The Cryptocurrency Boom Is Just Getting Started

Cryptocurrencies have officially returned to a full-blown-frenzy.

Everyone is trying to get a piece of the crypto-pie. Corporate coins, government coins, and even commodity coins are flooding the market on every level, and investors are scrambling to sift through the madness.

But not all coins are created equal. Knowing which cryptocurrency is worth the investment can be tricky.

Adding to the confusion are companies making big promises to investors with no more than a whitepaper and a dream.

Assets are important in this race. It doesn’t matter if a company is planning to build a billion-dollar crypto-mine or wants to build a portfolio of hundreds of cryptocurrencies – if they have nothing, there’s no reason to invest.

Savvy investors are looking to companies with skin in the game, companies like HashChain Technologies (TSX:KASH.V, OTCMKTS:HSSHF).

Not only does HashChain already have mining rigs, they’re building up an array of assets within the space, beginning with the acquisition of Node40 which is poised to revolutionize the sector.

And the best part? Investors can gain exposure to HashChain’s stunning array of assets with a single call to their stock broker.

But HashChain’s promise doesn’t stop there…

Here are 5 reasons HashChain Technologies (TSX:KASH.V, OTCMKTS:HSSHF) is poised to take over the crypto-world.

#1 – Cryptos Have Huge Upside Potential

Over the past year, cryptocurrencies have seen incredible gains, with the sector averaging 20,000 percent price increases.

The mind-blowing growth of the crypto-sector has minted its share of millionaires, even leading Forbes to publish the very first “Crypto-Rich List.”

(Click to enlarge)

Despite media claims suggesting that the bubble has burst, cryptocurrencies still have tremendous upside potential, and HashChain (TSX:KASH.V, OTCMKTS:HSSHF knows it.



Cryptographically secure, transparent, and globally available, cryptocurrencies are poised to give cash a run for its money.

Even governments are racing to get in on the action. Arizona is already preparing to accept tax payments in bitcoin, and other states are sure to follow suit.

But right now, there are so many cryptocurrencies drowning the market, it is difficult for investors to gain their bearings. It’s true – the cryptocurrency does matter. Each coin serves its own purpose, runs on its own technology, and ultimately, these factors will determine a coin’s value and impact on markets.

That’s where HashChain (TSX:KASH.V, OTCMKTS:HSSHF) comes in.

In addition to mining DASH, bitcoin and bitcoin cash, three of the markets’ most innovative and top performing coins, HashChain is carefully considering other coins to pursue in the future. And with the mind-blowing gains seen in 2017, investors can expect the potential exposure to these expertly chosen cryptos to pay off.



#2 - Mining that Matters

2017 was certainly a good year to be a cryptocurrency miner. Profits hit the $2-billion mark for bitcoin miners at beginning of 2017, but by the end of the year, during the surge in prices across the board, total profits generated soared to $50-billion. That’s a 2500 percent increase in profitability is just one year.

Investing in a crypto-miner is a lot like investing in traditional miners, except crypto-miners have a much larger profit potential.

Gold mining, for example, only returns an average 11 percent, while cryptocurrencies are seeing huge returns, averaging 20,000 percent.

Currently, HashChain (TSX:KASH.V, OTCMKTS:HSSHF) is operating 100 dash mining rigs in their Vancouver location, which enjoys cheap and environmentally sustainable electricity from nearby hydropower dams, and another 770-brand new bitcoin mining rigs are being set up at this very moment.

But HashChain’s ambitions don’t stop there.

Using cash on hand and profits generated from mining, HashChain is planning an aggressive expansion strategy, aiming to grow into a 40MW operation, consisting of approximately 26,500 mining rigs by the end of the first quarter 2019. And, in the process, begin mining other hand-selected cryptocurrencies, as well.

What’s the point of mining other currencies if Dash and bitcoin are performing so strongly, you might ask?

Over time, mining difficulty increases, leading to smaller profits and less return on investments.

HashChain is looking towards the future. Understanding that both the popularity of coins and the profitability of coins could change at any time, they are looking to avoid the inevitable before it becomes necessary. Not only do they aim to dodge the bitcoin bullet but capitalize on the potential growth of up and coming cryptos.

This could make HashChain one of the largest and most diverse crypto-miners on the planet.

HashChain Technologies, according to CEO Patrick Gray, gives investors the opportunity to profit from a volatile market, “that they can’t take advantage of themselves.”

In addition to HashChain’s huge mining operation, they will be running a Dash masternode. These masternodes are essential in the Dash ecosystem. They perform specialized transactions like InstantSend and PrivateSend, which set Dash aside from other cryptocurrencies.

Most importantly, the masternodes earn 45 percent of each block reward split between all nodes, providing the owner of the masternode a 7 percent yearly return on investment – a steady source of income for the owner.

#3 – Wall Street Exposure

As the cryptocurrency craze reaches a full-blown frenzy, Wall Street has definitely taken notice. Institutional investors, however, have favored more traditional platforms over investing directly in cryptocurrencies.

Blockchain pivots and cryptocurrency adoption by listed companies have proven to be huge investor magnets, with some companies surging by nearly 400 percent after adding “blockchain” to their name.

And these aren’t all small companies.

Retail giant Overstock.com saw a 30 percent boost in share prices after announcing an ICO for one of its blockchain subsidiaries, and Kodak, a household name in the United States, saw its share price nearly triple after announcing the KodakCoin.

The most surprising, and maybe even humorous pivot, however, was Long Island Iced Tea’s name change. After renaming itself to Long Blockchain and announcing the potential acquisition of new blockchain projects, its share prices soared by 183 percent.

New crypto and blockchain companies are exploding onto the market, as well. OTC listed First Bitcoin Capital saw an insane increase of 6000 percent YTD before trading was temporarily suspended by the SEC.

It’s clear that investors have been infected by the Fear Of Missing Out - but they’re still not quite sold on the loosely regulated nature of cryptocurrencies.

That’s why HashChain (TSX:KASH.V, OTCMKTS:HSSHF) is poised to garner a lot of attention in the coming months.

With plans to build a diverse mining ecosystem, HashChain will allow investors to gain exposure to the growing crypto-space without getting burned if one currency takes a nosedive.

#4 – Bringing Order to the Crypto-Space

In a recent report, it was revealed that almost no one is paying taxes on cryptocurrency earnings.

It’s estimated that over 7 percent of the population in the United States has made taxable gains on their cryptocurrency holdings, yet only 0.04 percent of U.S. tax filers actually reported any earnings or losses to the Internal Revenue Service. And it’s almost understandable.

The process to calculate cryptocurrency earnings is beyond difficult. With cryptos reaching all-time-highs in late 2017, followed almost immediately by 50-80 percent losses the very next month, would-be taxpayers simply do not know what they owe.

Even tax professionals are struggling to keep up.

But, HashChain (TSX:KASH.V, OTCMKTS:HSSHF) is already looking toward the future.

With its recent acquisition of the assets of Node40, a blockchain solutions company, HashChain is at a particular advantage in the space. Node40 offers the most sophisticated crypto-tax software on the market.

In such a complicated sector, it can be hard for investors to track their gains and losses, but with Node40’s software, users simply enter their blockchain addresses and the program does the work for them.

The software tracks, adds value to, and totals each cryptocurrency transaction on a user’s blockchain, which will dramatically simplify the entire process.

With this revolutionary software, HashChain has a leg up on its competition.

This acquisition not only puts HashChain ahead of the pack, it brings regulation into the hands of the crypto marketplace rather than from pressure from governments.

#5 – The Crypto Dream Team

HashChain Technologies (TSX:KASH.V, OTCMKTS:HSSHF) is special. They have some of the brightest minds in the game, and with years of experience in the sector and hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of deals under their belt, it is fair to say that the team is battle tested.

Patrick Gray, the CEO of HashChain, is a computer whiz who has mastered the art of the deal. Primarily involved in the tech industry, Gray knows the space through and through.

Patrick’s very first startup successfully sold for over $200-million, and that was just the beginning. Since then, he has been involved in a number of high-profile deals, and with his extensive tech know-how, investors would follow him to the end of the earth.

Sean Ryan is another expert in the field. As CTO of both HashChain and Node40, he is widely regarded as an industry leader in the development of blockchain infrastructure services and cryptocurrency accounting. Under Ryan’s technical guidance, HashChain is prepared to scale significantly to meet the demands of the growing blockchain industry.

HashChain’s Chief Strategy Officer, Perry Woodin is a cryptocurrency guru. As a Dash board member, one of the top cryptocurrencies in the market, Woodin is as connected as they come.

Not only that, he has changed the way people invest in and profit from blockchain-based networks.

As the founder of Node40, Woodin created an entirely new way to incentivize network participation that is set to revolutionize the entire sector. His experience in data management, and his app development expertise makes him a prized asset in HashChain’s already stacked arsenal.

With this tech dream team, the possibilities are endless.

Other companies on the cutting edge of innovation:

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) is a Canadian e-commerce company with more than 500,000 companies rely on Shopify’s real-time e-commerce, including Tesla, Budweiser and Red Bull, among many others. Shopify manages their e-commerce machines, and its stock is now up to over $106 right now, with a market cap of over $10 billion. CNET called the application “clean, simple, and easy-to-use" in a review of the Shopify platform.

Within any e-commerce platform, security is an absolutely necessity – and Shopify has it.

The company’s online presence and sheer reach make it an ideal buy for investors. Shopify makes purchasing goods and services easy for anyone – and in a time where convenience is king, Shopify surely has staying power.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) is Nvidia’s biggest competitor. The company has developed a cult following among gamers, leading to many a Reddit debate. AMD’s groundbreaking technology not only rivals that of Nvidia, some even argue that it outperforms it. As the two square off, one of the key areas to keep an eye on is in the GPU race. Widely purchased across the world as Bitcoin frenzy heats up, AMD is making a particularly hard push toward conquering that emerging demand.

While Nvidia has a significantly higher market cap (and stock price), AMD provides investors a much cheaper entrance into the gaming market. Those looking to get into tech industry stocks, mine Bitcoin, or play their favorite game on the highest quality are definitely not ignoring AMD.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) For expansion, this $12.7-billion market-cap company is a top pick with its sales of next-generation firewall solutions. It covers 150 countries and it protects data infrastructure of at least 85 Fortune 100 companies and—even better—more than half of the Global 2000. That’s some major market share at a time when there is nothing short of corporate panic over data infrastructure protection.

It even beat its own outlook. We’re looking at mind-blowing record earnings ($431.8 million in fiscal Q3). This is the clear advantage in the cybersecurity space right now—and it’s all about continual, relentless expansion.

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc (NYSE:Q) is one of the world’s “most admired companies” according to Fortune Magazine. Spanning over 100 countries, Quintiles IMS is definitely ahead of the pack. Quintiles IMS provides research and development solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, and security industries that push healthcare forward using data and technology.

Founded in 1982, it is safe to say that Quintiles IMS has been around the block a few times. The company’s strong management and forward-thinking attitude provide investors reassurance in a chaotic marketplace. As the world’s largest contract research organization, the company has key relationships throughout the global medical field, making it a strong bet for potential investors.

PayPal (NYSE:PYPL) is the leading innovator in on-line banking and electronic transactions, PayPal acquired a new product in 2014: Venmo, an electronic repayment software, which found massive appeal for people looking for an easy way to split bar-tabs, pay back friends and move money easily back and forward between accounts.

An acquisition that came with PayPal’s $800 million purchase of Braintree in 2014, Venmo is a major part of PayPal’s new portfolio.

The company has some 184 million active users and 14.5 million merchants. In 2015 it generated $9.2 billion in revenue and its stock has been soaring for years. The price has ticked up 70 percent in 2017, leaving its old parent Ebay in the dust and indicating that the company, which used to be a limited platform for online transactions, has moved into the next phase of its lifespan.

By Charles Kennedy

**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

Forward-Looking Information

Certain disclosure in this release, including statements regarding the performance of the Company’s current and ordered Rigs, and expectations regarding future operations may constitute forward-looking statements. These include that KASH will dramatically increase operations, that the 5,000 Rigs will be successfully ordered and delivered, the 5,000 Rigs will perform as expected by management and the timing, installation and performance of KASH’s current and ordered Rigs will be consistent with management’s expectations; that mining capacity will increase to 8.7 MW; that KASH will utilize its committed Montana facility space and increase capacity to mine 20 MW; that KASH will hold a diverse portfolio of cryptocurrencies through mining and otherwise; and that KASH’s software can become part of a regulatory push for regulation of cryptocurrencies. The forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors may include, among others, the risk that the 5,000 Rigs will not be successfully ordered or delivered from the manufacturer or, if delivered, not when expected by management, and the risk that the Company’s current and ordered Rigs will not perform as expected by management or that expected capacity is not achieved; that KASH may not earn cryptocurrencies through mining and may not be able to purchase them; risks related to changes in cryptocurrency prices, and the profitability of mining them; that cryptocurrencies will not increase in use as expected; the under-estimation of personnel and operating costs; that KASH will not receive required regulatory approvals for building new facilities, using power, or other aspects of its business; that cryptocurrency regulators don’t accept KASH’s accounting and other solutions; the availability of necessary financing; permitting of businesses that KASH intends to invest in; general global markets and economic conditions; uninsurable risks; risks associated with currency and cryptocurrency fluctuations; risks associated with competition offering better or cheaper solutions, attracting away employees or using tactics to drive out competition; risks associated with changes in the financial auditing and corporate governance standards applicable to cryptocurrencies; risks related to potential conflicts of interest; the reliance on key personnel; capitalization and liquidity risks including the risk that the financings necessary to fund continued development of KASH’s business plan may not be available on satisfactory terms, or at all; the risk of dilution through the issuance of additional common shares of KASH; the risk of litigation; the risk that KASH’s management and advisors may not contribute as much as expected to the company’s success; the risk and the risk that cyber-crime may severely damage the value of any or all of KASH’s investments. There may be many other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

DISCLAIMERS

PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. Gains mentioned in our newsletter and on our website may be based on end-of- day or intraday data. In most cases we are paid by the issuer or a third party to profile the issuer. In this case, Hashchain Technology Inc. (“KASH”) is paying to Safehaven.com eighty thousand US dollars for this article and certain banner ads. We have not investigated the background of KASH. The third party, profiled company, or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled company at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Frequently companies profiled in our alerts experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often end as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The investor awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price is likely to occur.

We do not guarantee the timeliness, accuracy, or completeness of the information on our site or in our newsletters. The information in our communications is not researched or verified in any way whatsoever to ensure the available information is correct.

DISCLOSURE. Safehaven.com, Advanced Media Solutions Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively “the Company”) does not make any guarantee or warranty about what is advertised above. The Company is not affiliated with, any specific security.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Safehaven.com owns shares of this featured company and therefore has an additional incentive to see the featured company’s stock perform well. The owner of Safehaven.com will not notify the market when it decides to buy more or sell shares of this issuer in the market, but will not trade on material information that has not been disclosed to the public. The owner of Safehaven.com will be buying and selling shares of this issuer for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. Investing is inherently risky. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed on this web site.