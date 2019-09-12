Rystad: US Shale Production To Peak At 14.5 Million Bpd

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.99 -0.76 -1.36%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.18 -0.63 -1.04%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.575 +0.023 +0.90%
Mars US 19 hours 56.45 -1.60 -2.76%
Opec Basket 3 days 62.74 +0.74 +1.19%
Urals 2 days 57.95 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 60.67 -0.46 -0.75%
Louisiana Light 3 days 60.67 -0.46 -0.75%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.12 -1.53 -2.37%
Mexican Basket 3 days 56.13 -1.41 -2.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.575 +0.023 +0.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 60.72 +0.01 +0.02%
Murban 2 days 62.93 +0.08 +0.13%
Iran Heavy 2 days 55.27 -1.48 -2.61%
Basra Light 2 days 61.85 -1.89 -2.97%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.43 -1.52 -2.38%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.12 -1.53 -2.37%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.12 -1.53 -2.37%
Girassol 2 days 64.13 -1.36 -2.08%
Opec Basket 3 days 62.74 +0.74 +1.19%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.41 -0.28 -0.69%
Western Canadian Select 6 days 43.20 -1.65 -3.68%
Canadian Condensate 23 days 49.75 -1.65 -3.21%
Premium Synthetic 13 days 56.15 -1.65 -2.85%
Sweet Crude 6 days 51.15 -1.65 -3.13%
Peace Sour 6 days 48.45 -1.65 -3.29%
Peace Sour 6 days 48.45 -1.65 -3.29%
Light Sour Blend 6 days 50.50 -1.65 -3.16%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 days 56.55 -1.65 -2.84%
Central Alberta 6 days 50.50 -1.65 -3.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 3 days 60.67 -0.46 -0.75%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.00 -1.75 -3.26%
Giddings 2 days 45.75 -1.75 -3.68%
ANS West Coast 3 days 64.30 +0.25 +0.39%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.70 -1.65 -3.21%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.65 -1.65 -2.98%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.65 -1.65 -2.98%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.00 -1.75 -3.26%
Kansas Common 3 days 46.00 -2.00 -4.17%
Buena Vista 3 days 65.53 -0.45 -0.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 8 minutes ZeroHedge: Oil And Gas Bankruptcies To Accelerate As $137 Billion Debt Matures Over Next Two Years
  • 11 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 14 minutes Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt
  • 1 hour Iran says tanker oil sold at sea, buyer sets destination
  • 2 hours Why Americans should be allowed guns - just not 'lunatics'
  • 14 hours Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 13 hours Renewable Energy for Weapon Systems of the Future
  • 2 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 2 hours The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked
  • 2 hours Oil Services Should Get Ready for a Recession, Rystad Warns
  • 2 hours End Game for Petroleum Engineering?
  • 21 hours How to get barred from visiting the Canadian Senate
  • 2 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 3 hours The Rarely Revealed Part of the Nuclear Problem
  • 20 hours Visualizing US Oil & Gas Production (Through May 2019)

Breaking News:

Toyota Experiments With Solar-Powered Car

Alt Text

The US Massively Underestimates The Trade War Blowback

Trade war tariffs and strict…

Alt Text

Russia Considers Possibility Of $25 Oil Next Year

Russia is considering the notion…

Alt Text

Strong Crude Inventory Draw Sends Oil Higher

Oil prices rose on Wednesday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Rystad: US Shale Production To Peak At 14.5 Million Bpd

By Rystad Energy - Sep 12, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Permian shale

US shale supply will peak at approximately 14.5 million barrels per day (bpd) around 2030, according to Rystad Energy.

In the past decade, crude oil coming from shale patches such as the Permian in the US has grown from a negligible contributor to an upstream behemoth, reshaping the industry and the oil market.

US Light Tight Oil (LTO) represented less than 1% of global oil supply just nine years ago. Today, US LTO represents close to 10% of total global oil supply, a percentage which is expected to continue its ascent going forward. But by how much? That is the million-dollar question.

Different agencies and knowledge houses have responded to this with varying degrees of positivity and skepticism. Rystad Energy aims to shed some light on this uncertainty and provide its answer.

“Under our base-case price scenario*, US LTO supply should reach its peak at approximately 14.5 million barrels per day (bpd) around 2030,” says Sonia Mladá Passos, a product manager on Rystad Energy’s Shale Upstream Analytics team.

Assuming a flat $45 per barrel (bbl) WTI scenario, Rystad Energy estimates that LTO supply would once again peak in 2030, but at a more modest 11.5 million bpd. For our prediction to be as low as other institutions’, the oil price would have to drop sharply.

“Based on our analysis, the oil price would need to be as low as $42 per barrel WTI going forward for the 2030 US LTO supply to be as low as EIA presents in their Reference case,” Passos remarked.

There is a consensus in the market that the Permian Basin will be the dominant part of 2040 US oil supply. What varies, however, is the view on how large that supply is going to be.

Related: Trump Prepares ‘Apology Package’ For Disgruntled Farmers

“Our forecast is the most bullish – in Rystad Energy’s base case price scenario we expect Permian’s production to grow to around 7.5 million bpd by 2040,” Passos remarked.

To better depict where the growth in our forecast comes from, Rystad Energy splits the overall production forecast for US LTO by life cycle.

The brown portion represents already producing wells, drilled but uncompleted (DUC) wells are represented in yellow, and green represents supply from risked drilling locations which have a high likelihood to be spudded and brought on production. The blue portion represents LTO supply which has been derived from unrisked drilling locations. 

It should be noted that various institutions apply different sets of assumptions representing their best assessment of the market. Rystad Energy’s empiric well-by-well information for every shale acreage in the US allows us to take a bottom-up approach to answering the salient questions of the future.

“The price factor is of course one of the deciding assumptions that defines our forecast for the US LTO supply in the long-term. As reflected by our base-case price scenario, we expect the oil price to increase in the long-term,” Passos remarked.

In addition, strong US supply is driven by a large inventory of wells remaining to be developed across a number of prolific shale plays. Permian Basin in particular is estimated to hold thousands of highly economic locations under the oil price environment prevalent in the future. We also estimate that growing production in the basin will be met by adequate takeaway capacity expansion as a number of additional not yet sanctioned pipeline projects have been proposed.

“However, it should be noted, that any changes in future market conditions would have an immediate impact on our shale production projections,” Passos concluded.

Note

*The Rystad Energy base-case price scenario assumes a WTI price at $55/bbl in 2019; $54/bbl in2020; $54/bbl in 2021 and $57/bbl in 2022.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Demand Growth Weakest In Nearly A Decade

Next Post

Savvy Investors Are Betting Big On This Little Data Company
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Nawar Alsaadi on September 12 2019 said:
    Sometimes diverging materially from your peers is a sign of intelligence, or skill. In this case, I doubt this to be the case. Rystad has a history of extreme bullishness on US shale (Back in October 2015, Rystad projected US shale to grow by 330K in 2016, instead US shale declined by 320K that year). I believe Rystad is missing a key turning point in US E&amp;Ps cash allocation priorities, after a decade of negative cash flow (which has effectively turned US shale into one massive mega project) the industry is transitioning towards cash flow harvesting due to investors&#039; pressure and lack of external capital. Furthermore, there are signs that US shale productivity is peaking (some of it is visible in Rystad data itself). A combination of reduced drilling budgets and slower productivity is bound to slowdown US shale growth sharply from 2020 onward. Accordingly, Rystad will revise its growth numbers substantially lower in the next 6 to 12 months, but the damage they are doing to the oil market by putting such outrageous production wont be revised, and Rystad wont take responsibility for putting out such erroneous numbers either, the wrong projections will be simply shoved under the rug and a new set of projections will be hawked to the media in the hope of gaining additional media exposure and drumming new consulting business.
  • Jason Newsteed on September 12 2019 said:
    What would a presidential ban on fracking do to these estimates? :)

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Shale Slowdown Could Trigger Major New Oil Price Rally

Shale Slowdown Could Trigger Major New Oil Price Rally
Russia Considers Possibility Of $25 Oil Next Year

Russia Considers Possibility Of $25 Oil Next Year

 U.S. Oil Market Suffering As The Trade War Escalates

U.S. Oil Market Suffering As The Trade War Escalates

 Weakening Shale Productivity “VERY Bullish” For Oil Prices

Weakening Shale Productivity “VERY Bullish” For Oil Prices

 Bullish Sentiment Is Back In Oil Markets

Bullish Sentiment Is Back In Oil Markets

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com