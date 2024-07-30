Oil Prices Continue to Fall Amid Growing Concerns Over Chinese Demand

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.57 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.54 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.65 -1.37 -1.71%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.055 +0.019 +0.93%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.410 -0.005 -0.20%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.08 -0.10 -0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 81.08 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Bonny Light 32 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.67 +0.30 +0.37%
Chart Mars US 269 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.410 -0.005 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 32 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 32 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 32 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 973 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 32 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 32 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 32 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 32 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.67 +0.30 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 426 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 61.81 -1.35 -2.14%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 77.96 -1.35 -1.70%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 76.21 -1.35 -1.74%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 72.51 -1.35 -1.83%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 69.81 -1.35 -1.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 69.81 -1.35 -1.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 69.81 -1.35 -1.90%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 76.71 -1.35 -1.73%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 69.81 -1.35 -1.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.08 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 73.64 -1.12 -1.50%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 67.39 -1.12 -1.63%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 81.60 -1.14 -1.38%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 72.39 -1.12 -1.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 73.64 -0.43 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.64 -0.43 -0.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.75 -1.25 -1.67%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 67.50 -1.00 -1.46%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 82.86 -1.35 -1.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 9 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Chesapeake Swings to Loss in Q2

Oil Prices Tank on Fears China’s Rate Cuts Herald Demand Weakness

Oil Prices Tank on Fears China’s Rate Cuts Herald Demand Weakness

Oil prices fell significantly in…

Tesla and BYD Are Dominating the Global Electric Vehicle Market

Tesla and BYD Are Dominating the Global Electric Vehicle Market

Tesla and BYD hold a…

3 Solar Stocks To Watch as Earnings Season Starts

3 Solar Stocks To Watch as Earnings Season Starts

First Solar, Nextracker, and Sunrun…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Continue to Fall Amid Growing Concerns Over Chinese Demand

By Irina Slav - Jul 30, 2024, 2:47 AM CDT
  • Crude oil prices continued to fall on Tuesday, with WTI trading just above $75 and Brent slipping below $80.
  • Concerns about Chinese demand continue to drag prices lower, with expectations of China's manufacturing activity shrinking for a third month in a row.
  • In some bullish news, Venezuela's election results could lead to tighter US sanctions and lower oil supply.
oil

Crude oil prices declined further early on Tuesday after more economic reports from China suggested weaker-than-expected economic growth.

Brent crude slipped below $80 a barrel, with West Texas Intermediate trading just above $75 per barrel earlier today. This move in prices came as Reuters reported on a poll among economists expecting China’s manufacturing activity to shrink for the third month in a row.

Staying with China, Citi cut its outlook on the country’s economy yesterday, now expecting GDP growth at 4.8%, down from 5% in an earlier forecast, after second-quarter growth came in below predictions.

In some bullish news, ANZ analysts noted that the outcome of the Venezuelan elections could lead to lower global supply if the United States tightens its sanctions on Caracas. The country’s electoral authority declared Nicolas Maduro the winner of the presidential vote but the opposition is claiming it won 73% of the votes.

“Nicolas Maduro's victory in the latest Venezuelan election is a headwind for global supply, as this could result in tighter US sanctions,” ANZ said in a note, as quoted by Reuters, estimating the potential effect of tighter sanctions at between 100,000 and 120,000 bpd in daily Venezuelan output.

Later in the week prices could move in either direction, with a Fed meeting scheduled for Wednesday that could reignite hopes of an interest rate cut before the end of the year. A day later, OPEC is holding a monitoring meeting and, according to Bloomberg, some market players appear to expect it might decide to roll back some of the production cuts.

In reality, this is extremely unlikely in the current price environment, as the cartel made a note of saying the rollbacks will only be implemented if the market environment is right, meaning prices are high.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Thai EV Subsidies Wreak Havoc on Domestic Auto Market
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Begins Work on Massive Afghan Copper Mine

China Begins Work on Massive Afghan Copper Mine
Harris Presidency Will Be Bad News for Oil

Harris Presidency Will Be Bad News for Oil
Oil Prices Tank on Fears China’s Rate Cuts Herald Demand Weakness

Oil Prices Tank on Fears China’s Rate Cuts Herald Demand Weakness
Rystad: OPEC's Oil Reserves are Much Lower Than Officially Reported

Rystad: OPEC's Oil Reserves are Much Lower Than Officially Reported
Kuwait Looks To Nearly Double Production After Major Oil Find

Kuwait Looks To Nearly Double Production After Major Oil Find

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com