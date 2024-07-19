Oil Prices Are Heading for a Second Consecutive Weekly Decline

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.47 -0.35 -0.42%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.89 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.93 -0.52 -0.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.083 -0.042 -1.98%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.511 -0.006 -0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.56 +2.04 +2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.56 +2.04 +2.41%
Chart Bonny Light 21 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.56 +0.12 +0.14%
Chart Mars US 258 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.511 -0.006 -0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 21 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 962 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 21 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 21 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 21 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.56 +0.12 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 415 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 67.45 -0.14 -0.21%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 83.45 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 81.70 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 78.70 -0.14 -0.18%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 75.55 -0.14 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 75.55 -0.14 -0.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 75.30 -0.14 -0.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 81.80 -0.14 -0.17%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 76.05 -0.14 -0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.56 +2.04 +2.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.33 +2.09 +2.71%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 73.08 +2.09 +2.94%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 84.63 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 78.08 +2.09 +2.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 79.33 +2.09 +2.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.33 +2.09 +2.71%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.75 +1.75 +2.27%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.00 +2.00 +2.82%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 89.16 +1.90 +2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 21 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 11 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 12 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 10 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 13 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

Two Oil Tankers Are on Fire After Colliding in International Waters

Can the U.S. Avoid an Energy Crisis?

Can the U.S. Avoid an Energy Crisis?

Current U.S. energy policies favoring…

The EU Is Facing a Looming Gas Supply Crisis

The EU Is Facing a Looming Gas Supply Crisis

The expiration of the Russia-Ukraine…

WTI Falls To $80 Despite Expectations of Global Q3 Supply Deficit

WTI Falls To $80 Despite Expectations of Global Q3 Supply Deficit

Oil prices fell on weaker…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Are Heading for a Second Consecutive Weekly Decline

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 19, 2024, 2:23 AM CDT

 

  • Oil prices are on track for another weekly decline as demand fears take center stage.
  • A larger-than-expected U.S. crude inventory draw offered temporary support but prices were falling again on Friday morning.
  • Hopes of a Fed rate cut in September and wildfires in Canada are limiting the downside for oil prices.

 

Oil prices

Oil prices fell in Friday trade in Asia and were poised for a second straight weekly decline as concerns about demand more than offset falling U.S. crude inventories and rising odds of a September interest rate cut from the Fed.

Early on Friday, the U.S. benchmark, WTI Crude, was down by 0.6% and traded at around $82.30, while Brent Crude, the international benchmark, fell by 0.56% to $84.63. Both benchmarks were on track to post a weekly decline of about 0.3%.  

Prices rose on Wednesday and early on Thursday, pushed up by a larger-than-expected U.S. crude inventory draw the EIA reported on Wednesday morning. 

The EIA’s weekly inventory report showed an inventory draw of 4.9 million barrels of commercial crude stocks for the week to July 12—larger than expected.  

The effect of the drop in U.S. crude stocks faded after a day as China’s leadership party plenum failed to convince markets that the authorities will be employing major stimulus measures to revive the economy, which grew at a slower pace than expected in the second quarter.

The Communist Party’s Central Committee meeting this week appeared not to address pressing economic issues, and its final press release was vague and clichéd, observers told VOA.

“It does not make macroeconomic adjustments at all but is like a philosophical article, which is basically a cliché,” Shi He-ling, an associate professor of economics at Monash Business School at Monash University in Caulfield, Australia, told VOA.

Oil prices have been pressured down by concerns about China’s oil demand and the trajectory of its economic growth.

“The impact of Wednesday’s surprise data showing a weekly plunge in US crude inventory has faded and attention has snapped back to signs of tepid oil appetite across the globe and especially in Asia, which dominates demand growth,” Vanda Insights said early on Friday.

Capping oil price losses this week were the words of Fed Chair Jerome Powell that recent inflation data “add somewhat to confidence” that policymakers have made good progress on curbing inflation. The remarks have given hope to the market that a September cut is coming.

Wildfires in Canada threatening oil sands production also acted as a firmer floor under prices. This week, MEG Energy proactively began to evacuate non-essential personnel from it Christina Lake Regional Project (CLRP) as a result of nearby wildfires.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

UK's North Sea Oil Ban: Who Benefits, and at What Cost?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Kuwait Announces Massive Offshore Oil and Gas Discovery

Kuwait Announces Massive Offshore Oil and Gas Discovery
Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay
Four Unexplored Indian Basins May Hold More Oil Than The Permian

Four Unexplored Indian Basins May Hold More Oil Than The Permian
Zimbabwe's Steel Industry Revitalized with New $1.5 Billion Plant

Zimbabwe's Steel Industry Revitalized with New $1.5 Billion Plant
International Oil Companies Caught in Kurdish Smuggling Web

International Oil Companies Caught in Kurdish Smuggling Web

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com