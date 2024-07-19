Oil Prices Under Pressure as Concerns Mount Over Chinese Demand

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.27 -0.55 -0.66%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.55 -0.56 -0.66%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.88 -0.57 -0.67%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.091 -0.034 -1.60%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.503 -0.013 -0.52%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.42 -0.14 -0.16%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 86.42 -0.14 -0.16%
Chart Bonny Light 21 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.43 +0.87 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 259 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.503 -0.013 -0.52%

Graph up Marine 21 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 21 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 962 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 21 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 21 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Bonny Light 21 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 21 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.43 +0.87 +1.03%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 415 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 20 mins 67.90 -0.14 -0.21%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 83.45 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 81.70 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 20 mins 79.30 -0.14 -0.18%
Graph down Peace Sour 20 mins 77.30 -0.14 -0.18%
Chart Peace Sour 20 mins 77.30 -0.14 -0.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 mins 76.30 -0.14 -0.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 mins 82.00 -0.14 -0.17%
Chart Central Alberta 20 mins 78.30 -0.14 -0.18%

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.42 -0.14 -0.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 79.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 73.05 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 84.50 -0.13 -0.15%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 78.05 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 79.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 79.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 78.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 73.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 89.16 +1.90 +2.18%

All Charts
The Biggest U.S. Solar-Storage Project Launches in Nevada

China's Grip on Rare Earth Industry Tightens as Prices Drop

China's Grip on Rare Earth Industry Tightens as Prices Drop

China's state-owned rare earth companies…

Can the U.S. Avoid an Energy Crisis?

Can the U.S. Avoid an Energy Crisis?

Current U.S. energy policies favoring…

Container Ship Backlogs and Soaring Rates Drive Supply Chain Congestion Concerns

Container Ship Backlogs and Soaring Rates Drive Supply Chain Congestion Concerns

Goldman's supply chain congestion index…

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

Oil Prices Under Pressure as Concerns Mount Over Chinese Demand

By Michael Kern - Jul 19, 2024, 9:06 AM CDT
oil

While there is plenty to be bullish about in oil markets today, rising concerns over Chinese demand are weighing on oil prices.

oil prices

Product

oil

ref

oil

oil

oil

Gasoline

Gasoline

Friday, July 19th, 2024

The consistent stream of positive news for oil from the United States, crowned by a largely unexpected 5-million-barrel drop in US crude stocks, has been offset by disappointment in China’s future outlook. The Third Plenum of China’s Central Committee barely saw any tangible pledges, with the lack of constructive takeaways reverberating across commodities. With Friday trading disrupted by the global IT outage, ICE Brent is set to close the week around $85 per barrel. 

Tight Cushing Stocks Widen WTI Backwardation. The premium of front-month US crude futures over the M2 contract widened to its highest since October 2023 this week, as high as $1.60 per barrel, as shrinking stocks in the delivery point of WTI in Cushing fell to their lowest reading in three months. 

Freeport LNG Cancels Cargoes as Restart Lags. The Freeport LNG export terminal has canceled planned loadings across the third quarter of July as damage from Hurricane Beryl seems to be more impactful than initially thought, with incoming feedgas flows still a fifth of their usual level of 2 BCf per day.  

Exxon-Chevron Arbitration Hinges on Interpretation of Control. ExxonMobil’s (NYSE:XOM) legal bid to stop its US peer Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from taking over 30% of the Stabroek block under the $53 billion acquisition of Hess Energy rests on whether the transaction would involve a ‘change of control’ in the Guyanese subsidiary.

Two Tankers Ablaze Off Singapore Coast. Singapore’s maritime authorities are carrying out a search and rescue operation after reports of two vessels catching fire Friday, possibly indicating that the naphtha-carrying Hafnia Mile and the Iranian oil-carrying Ceres I VLCC tanker have collided in the night. 

Australia’s Largest Oil Project Delayed Again. Australia’s leading upstream firm Santos (ASX:STO) has delayed the Dorado oil project again with an FID now expected for 2025, with the delay potentially linked to a revised project scope which would see peak production lower from the original 100,000 b/d plan. 

US SAF Capacity Sees Rocket Growth This Year. The EIA predicts that production of sustainable aviation fuel in the United States could rise by a whopping 1400% this year if all announced capacity additions start up on time, increasing from 2,000 b/d last year to 30,000 b/d in 2024.

Suez Canal Revenue Plunges as Houthis Attack. The annual revenue of the Suez Canal Authority dropped by almost a quarter in its latest financial year to $7.2 billion as Houthi missile strikes in the Red Sea have prompted most Western shippers to avoid the world’s largest manmade canal.  

Kinder Morgan Bets on Southeast US Gas Demand. US midstream major Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) announced a large-scale expansion of its 6,900-mile Southern Natural Gas pipeline, adding 1.2 Bcf/day of capacity to the existing 4.4 Bcf/day, saying rising power demand and LNG exports provide ‘jaw-dropping’ opportunities. 

UAE Mulls Construction of Second Nuclear Plant. The United Arab Emirates is considering building a second nuclear plant to meet soaring electricity demand in the country, with rumors suggesting a tender for a four-reactor plant could be announced as soon as this year.

Germanium Prices Soar to Records Amidst China Buying. Prices of germanium, a rare metal required for chipmaking, have hit record highs of ¥13,250 per kg ($1,830/kg) this week amidst market speculation that Beijing is boosting its strategic stockpiles by buying around 100 metric tonnes. 

Turbine Collapse Sparks US Wind Debate. The Vineyard Wind offshore wind project developed by Denmark’s CIP and Avangrid was shut down until further notice after a turbine blade failure caused debris to wash up across the beaches of Nantucket, sending shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) down almost 10% on Wednesday.  

Nigeria’s Onshore Exodus Turns Nasty. French oil major TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) sold its minority share in onshore SPDC joint venture project to a largely unknown Maurities-based investor Chappal Energies for $860 million, only months after Shell sold its 30% stake to a Nigerian consortium for $2.4 billion. 

Lack of Chinese Stimulus Depresses Copper. Three-month copper prices on the London Metal Exchange dropped to their lowest in three months this week, at $9,329 per metric tonne, after China’s Central Committee meeting this week failed to provide any tangible details on economic stimulus measures. 

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

