Petroteq’s ambitious agenda.

Conclusion

Now is the time to pay attention to Petroteq (TSX:PQE.V; OTCQX:PQEFF) for a single big reason - the likely imminent spike in demand for heavy oil. President Donald S. Trump has announced a $1.7 trillion infrastructure plan.

Billions of dollars will be deployed to rebuild U.S. infrastructure and it requires exactly the kind of heavy oil that Petroteq can produce from oil sands.

This is a story of extracting costs of $22 per barrel of oil… in a $70 world.

The U.S. is positioned to become the world’s dominant energy producer. And it’s all thanks to innovation from companies like Petroteq (TSX:PQE.V; OTCQX:PQEFF).

I’m long, and I’m excited for their plant to come online.

By. James Stafford

**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

DISCLAIMERS

PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is a paid advertisement and is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Oilprice.com, Advanced Media Solutions Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively "the Company") has been paid by the profiled company to disseminate this communication. In this case the Company has been paid by PETROTEQ seventy thousand US dollars for this article and certain banner ads. This compensation is a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased.

This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. We have been compensated by PETROTEQ to conduct investor awareness advertising and marketing for TSXV:PQE and OTCQX:PQEFF. Therefore, this communication should be viewed as a commercial advertisement only. We have not investigated the background of the company. Frequently companies profiled in our alerts experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often end as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases.

The information in our communications and on our website has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Oilprice.com owns shares of this featured company and therefore has an additional incentive to see the featured company's stock perform well.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer, including, but not limited to: releasing The Company, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from the information contained in this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. Investing is inherently risky. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits similar to those discussed.