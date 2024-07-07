Public Vote on Nuclear Power Plant Sparks Debate in Kazakhstan

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 83.16 -0.72 -0.86%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 86.54 -0.89 -1.02%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.60 -0.84 -0.96%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 2.319 -0.099 -4.09%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 2.559 -0.042 -1.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 9 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 87.06 -0.37 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 247 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.559 -0.042 -1.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 9 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 9 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 9 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 950 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 9 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 9 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 9 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 9 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 87.06 -0.37 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 403 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 68.28 +1.07 +1.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 86.03 +1.07 +1.26%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 84.28 +1.07 +1.29%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 79.23 +1.07 +1.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 76.68 +0.87 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 76.68 +0.87 +1.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 79.13 +1.07 +1.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 83.73 +1.32 +1.60%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 77.13 +0.82 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 80.36 +1.07 +1.35%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 74.11 +1.07 +1.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 13 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 79.11 +1.07 +1.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 80.36 +1.07 +1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 80.36 +1.07 +1.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 80.50 +1.25 +1.58%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 90.42 +1.07 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 2 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

Libyan Oil Minister Temporarily Steps Aside

Beryl May Threathen Core of U.S. Refining Industry

Beryl May Threathen Core of U.S. Refining Industry

Computer models show the storm's future…

Big Tech Urgently Requests More Power For Data Centers

Big Tech Urgently Requests More Power For Data Centers

Major energy companies and tech…

Oil Prices Surge as Geopolitical Risk and Crude Demand Both Rise

Oil Prices Surge as Geopolitical Risk and Crude Demand Both Rise

Rising geopolitical risk in the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Public Vote on Nuclear Power Plant Sparks Debate in Kazakhstan

By Eurasianet - Jul 07, 2024, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Kazakhstan is planning to hold a referendum on building a nuclear power plant to address energy and environmental challenges.
  • The choice of a construction partner, potentially Russia's Rosatom, raises concerns about safety, sovereignty, and geopolitical risks.
  • Public opinion is divided, with some favoring nuclear power for energy independence and others expressing concerns about safety and environmental impact.
Nuclear

Kazakhstan’s power sector is at a crossroads, a point where the government wants to diversify and reduce CO2 emissions. Nuclear power is viewed as at least a partial solution to existing challenges, and officials have taken the first step toward building a reactor by scheduling a nationwide referendum. 

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the referendum in late June without scheduling a specific date for it. The country has abundant oil and natural gas reserves, but the president stressed a need to develop other energy sources to power economic growth. He went on to reassure his audience that the government was committed to developing its nuclear energy potential in a well-considered manner. 

“The country has great opportunities for the development of nuclear energy; it is important to use them correctly and effectively. The final decision on this issue will be made by the people,” the presidential press service quoted Tokayev as saying in an address to journalists. 

The immediate question on most people’s minds is who will help Kazakhstan build a reactor? There are four entities from Russia, France, China and South Korea under consideration for the job. Officials say the choice will be made after the referendum, provided the issue receives a popular endorsement. Given that Kazakhstan has a tightly controlled political environment, a “yes” vote seems likely. 

But many fear that geopolitics will prompt Kazakh authorities to award the construction contract to Rosatom, the Russian state-controlled firm. Some even believe it’s already a done deal, just waiting for the right time to announce it. That likelihood is fueling unease about safety and sovereignty risks. 

Aset Nauryzbaev, an economist and a former top official at KEGOC, the company operating Kazakhstan’s electricity grid, believes a Russian-built reactor will undermine Kazakhstan’s long-practiced foreign policy of multi-vectorism, in which Kazakhstan balances relations among global and regional powers so that none exerts controlling influence on Astana’s policy choices.

“By building its own nuclear power plant here, Russia will be able to keep Kazakhstan in its field of influence – we will depend on their production technologies, fuel, specialists, and they will certainly use this leverage when necessary,” Nauryzbayev told Eurasianet. 

Vadim Nee, director of the Social and Environmental Fund, an environmental non-profit, is also concerned about the prospect that Astana, by deepening its nuclear partnership with Moscow, could face geopolitical risks. “While developing green energy, the United States, the European Union, Japan, and South Korea are at the same time trying to limit Russia’s role in the nuclear industry, and we could find ourselves caught between two fires,” Nee told Eurasianet. 

Timur Zhantikin, general director of the Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plant company, said that the uranium needed to fuel a nuclear plant would be domestically sourced, thereby limiting Russia’s ability to exert pressure on Kazakhstan once the reactor starts operations. 

Social media chatter among Kazakhstan’s commentariat appears firmly against Rosatom’s involvement in any nuclear power plant project. The legacy of the 1986 Chornobyl nuclear disaster, as well as the close calls at the Zaporizhzhiya nuclear plant during the Russia-Ukraine war, have imprinted on many the impression that Russia is lax when it comes to nuclear safety. Kazakhstan has its own complicated nuclear “history,” with nuclear power, linked to the legacy of Semipalatinsk, one of the Soviet Union’s main nuclear test sites. 

Presently, about 80 percent of electricity in Kazakhstan is produced by burning coal, another 15 percent is generated via hydropower, and the rest comes from renewable energy sources. Meanwhile, Soviet-era energy infrastructure is prone to frequent breakdowns that cause extended power outages across the country. Adding nuclear power to the current mix is seen by officials as a quick fix to existing problems. 

At the same time, nuclear energy should not be seen as a “green” energy source capable of replacing coal-fired plants without entailing risks, said Nee. “We must not forget that nuclear power plants produce hazardous waste,” Nee said. “And if an accident occurs, we risk losing one of our strategic water bodies – Lake Balkhash.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

Since late last year, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy has been conducting a promotional campaign that has shown signs of swaying public opinion in favor of nuclear energy. A poll conducted by Demoscope, an independent research firm, found that 47 percent of those polled favored the construction of a nuclear plant, and 38 percent were against it. 

Skeptics believe the referendum’s outcome is already settled, but authorities want to hold it to provide political cover, in case of a future mishap. “Such strategic issues are decided from above, and a popular vote allows the authorities to shift responsibility to the people,” said Olzhas Beksultanov, an activist with the political reform movement Oyan, Qazakstan.  

By Almaz Kumenov via Eurasianet.org


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China's Economic Recovery Stumbles as Industrial Output Disappoints
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Markets Are on Edge as Hurricane Beryl Barrels Towards Jamaica

Oil Markets Are on Edge as Hurricane Beryl Barrels Towards Jamaica
Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down
Oil Prices Rise As EIA Confirms Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise As EIA Confirms Huge Crude Draw
As Oil Struggles To Hit $90, Will OPEC+ Cut Production Again Soon?

As Oil Struggles To Hit $90, Will OPEC+ Cut Production Again Soon?
The Future of Oil Demand Is Increasingly Clear as Trends Solidify

The Future of Oil Demand Is Increasingly Clear as Trends Solidify

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com