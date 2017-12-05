The Next Tech Boom Could Be About To Unfold Here…

How much do you know about the $3.6 trillion U.S. infrastructure crisis?

Experts predict a major rise in accidents and disasters if no action is taken within the next few years.

U.S. dams are failing from coast to coast, with 15,500 of our 90,500 dams now a high-hazard potential for public safety and the economy that will take $45 billion to fix …

Pipelines have caused almost 9,000 significant accidents in only 30 years, hitting us with $8.5 billion in damages, killing 548 people and injuring over 2,500 more …

The over 140 oil refineries in the U.S. are potential disasters waiting to happen, with more than 500 accidents since 1994, and explosions killing and threatening millions with fatal toxins.

The Trump administration has vowed to take action and boost infrastructure spending by a whopping $1 trillion, but the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) says the price tag to fix to this aging infrastructure is closer to $3.6 trillion. In the meantime, a game changing technology may be the best way to avoid more economic disasters and human tragedies.

The tech is designed to save infrastructure from everything from oil spills and dam failures, to toxic explosions and mine collapses, taking advantage of and using information from a massive remote data system that will be worth over $27 billion by 2023.

Meet Carl Data Solutions (CSE:CRL; OTC:CDTAF), the company that’s taking the remote sensing of data to the next level with a major evolutionary bang that promises to help solve the multi-trillion dollar infrastructure crisis.

Here are 5 reasons to keep a close eye on Carl Data Solutions (CSE:CRL; OTC:CDTAF):

#1 The Application of Artificial Intelligence

From Toronto to LA and Dallas; and from municipalities, engineering firms and massive infrastructure operators at every vertical, Carl Data has a data industry application and solution.

Literally.

While everyone’s been focusing on the billions of sensors that collect data remotely, Carl Data has been focusing on the data itself in a disruptive way.

All of these industry verticals are overloaded with data. That data is going into log files and then disappearing into a black hole. Carl Data has the tools to intercept the data and makes it actionable—and money saving.

Carl Data’s application takes the chaos of massive amounts of data and turns it into something actionable. For major cities with aging infrastructure, it’s not enough to have a bunch of sensors collecting data. You have to know what the data is telling you, and in order to do that, you have to have super modern analytics capabilities.

That’s exactly what Carl Data has, and there are few systems out there that can handle the sheer volume of data created, and manage any data type in their cloud.

Carl Data’s SaaS-based solutions can help identify problems in near real-time, saving customers time and money. That’s huge when a disastrous dam failure can cost on average over $700 million in damages and close to $2 billion for clean-up.

Carl Data has the capability not only to collect, store and analyze critical big data for all major industries, but it takes things one step further and does what no one else yet does: predictive analytics, machine learning and web-based applications—all rolled into one. That’s how it’s planning on becoming the overlord of overload.

This system is designed so that it can service absolutely any and every industry vertical with a massive data platform.

(Click to enlarge)

Carl Data’s AI system can predict events that may lead to critical infrastructure failures up to seven days into the future.

It can use AI to compare past storm events to current weather predictions to forecast whether a future storm might cause a major incident at one of America’s many aging and high-hazard potential dams—before they fail.

For oil and gas stream crossings, and major pipeline operators like Kinder Morgan, Enbridge, Husky and Trans Canada, Carl Data use flow and stability sensors to monitor where the pipeline crosses the stream in real-time, alerting engineers via cell phone immediately if thresholds are threatening breach. For Kinder Morgan’s 1,300 LNG stream crossings in British Columbia alone, monitoring is critical.

For companies like Teck, Gold Corp., Imperial Metals and BC Hydro and thousands of hydro-electric dams and toxic trailing ponds around the world, Carl Data could be the difference between a small patch-up and a billion-dollar clean-up.

#2 American Critical Infrastructure is Dangerously Failing

So why is this Why is Carl’s (CSE:CRL; OTC:CDTAF) predictive data solution so valuable?

America’s infrastructure gets a woeful D+ on its report card. The country’s more than 90,000 dams represent a major threat to public safety and the economy, with nearly 15,500 already considered high-hazard potential in 2016. On average, these dams are 56 years old, and the hazards are mounting.

In October 2015, 18 dams were breached in South Carolina flooding, closing down 300 roads and 166 bridges, and killing 19 people. Just a year later, Hurricane Matthew ripped through the same state, causing 25 dams to fail—again.

In February this year, 200,000 people were urgently evacuated in northern California over fear that the Oroville Dam—America’s tallest--would collapse.

In the past two years alone, there have been 21 dam failures.

And that’s just one part of our massive critical infrastructure.

From the Deepwater Horizon immolation that killed 11 workers and released 5 million barrels of crude oil into the Gulf of Mexico to the Anacortes Tesoro oil refinery explosion and the collapse of West Virginia coal mine that killed 29 miners, public safety has been comprised.

And that was only in 2010—and all in a single month, April.

Just a few weeks ago, the Keystone Pipeline in South Dakota leaked over 200,000 gallons of oil, forcing a shutdown.

(Source: Politico)

Bigger and better monitoring measures are critical, and Carl Data Solutions not only uses the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) to alert critical infrastructure operators to impending disasters, but it’s predictive—enabling customers to respond before situations become life-threatening.

For America’s bursting dams, having a 7-day lead time on a pending disaster is likely the difference between life and death, and could save operators tens of millions in catastrophic clean-up fees, lawsuits and damage control.

#3 Multiple Billion-Dollar Markets Need to Manage Remote Sensing

Remote monitoring is a massive market across industries—from power generation, oil and gas and chemicals, to water, wastewater, pipelines and railroads. It’s a market that is anticipated to hit $27.11 billion by 2023, for a CAGR of 4.47 percent.

Globally, investment in the Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to go from over $800 billion this year to nearly $1.4 trillion in 2021, with the manufacturing, transportation and utilities industries the biggest spenders. In other words … remote monitoring connectivity and critical infrastructure.

(Click to enlarge)

Manufacturing is expected to spend $183 billion this year on IoT, while the transportation industry is expected to spend $85 billion and utilities are looking at a $66-billion IoT shopping spree.

According to IDC, worldwide revenues for big data and business analytics will reach $150.8 billion this year—a 12.4 percent increase over last year. By 2020, revenues are expected to be more than $210 billion.

Big data is now irreversibly mainstream, and it’s the key to keeping our critical infrastructure from causing critical damage.

#4 A Revenue-Earning Company Has the Potential to Get Much Bigger

What investors should be aware of is Carl Data (CSE:CRL; OTC:CDTAF) is working its way into multiple verticals because the applications of its SaaS-based technology are not limited to any specific industry. So the revenue potential can come from a great many different industries.

Clients pay a fee based on the number of data sources coming into their account, along with set-up fees and customization services, which include new algorithms and unique reporting.

And the entire system just got a lot easier and even more cost-effective with Carl Data’s acquisition of ab Embedded Systems Ltd assets. This is where low-power wireless mesh networks are scooping up huge amounts of data from remote locations automatically.

With the potential to tap into every industry that collects big data, Carl Data already has a strong pipeline for this year, and has a base of revenue generation that it is now ready to build on.

And the potential for near-term revenue growth is already visible through proprietary applications and strategic acquisitions.

• Through its acquisition of Flowworks real-time reporting and analytics in 2015, Carl Data has solidified its relationship with major sensor manufacturer Hach, with a new project for the City of Dallas, which has since been expanded, with several more projects expected in the near future.

• Carl Data’s Polish subsidiary, where its core team of data scientists are, was approved for a substantial EU research grant to help the company maintain its lead in tech that monitors aging water infrastructure.

• Carl Data is also working closing with big-cap miner Teck Resources and has developed and deployed an application for monitoring tailing ponds. The tech system will help Teck manage risk and is expected to result in significant operational savings.

• The same technology is also being adapted for Dam Safety and other Asset Monitoring.

From Toronto and Dallas to LA, major cities could benefit from Carl Data solutions to protect budgets and populations from the devastating disasters caused by aging infrastructure. The mining vertical is already being successfully tapped, and Carl Data anticipates other major verticals to follow suit.

#5 Big Data Visionaries, Big Business Brains



While everyone was blindsided by the remote sensing bonanza, Carl Data (CSE:CRL; OTC:CDTAF) CEO Greg Johnston was looking into the future. What to actually do with all that data to make it work for its owners. He had a big idea that he’s since turned into a small-cap company with a large-cap potential.

The real gold mine is the data, not the sensors. And in Johnston’s words: “We’re turning the industry on its head”.

Johnston’s idea was hard-hitting and unique. He set out to create a system that can work with any hardware vendor, giving Carl Data a rare advantage. Once it’s set up, it spoon-feeds critical data to clients—filtered and relevant and in time to fix problems and divert disaster.

Carl Data is about Greg Johnston’s vision, and the high-tech team he put together to disrupt the future.

• Johnston is the former director of ecommerce marketing for Global Hyatt Corporation, where he increased online revenue by 34 percent. He’s also a principal at BDIRECT Online Communications, Director of Database & Loyalty Marketing for Choice Hotels Canada, VP of Antarctica Digital Marketing, and partner at Revenue Automation Incorporated.

• CTO Piotr Stepinski is a high-level software engineer with a major track record in Kainos, Atena and Telzas and he is the tech architect for Carl Data.

• Director Chris Johnston, a professional engineer, is the also the co-founder of Flowworks

• VP of Business Development Kevin Marsh led the industry’s first successful efforts to commercialize an IoT-based Data-as-a-Service solution, overseeing its rapid market adoption.

• Director Craig Tennock is a veteran civil and structural engineer who was awarded the Order of Merit by Industry Canada for designing and implementing a new way to measure open channel flow with greater accuracy.

The expert management team and board has major successes behind it in launching award-winning data solutions, start-up ventures and Fortune 500 consumer programs. And they are heavily invested in Carl Data, with over 80 percent insider ownership.

Remote monitoring is already a multi-billion-dollar business, that’s heading to over $27 billion in the next few years. Harnessing the real power of all that data floating around in the cloud is where the big money might be made.

A serious flood resulting from a dam breaking can hit us on average with $700 million in damage and clean-up can cost up to $1 million per day. And our dams are failing in record numbers. Oil equipment failure can cost more: BP’s Deepwater Horizon spill cost $62 billion. Countless billions of dollars are at stake if we can’t reign in our aging infrastructure. Countless populations, too.

Carl Data’s (CSE:CRL; OTC:CDTAF) big vision for big data may be the biggest thing to happen to North American infrastructure cost savings, by tackling a multi-billion dollar crisis before disaster strikes.

Honorable Mentions:

Applied Materials Inc.(NYSE:AMAT): Up around nearly 8% over the past month, AMAT is one of the top-performing stocks in the tech sector and it’s got strong fundamentals to support this bull run. Catalysts are mounting, particularly with an inflection-focused innovation strategy driving growth steadily. AMAT is continually advancing its semiconductor and display technology, and now it’s ramped up to 3D NAND, which has boosted its market share attractively. And it’s not just about semiconductors: it’s also gunning for new market opportunities with advanced display tech, like OLED.

Investors are starting to take notice of Applied Materials’ innovative tech and it’s impressive leadership – it will definitely be a stock to keep an eye on in 2018.

Micron Technology Inc.(NASDAQ:MU): is another semiconductor play whose stock has fared better than AMD lately. Stocks are up 137% this year, and 87% overall. Earnings have been more than impressive.

One of the biggest names in networking is about to make the transition from hardware to software. For years, Cisco sold the hardware needed to build and maintain telecommunications networks: internet routers, switchers and cables connecting thousands of offices and households but Micron is stepping up to fill in the gap as Cisco diversifies its position.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN): is an emerging tech company specializing in defense and other government markets. Raytheon’s major selling point is its strong command of cybersecurity. While its specialty is in government-centric markets, Raytheon also develops products, services, and solutions in various other markets.

Raytheon reach is far reaching, and its potential market share is huge. Smart investors are looking toward cybersecurity firms early. With the recent high-profile attacks, and likely more to come, cybersecurity companies will be the saving grace of the tech boom.

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc (NYSE:Q): is one of the world’s “most admired companies” according to Fortune Magazine. Spanning over 100 countries, Quintiles IMS is definitely ahead of the pack. Quintiles IMS provides research and development solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, and security industries that push healthcare forward using data and technology.

Founded in 1982, it is safe to say that Quintiles IMS has been around the block a few times. The company’s strong management and forward-thinking attitude provide investors reassurance in a chaotic marketplace. As the world’s largest contract research organization, the company has key relationships throughout the global medical field, making it a strong bet for potential investors.

Alphabet (NYSE:GOOGL; NASDAQ:GOOG): With a market cap of over $657 billion, this is the second-largest by market capitalization in the S&P 500. Google practically invented the term “Big Data” and likely has the largest compilation of information in existence.

Google’s technology is so incredible, that its AI is now creating AI that is better than the programmers who created the original AI. Its AI is so advanced that a pair of robots had to be shut down because they invented a language that the programmers couldn’t even understand.

Alphabet is set to continue to bring value to its investors and even as one of the largest companies in the S&P 500, Google’s parent company continues to reach new heights.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG): This impressive Canadian company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas.. Additionally, construction and engineering activities at its top location continue to advance, and commercial production is targeted for this year.

Like many other companies in the resource space, Pretium is looking for high-tech solutions for some of its biggest problems. Managing inventory, contracts, and its assets is becoming increasingly difficult, and Pretium will be looking toward new technology to solve some of these issues.

The company’s modest market cap and stock price make it an appealing buy for investors. Pretium has an impressive portfolio and if you can catch the stock while the price is right, there could be huge opportunity for upside.

By. Charles Kennedy

