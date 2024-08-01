Oil Prices Rise Amid Growing Fears of a War in the Middle East

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.54 +0.63 +0.81%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.46 +0.62 +0.77%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.68 +0.65 +0.81%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.058 +0.022 +1.08%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.447 +0.004 +0.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.07 -3.01 -3.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.07 -3.01 -3.71%
Chart Bonny Light 34 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.58 -1.08 -1.34%
Chart Mars US 271 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.447 +0.004 +0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 34 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 34 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 34 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 975 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 34 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 34 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 34 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 34 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.58 -1.08 -1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 428 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 63.91 +3.18 +5.24%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 hours 80.06 +3.18 +4.14%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 hours 78.31 +3.18 +4.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 74.61 +3.18 +4.45%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 71.91 +3.18 +4.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 71.91 +3.18 +4.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 71.91 +3.18 +4.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 78.81 +3.18 +4.20%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 71.91 +3.18 +4.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.07 -3.01 -3.71%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.21 -1.08 -1.49%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 64.96 -1.08 -1.64%
Graph down ANS West Coast 9 days 81.60 -1.14 -1.38%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 69.96 -1.08 -1.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 71.21 -1.08 -1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.21 -1.08 -1.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.75 -1.25 -1.71%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.00 -1.00 -1.52%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.26 -1.60 -1.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 4 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"

Breaking News:

Trading Giant Gunvor Doubles Down on Biofuels Bet

Volatility Dominates Oil Markets Amid Mixed Signals

Volatility Dominates Oil Markets Amid Mixed Signals

It's been a rollercoaster of…

Asian LNG Imports Set for Six-Month High in July

Asian LNG Imports Set for Six-Month High in July

Asia is set to import…

Brent Breaks Below $80 as Bearish Sentiment Continues to Dominate Oil Markets

Brent Breaks Below $80 as Bearish Sentiment Continues to Dominate Oil Markets

Oil prices continued to fall…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Rise Amid Growing Fears of a War in the Middle East

By Irina Slav - Aug 01, 2024, 2:28 AM CDT
  • Crude oil prices spiked after Israel assassinated Hamas’s political leader on Iranian soil, leading to threats of retaliation from Tehran.
  • The ongoing conflict in the Middle East, combined with record US oil demand, has created a bullish environment for oil prices.
  • Early on Thursday morning, WTI was trading around $78.50 while Brent had climbed above $81.
Oil prices

Crude oil prices continued their climb today after a surge yesterday following the news of Israel assassinating Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and a senior Hezbollah official in Lebanon.

The fact the Haniyeh assassination was done in Iran gave a significant boost to prices as Tehran immediately threatened retaliation of the sort that oil analysts have said could send Brent crude into three-digit territory.

"We fear the region is at the brink of all-out war," Japan’s deputy representative to the United Nations said as the Security Council called on UN members to double down on diplomatic pressure to resolve the conflict between Israel and its neighbors.

"Countries with major influence must put more pressure and work more vigorously ... to put out the flames of war in Gaza," China’s UN ambassador said.

Iran’s representative called the assassination of Haniyeh an act of terrorism, according to a Reuters report on the latest developments in the situation.

As pressure remains high in the Middle East, Brent crude topped $81 per barrel before paring some of its gains earlier today, and West Texas Intermediate climbed closer to $79 per barrel.

In additional bullish news for oil, the Energy Information Administration reported that oil demand in the United States had reached a seasonal record in May, at 20.80 million barrels daily. That was quite a significant revision from EIA estimates, which saw May demand at 20 million barrels daily.

Global oil inventories, meanwhile, are on a downward trajectory, reaching a record deficit relative to their average levels, Eric Nuttall, senior portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners told Bloomberg this week. Nuttall also noted OPEC+ production cut compliance improvements as a factor for a bullish view on oil.

Unless tension in the Middle East gets defused through diplomacy, oil may continue up based on fundamentals and the geopolitical premium.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why the Energy Sector is Avoiding Full Emissions Disclosure
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Market Nears Breakout Point

Oil Market Nears Breakout Point
China Begins Work on Massive Afghan Copper Mine

China Begins Work on Massive Afghan Copper Mine
Oil Prices Soar After Israel Kills Hamas Leader and Hezbollah Senior Commander

Oil Prices Soar After Israel Kills Hamas Leader and Hezbollah Senior Commander
Why Falling U.S. Inventories Fail To Lift Oil Prices

Why Falling U.S. Inventories Fail To Lift Oil Prices
Oil Prices Tank on Fears China’s Rate Cuts Herald Demand Weakness

Oil Prices Tank on Fears China’s Rate Cuts Herald Demand Weakness

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com