The 3 Hottest Transportation Trends For 2020

We’re on the brink of a new revolution in transportation.

A shift that could be even greater than the invention of the car.

It’s one of the most exciting developments in modern history…

And no one is even talking about it.

When the car came around, it created an entire world of new possibilities…

From a typical commute to work to the complete transformation of how goods are shipped across the country, cars opened a new world of possibilities for both individuals and businesses alike.

And now, thanks to a barrage of new technology, the $7 trillion new mobility market is about to undergo another transformation.

Max Smith, CEO of OjO Electric Corp. (TSX.V:OJO), notes “The mobility market is primed for a massive change, and it is set to transform the lives of billions of people.”

The best part? Investors who can spot the trends before this revolution kicks into high gear are likely to make a pretty penny.

The key is to cut through the hype and get to the juiciest of opportunities before anyone else takes note. And the hype is real.

Just about every new startup is looking to ‘disrupt’ the industry.

Armed with celebrity endorsements and flashy apps, ambitious young companies are going millions of dollars into debt just to carve out their piece of the market…

But do they have what it takes to stick around?

To make it a bit easier for you, we’ve searched far and wide to identify which of these trends have staying power…and more importantly, which companies are in prime positions to take the lead.

So without further ado…

Here are three trends to watch in this brand new market:

Flying Taxis Are Closer Than Ever

Back to the Future captured the imagination of an entire generation.

Skateboards, guitar solos, and a reality-bending love story that landed the film’s creators a load of awards and even more high-profile nominations.

But the most iconic – and memorable – thing about the film was Doc’s flying DeLorean.

Even today, the DeLorean remains a true symbol of pop culture.

Why? Well, one – it could travel through time….

But the fact that it could fly completely reimagined how we looked at urban transportation.

Now, just over 30 years later…

We’re finally about to see this dream become a reality.

And spearheading this charge is Boeing (NYSE:BA).

In early October, the aircraft giant signed a deal with Porsche to create an automated flying taxi.

This is significant because both companies are leaders in their respective fields. And while other flying taxis have been conceptualized in the past…none have the market presence – or experience – that Porsche and Boeing have.

While still in the early stages, Boeing and Porsche hope to identify a market, define the use cases, and create a product that will solidify their places as royalty in this new market.

Both companies have a history in doing just that. While Porsche isn’t exactly known for the volume of its sales, its profits are consistently impressive. And Boeing has led innovation in the aviation sector for decades.

Micro-Mobility Will Transform Major Cities

Another trend that may seem surprising to some is the micro-mobility boom that has spread like a wildfire through every major city in the world.

You’ve probably seen docking hubs for sharable bikes. Or maybe the bright green scooters scattered across your city’s sidewalks.

This is all part of a bigger trend that investors simply can’t ignore. And one company is trying to take this new trend by the horns.

OjO Electric (TSX.V:OJO) is an innovative new micro-mobility enterprise with a lot going for it.

While scooter giants like Bird and Lime have leveraged their early-mover status to successfully earn billion dollar valuations…

They’ve fallen short on a lot of major issues that could very well prevent them from creating a sustainable product that will withstand the test of time.

OjO, on the other hand has worked diligently to create a solution that it expect to actually have some staying power.

See, Bird and Lime are extremely polarizing. They’re a nuisance to some, an exciting fad for others, and an absolute nightmare for regulators across multiple countries.

This is where OjO (TSX.V:OJO) sets itself apart. It is communicating with and garnering the support of officials in every city it’s operating in.

Not only are they safe – they are emissions free, making them an ideal choice for the conscious commuter and officials alike.

OjO is truly where Tesla meets Vespa…

And you can jump on one with the convenience of a Bird scooter or a city bike-sharing program.

But the real kicker here for investors is that OjO scooters are durable, making them last much longer and likely to drive better unit economics.

It’s a top choice in a market expected to reach $42 billion within a few short years…

And they’re already eyeing expansion across the United States and Canada.

Right now, they’ve got hundreds on the road, but the big push is underway and revenue is expected to ramp up in Q4.

Over the next several months, OJO (TSX.V:OJO) anticipates having 2,500 scooters deployed.

That’s nearly $14 million revenue run rate.

Next year, they’ll come out with an even newer 2020 model, and plan to have up to 15,000 on the ground.

That’s over $80 million revenue run rate…an impressive feat by any measure.



Like OjO, Niu (NASDAQ:NIU) is also taking its respective region by storm.

Based in China, it’s already become one of the country’s most exciting new micro-mobility firms. And it’s done so in a very similar fashion.

Founded in 2014, Niu has quickly climbed the ranks to become the world’s top provider of urban mobility solutions, essentially creating the market for these types of vehicles.

In fact, by the second quarter of 2019, the company sold nearly 1 million lithium-battery scooters.

Since listing on Nasdaq just last year, it has performed significantly better than some of the other super-hyped IPOs in the sector, and it’s showing no signs of slowing.

The micro-mobility trend is so strong, in fact, that even automotive majors are entering the mix.

Both General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Ford (NYSE:F) have significant interests in this burgeoning sector.

General Motors, for its part, has created its own brand of electric bikes, called Ariv. The bikes were just launched this year, but have already captured the attention of the European market.

While they err on the side of pricey, coming in at $3,800 per unit, they do boast a high top speed and can travel a modest distance on a single charge.

The kicker for many, however, is that they can fold into an easily carriable pack, making them the perfect choice for a lot of commuters. Especially in big cities like London or Berlin.

Ford, on the other hand, is taking a different approach. It’s swooped right into the scooter market, buying Spin for a clean $100 million.

Initially deployed in San Francisco back in 2017, Spin is widely considered to be a part of the Big Three of the scooter world, along with Lime and Bird.

While Ford’s buyout of Spin made headlines, it’s certainly not the first urban transportation alternative Ford’s sunk its teeth into.

In recent years, Ford also bought commuter shuttle service Chariot, Autonomic and TransLoc, aiming to ensure that it does not miss the boat as this new movement accelerates.

Your Next Chauffeur Might Be A Robot

Though flying cars and scooters make take the cake when it comes to thinking big…

Cars aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

But they are evolving with the times.

There’s currently a race unfolding amongst the biggest tech companies on the planet to realize the dream of an automated commute.

Tesla, Uber and Google are leading the charge in the U.S…

But China’s BAIDU (NYSE:BIDU) takes the cake.

With more miles under its belt than any of its competitors in Beijing, it’s an easy choice for a number of investors.

Likewise, it has an equally large portfolio of innovative new technology…at a lower entry point than its competitors.

As the ‘Chinese Google,’ Baidu is following a similar path to its American counterpart. It began as a search engine but is quickly expanding into almost all things tech related.

From artificial intelligence to television and finance, Baidu’s ever-expanding reach is a not to be ignored. Especially for investors looking to stay on top of the new tech trends.

By. Steven Marsh

