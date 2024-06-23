Renewable Energy Projects Stalled by Transformer Shortage in the U.S.

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 80.73 -0.56 -0.69%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 85.24 -0.47 -0.55%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.61 -0.48 -0.56%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 2.705 -0.036 -1.31%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.514 +0.013 +0.52%
Graph down Louisiana Light 25 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 25 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.08 +0.61 +0.71%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 84.50 +1.44 +1.73%
Chart Mars US 233 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.514 +0.013 +0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 84.34 +0.34 +0.40%
Graph up Murban 3 days 85.00 +0.22 +0.26%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 83.44 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph down Basra Light 937 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 85.16 +0.28 +0.33%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 86.08 +0.61 +0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.08 +0.61 +0.71%
Chart Girassol 3 days 87.35 +0.27 +0.31%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 84.50 +1.44 +1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 390 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 68.09 +0.58 +0.86%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 83.44 +0.58 +0.70%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 81.69 +0.58 +0.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 77.79 +0.58 +0.75%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 74.49 +0.58 +0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 74.49 +0.58 +0.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 77.54 +0.58 +0.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 84.49 +0.58 +0.69%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 74.89 +0.58 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 25 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 78.05 +1.24 +1.61%
Graph up Giddings 6 days 71.80 +1.24 +1.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 86.62 +1.00 +1.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 6 days 76.20 +1.24 +1.65%
Graph up Eagle Ford 6 days 78.05 +1.24 +1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 78.05 +1.24 +1.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 78.00 +1.25 +1.63%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 71.75 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 86.29 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 hours e-truck insanity
  • 4 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 6 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 7 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.

Breaking News:

California Senator Revives $15 Billion Oil Divestment Battle

Could Taiwan’s Energy Crisis Derail the AI Boom?

Could Taiwan’s Energy Crisis Derail the AI Boom?

Taiwan's energy crisis poses significant…

Senegal Is Betting on Both Fossil Fuels and Renewables for Its Energy Boom

Senegal Is Betting on Both Fossil Fuels and Renewables for Its Energy Boom

Senegal's energy industry is undergoing…

This Key Component of Europe's Wind Energy Boom Could Become a $20B Market

This Key Component of Europe's Wind Energy Boom Could Become a $20B Market

Europe is set to invest…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Renewable Energy Projects Stalled by Transformer Shortage in the U.S.

By Metal Miner - Jun 23, 2024, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Renewable energy projects in the U.S. face delays due to a transformer shortage, highlighting the need for sufficient infrastructure to support the transition to clean energy.
  • Solar panels experience efficiency decline over time, raising concerns about their long-term viability and the management of expired panels as hazardous waste.
  • China's dominance in solar panel production raises economic and geopolitical concerns, emphasizing the importance of diversifying supply chains and supporting domestic manufacturing.
Renewables

Via Metal Miner

The Renewables MMI (Monthly Metals Index) witnessed more notable declines month-over-month than last month’s MMI, declining by 7.09%. Renewable energy news sources indicate there exists a number of renewable energy projects within the U.S. currently ready to begin work, but are on hold due to an array of factors. Furthermore, solar and wind fields still lack a sufficient number of hookup areas into grid systems to send power to homes and businesses, along with an ongoing shortage of transformers.

Renewable energy news, renewables MMI, June 2024

When Solar Energy Makes Sense and When it Doesn’t

Although solar panels are typically made to last 25 to 30 years, there are a number of issues that need to be addressed when their usefulness ends. While degradation rates have decreased due to technological developments, panel efficiency (like anything) eventually declines. For instance, after using solar power for a few years, some customers experience a 11.4% decrease in production. Due to this performance drop, either a substantial investment to replacement panels is required, or less energy is produced.

Renewable Energy News Reports Hazardous Waste Concerns

The fact that solar panels that have expired are categorized as hazardous waste is one of the more concerning issues. Heavy metals and other hazardous substances may be released into the environment when solar panels shatter, endangering the environment and human health.

Although proper recycling and disposal procedures are essential and exist, there is presently not enough infrastructure or legislation in place to adequately handle all of the expected increase in waste from solar panels.

Economic and Contractual Issues

Businesses and homeowners alike need to think about the price of upgrading outdated panels. When solar leases expire, those who have them may encounter legal issues. Purchasing the panels, having them removed or extending the lease are just a few of the options that require careful planning in terms of logistics and finances.

Over-Dependence on China

The solar industry’s substantial reliance on China is another major source of worry. Due to significant government subsidies and economies of scale, China produces 80% of the world’s solar panels, which has significantly lowered prices. However, because of the surplus of supply brought on by this supremacy, prices have fallen to the point of endangering the business models of foreign solar producers.

Global markets are more susceptible to supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions when they rely too much on Chinese imports, as is the case in the US, where domestic manufacturers confront unprecedented competition from low-cost Chinese imports.

Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel MMI

The Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel MMI (Monthly Metals Index) experienced yet another sharp drop in price month-over-month, experiencing a 23.3% drop. Overall, prices within the GOES market continue to experience volatility. The supply chain in the U.S. currently has a slight supply gut, yet transformers still aren’t being manufactured in large enough capacity to meet growing renewable energy needs.

grain-oriented electrical steel MMI, June 2024
Renewable Energy News: The Gap Between GOES and Transformer Manufacturing

The United States still faces a shortage of transformers, crucial components for the distribution of renewable energy. Despite a slight abundance of electrical steel, several factors contribute to this manufacturing gap.

First, renewable energy news sources indicate there is still a shortage of electrical steel and transformer manufacturing capacity in the U.S., especially for non-oriented electrical steel (NOES). The amount of providers has increased, but it is still not enough to satisfy the transformer makers’ increasing demand.

Second, it takes specialized, specific skills and a lot of money to manufacture transformers. The cost of renovating or constructing new facilities is high, and the current infrastructure is out of date. As a result, the rate of increase in manufacturing capacity has slowed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, the problem is compounded by logistical and regulatory obstacles. New manufacturing facilities must go through drawn-out permitting procedures, and transportation-related problems make it more difficult to deliver materials and completed goods on time.

By Jennifer Kary

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Citi Forecasts Oil Price Drop to $60s by 2025

Next Post

Canada Looks to Challenge China’s Rare Earth Dominance
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Huge Rare Earths Discovery is Gamechanger in Americas Trade War with China

Huge Rare Earths Discovery is Gamechanger in Americas Trade War with China
China's No Limits Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble
80 More Years of Oil: The Big Attraction of Carbon Capture

80 More Years of Oil: The Big Attraction of Carbon Capture
Houthis Release Dramatic Video Of Bulk Carrier Being Blown Apart In Red Sea

Houthis Release Dramatic Video Of Bulk Carrier Being Blown Apart In Red Sea
Oil Prices Climb as Sentiment Continues to Improve

Oil Prices Climb as Sentiment Continues to Improve

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com