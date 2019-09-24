The Hottest Investment Sector Of The Year Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar

It’s one of the biggest sporting events in the world. And it could become bigger than the NFL, NBA and Premier League... combined.

A new sport where champions compete -- in packed stadiums -- for cash prizes worth millions. Millions more watch live via on-line streams.

A few enter. One winner emerges. But it’s not the Superbowl… the NBA finals… or the Premier championship.

It’s esports. And early companies could make millions too.

For example, just recently, the Fortnite 2018 World Cup took place, one of the biggest events in esports. 40 million players competed to enter into the final competition, where prizes ranged from $50,000 to $3 million.

The total prize pool was $30 million. And it’s only going to get bigger.

It’s the rise of an all-new industry. Esports is just a small part of the video game industry, but it’s growing fast and according to Goldman Sachs revenue will rocket to $3 billion by 2022.

And, totally viewership will, “reach 300 million, on par with NFL viewership today.”

And one company is in a prime position to become the biggest winner.

Meet Millennial Esports Corp. (TSX.V:GAME, OTCMKTS:MLLLF), a little firm that hopes to corner the market within this $3 billion sector.

Millennial has everything going for it—multiple revenue streams, stellar leadership, superb brand management, and a unique position to monetize the data analytics and sheer appeal of esports to realize huge gains.

There aren’t many ways to profit from the esports boom, but opportunities like Millennial are few and far between.

Here’s four reasons to climb into the driver’s seat:

#1 A $120 Billion Niche in a Market Now BIGGER Than Hollywood

Less than twenty years ago, gaming was considered a niche industry—meant for kids or hard-core gamers.

But today, gaming is mainstream.

There are an estimated 211 million gamers in the United States—more than two-thirds of all Americans game on their phones, tablets, TVs and computers.

Gaming revenue has tripled since 2000—rising from less than $50 billion to more than $120 billion per year.

You read that right—video games are officially bigger than Hollywood.

Major video game releases—Activision’s Call of Duty or Microsoft’s Destiny—can cost hundreds of millions of dollars to produce.

Estimates have the industry doubling again, to $300 billion by 2025.

Right now, eports is a small slice of the pie. But it’s about to get bigger.

According to Goldman Sachs, revenues from esports is expected to rocket to $3 billion by 2022.

Some of the big money is in prize pools at events, where thousands of passionate gamer fans attend while millions more view via on-line streaming.

Fortnite, a wildly popular third-person shooter, will hold its World Cup in 2019, with a prize pool of $100 million.

The four biggest esports events of 2018 generated 190.1 million viewing hours. The potential audience for esports in 2019 could be as high as 438 million people.

But for company’s looking to invest in esports, the real money lies elsewhere—around 82% of the market in 2019 will come from brand investment, media rights, advertising, and sponsorship.

That’s where Millennial (TSX.V:GAME, OTCMKTS:MLLLF) will profit. The company has tapped into multiple revenue streams—from esports events to data analytics to game development—to deliver maximum returns.

#2 Millennial (TSX.V:GAME, OTCMKTS:MLLLF) Has Multiple Esport Revenue Streams

Millennial is one of a kind. While a lot of esports companies get into one aspect of the industry, Millennial is spreading itself across the whole sector—establishing multiple revenue streams to deliver big earnings.

FIRST, At the top of the ticket is Stream Hatchet, a data-collection and processing service that acts as the “Nielsen of Gaming.”

A data analytics/intelligence company under the Millennial umbrella, Stream Hatchet focuses on gathering analytics on esports, allowing clients to identify influences and trends within the esports sector.

All of the biggest names in tech—Twitch, Youtube, Facebook, the gaming platform Steam—desperately need data from within the esports and streaming space in order to understand its trends and market to its customers. Stream Hatchet is the one of the biggest companies in this space and years ahead of the competition when it comes to providing this data.

The data that Stream Hatchet collects is also sold to major gaming developers who can use it to further develop products for the gaming community based on feedback and user interaction.

And through licensing fees and reporting fees it can monetize data in a way that is entirely unique in the esports and streaming space.

SECOND, Millennial has acquired a video game developer—Eden, a racing game company that specializes in developing games linked with the Formula One brand.

As any gearhead knows, F1 is the biggest name in racing. The Circuit of the Americas race in Austin, TX attracts more than 100,000 people a year, while F1 is basically a religion in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The racing industry itself is colossal—in 2015 it earned more than FIFA, bringing in a cool $16.2 billion.

Through Eden, Millennial has access to a whole range of popular gaming brands, and partnerships with some of the biggest names in racing. In September it secured exclusive partnerships with Porsche and Nintendo.

THIRD, Millennial can tap into those brands through its premier esports event—World’s Fastest Gamer.

Real racers, plus dedicated racing gamers, gather to go head-to-head for a prize valued at $1 million —bigger than any F1 trophy.

And after a brief hiatus, Millennial is bringing World’s Fastest Gamer back in 2019.

Racers suit up and slide into a simulation rig, where they try to beat the times set by actual professional racers. The event has the potential to reach 56.8 million viewers.

Series 1 of World’s Fastest Gamer was broadcast in 48 countries through 86 global broadcasters, including ESPN, CNBC and Fox Sports. The show reached an estimated 400 million households, and sponsorship came from McLaren F1.

Millennial is shooting for a media value potential of $15 million from Series 2—and now the key partner is Aston Martin, with a prize for the winner of $1 million. To represent the brand, Millennial has recruited some of the biggest names in racing—former F1 Team Ferrari driver Rubens Barrichello and 2x Indy 500 champion Juan Pablo Montoya.

Through this premier esports event, Millennial can earn further brand exposure and enhance its position with partners in the racing world, particularly the $16 billion Formula 1 brand.

No other esports firm can boast of such connections—links to the world’s biggest racing brand, and data analytics that can deliver premium analysis to Big Tech.

Millennial (TSX.V:GAME, OTCMKTS:MLLLF) can tap these different revenue streams to deliver big gains

It’s why there’s no other company like it out there.

#3 No Other Company Can Do What They Do

What makes Millennial unique? A four year head-start on the competition…and some real experience in the driver seat.

Stream Hatchet started collecting esports data four years ago—delivering reports and analytics to major tech and gaming firms, so that they could better understand trends in gaming.

No other company has even come close to matching Stream Hatchet’s performance—and now they’re under the Millennial umbrella. It’s basically a monopoly on esports analytics, just as the sector climbs towards multi-billion valuation.

Through World’s Fastest Gamer and Eden, Millennial has tapped into the $16 billion Formula 1 market. But that’s just the beginning.

There’s nothing stopping Millennial from branching out into other areas.

The NFL is worth $63 billion.

The NBA is worth at least $30 billion, the average team is worth $1.9 billion.

Premier League soccer is worth $10.2 billion.

Now, compare that to video games--$135 billion in revenue in 2019, with $300 billion by 2025.

Millennial has found a niche at the intersection of two massive industries—and it’s the only company of its kind out there.

To manage this kind of opportunity takes particular skill—but Millennial is in good hands.

CEO Darren Cox, the “Godfather” of motorsport esports, is the mastermind behind World’s Fastest Gamer and the former Global Motorsport Director for Nissan, where he also managed the Global Sales and Marketing for the Nissan Motorsport brand.

Between 2008 and 2015, Cox ran the GT Academy program—a racing and gaming program that transformed gamers into professional drivers.

Cox has brought on quality brand ambassadors—Rubens Barrichello of Ferrari, and 2x Indy 500 champion Juan Pablo Montoya—to expand Millennial’s reach.

He’s active in the public world of esports, attending major panels in London and Miami in September 2019.

Through his expertise, Millennial (TSX.V:GAME, OTCMKTS:MLLLF) has grown into an esports conglomerate—the only company out there with the reach to connect actual e-sports events and esports data, just as this industry starts to gain real momentum.

#4 The #1 Esport Stock

Esports is a small part of a big industry—gaming could be worth $300 billion by 2025.

But just think—who would have guessed that twenty years ago, when gaming was for teens in their parents’ basement or a casual trip to a video arcade?

But smart people know video games are a huge business.

And, right now esports companies are getting in on the ground floor of the next stage.

The biggest events in eports garner huge audiences and carry massive cash prizes. But the real money is in advertising, data analytics, branding, and sponsorship.

Millennial has all that covered. It’s the first company to tap into every esports revenue stream.

And it’s a company you can get for pennies on the dollar.

But that won’t last.

Eden, Millennial’s gaming developer, rolled out Gear Club Unlimited 2 in 2018, and plans to roll out additional racing games in the coming years.

And Stream Hatchet, the premier name in esports data analytics, can deliver what no other data firm can match—quality data on trends in esports and on-line gaming.

It couldn’t be simpler—Millennial (TSX.V:GAME, OTCMKTS:MLLLF) can do what no other company can. It is in pole position at the head of the pack, with a head-start in an industry about to reach $3 billion.

Other companies looking to get in on the esports craze:

GameHost Inc (OTCMKTS:GHIFF, TSX:GH) is a leading entertainment and hospitality provider based in Alberta, Canada. The company operates four primary properties in the Alberta province, each offering slot machines, table games, top quality hospitality and more meant to appeal to both casual gamers and dedicated gamers alike.

GameHost is well-known for providing dividends to its investors, a plus for those who have stuck with the company over the years. In fact, its focus on increasing value for shareholders is made abundantly clear in its mission to reduce costs and improve offerings, creating some of the highest profit margins in the business.

Great Canadian Gaming Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF, TSX:GC) has made a name for itself over the past 36 years. It has built a dynasty in Canada and the United States with properties located across the continent. The gaming industry leader has built its reputation and following on integrity, service, and through the support of the communities surrounding it.

Given its recent earnings reports, GC has been labeled as undervalued by many investors, and key indicators suggest the same, especially with a new gambling boom set to explode in North America right around the corner.

Blackberry Ltd. (NYSE: BB, TSX:BB) made its name as a cell phone manufacturer, and essentially created what we now know as a smartphone, but many don't realize that Blackberry is actually providing mobile cybersecurity for government agencies worldwide. Not only that, it has played a pivotal role in the global gaming boom.

Blackberry’s bets on less popular emerging tech plays has really paid off, according to its latest earings rounds, and as one of the companies that essentially paved the way for digital gaming, it’s sure to remain a favorite innovator among innovators for some time.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQGS:DSGX, TSX: DSG) (commonly referred to as Descartes) is a Canadian multinational technology company specializing in logistics software, supply chain management software, and cloud-based services for logistics businesses. The company is making waves in the tech industry with its futuristic products and visionary leadership.

Recently, Descartes announced that it has successfully deployed its advanced capacity matching solution, Descartes MacroPoint Capacity Matching. The solution provides greater visibility and transparency within their network of carriers and brokers. This move could solidify the company as a key player in transportation logistics which is essential in the world of commerce.

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS, TSE:CLS.TO) is a manufacturer of electrical devices used in IT, telecommunications, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The company has seen strong growth YoY which we expect to continue as the sales expectations are almost 3% better than last years.

While telecommunications stocks have been volatile recently, Celestica’s deals within the gaming industry, including its previous partnership with Microsoft, have helped investors see some upside.

By. Steven Greenwood

IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER

PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is a paid advertisement. Safehaven.com, Leacap Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively “the Publisher”) is often paid by one or more of the profiled companies or a third party to disseminate these types of communications. In this case, the Publisher has been compensated by Millennial Esport Corp. to raise public awareness of the company and to advertise and market the company’s products and services. Millennial Esport paid the Publisher fifty thousand US dollars to produce and disseminate this and other similar articles and certain banner ads. This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased.

Readers should beware that third parties, insiders, and/or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled companies at any time, including at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Frequently companies profiled in our articles experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of public awareness marketing, which often ends as soon as the awareness marketing ceases. The public awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price may likely occur.

This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Neither this communication nor the Publisher purport to provide a complete analysis of any company or its financial position. The Publisher is not, and does not purport to be, a broker-dealer or registered investment adviser. This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, personalized investment advice directed to or appropriate for any particular person. Any investment should be made only after consulting a professional investment advisor and only after reviewing the financial statements and other pertinent corporate information about the company. Further, readers are advised to read and carefully consider the Risk Factors identified and discussed in the advertised company’s SEC, SEDAR and/or other government filings. Investing in securities, particularly microcap securities, is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This communication is based on information generally available to the public and on an interview conducted with the company’s CEO, and does not contain any material, non-public information. The information on which it is based is believed to be reliable. Nevertheless, the Publisher cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Safehaven.com owns shares and/or stock options of the featured companies and therefore has an additional incentive to see the featured companies’ stock perform well. The owner of Safehaven.com has no present intention to sell any of the issuer’s securities in the near future but does not undertake any obligation to notify the market when it decides to buy or sell shares of the issuer in the market. The owner of Safehaven.com will be buying and selling shares of the featured company for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected continual growth of the featured companies and/or industry. The Publisher notes that statements contained herein that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the companies’ actual results of operations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, changing governmental laws and policies impacting the company’s business, the size and growth of the market for the companies’ products and services, the companies’ ability to fund its capital requirements in the near term and long term, pricing pressures, etc.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you acknowledge that you have read and understand this disclaimer, and further that to the greatest extent permitted under law, you release the Publisher, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

TERMS OF USE. By reading this communication you agree that you have reviewed and fully agree to the Terms of Use found here http:// Safehaven.com/terms-and-conditions If you do not agree to the Terms of Use http:// Safehaven.com/terms-and-conditions, please contact Safehaven.com to discontinue receiving future communications.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. Safehaven.com is the Publisher’s trademark. All other trademarks used in this communication are the property of their respective trademark holders. The Publisher is not affiliated, connected, or associated with, and is not sponsored, approved, or originated by, the trademark holders unless otherwise stated. No claim is made by the Publisher to any rights in any third-party trademarks.