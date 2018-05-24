New Tech To Revolutionize The Billion Dollar Marijuana Business

A billion-dollar industry has sprung up virtually overnight.

Cannabis has gone from taboo to big business, and most of it is happening in Canada, a country with 35 million people and big, green ambitions.

“Cannabusiness” is growing at an astounding rate, and it is much more advanced than you might think.

Today’s cutting-edge technology has a big role to play in managing this new “Green Revolution.”

One company is entering the world of marijuana technology…and faces little competition.

BLOCKStrain (TSX.V:DNAX) is a full-service software company which has developed the world’s first integrated platform that tracks and registers cannabis intellectual property (IP) “from genome to sale.”

The company’s software utilizes blockchain technology, and is proprietary, immutable and cryptographically secure from external tampering: a completely safe repository for IP and a “single source of truth for cannabis strains and their ownership.”

It’s the “smart hub” for cannabis, bringing cutting-edge tech to one of the hottest industries of 2018.

BLOCKStrain is the first to the field in tracking and verifying cannabis products, bringing transparency, trust and safety to an industry which for decades operated mostly on the black market.

And with Canadian legalization only weeks away, the company seems to be poised to dominate a growing market…one with global sales expected to reach $63 billion by 2024.



Here are 5 reasons to keep a close eye on BLOCKStrain (TSX.V:DNAX)

1) A Soon To Be $63 Billion Industry

Canada is on the verge of a historic milestone, becoming the first G7 country to make cannabis fully legal. The number of licensed producers (LPs) has shot through the roof as growers try to position themselves to meet increased demand.

Canada’s cannabis exports increased by 400 percent in 2017. The nation’s marijuana market is set to grow to more than $20 billion once legalization goes through. In May, the industry had its first billion-dollar buyout.

As the first developed country to embrace full marijuana legalization, Canada is about to become the pot capital of the world.

But with so many growers crowding the market, tracking and verifying product strains poses a big challenge.

Why is weed special? Well, it remains subject to different laws and regulations depending on regions: federal legalization will help with that problem, but provincial authorities will continue to affect how cannabis can be bought and sold.

Patent protection for marijuana strains is a historic trouble spot for the industry: it can be difficult to find adequate legal protections for products, and thieves can duplicate strains and rip off IP with ease.

Finally, with so many unprotected strains out there, ensuring quality control and bringing transparency to the market is absolutely necessary. Without effective quality assurance, strains might not perform as advertised, with potentially harmful consequences.

Supply chain management for cannabis could be a huge opportunity, one which has gone relatively under-appreciated in the cannabis stock boom of 2017-2018. The global cannabis market is projected to be $63 billion by 2024, and could overtake cigarette sales, currently $77 billion.

Billions of dollars in product will soon be changing hands across a global marijuana market, but without quality assurance, patent protection and tracking/verification, billions could be lost in waste.

And that’s where BLOCKStrain (TSX.V:DNAX) comes in. It’s first to the field in supply chain management and will be the first company to apply proprietary software and blockchain technology to the marijuana market.

2) First to Market in Canada

On the verge of legalization, the Canadian government is making moves to ensure the new recreational pot market is regulated, to protect growers, distributors and consumers.

But right now, there’s only one company positioned to verify and track pot sales nationwide—BLOCKStrain (TSX.V:DNAX).

The company faces little competition and will have huge scope to dominate the Canadian domestic recreational pot market, estimated to reach $8.7 billion in sales by 2024.

And with legalization on the horizon, the Canadian government has indicated its determination to “strictly regulate” the cannabis space. That presents wide opportunities for companies like BLOCKStrain.

The company has already signed deals with WeedMD Inc., a licensed producer (LP) under Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR). This includes the integration of BLOCKStrain’s blockchain-based secure platform into a member of the federal LP system.

“We believe that BLOCKStrain is best positioned to protect our intellectual property by further validating and securing our best-in-class genetics,” said Derek Pedro, design, cultivation and production partner at WeedMD.

WeedMD has invested $500,000 in BLOCKStrain’s platform and will receive a board seat, making it the first LP to integrate blockchain into its ecosystem.

And this is just the beginning. There are over 100 LPs in Canada, with more going on-line every month. BLOCKStrain offers the only blockchain enabled method for verifying and tracking sales, protecting product from fraud and ensuring quality control.

It has the Canadian market cornered…a domestic marijuana space that generates $24 billion in total economic activity.

3) Tech to the Rescue

What makes BLOCKStrain (TSX.V:DNAX) so special? The key is in the name: this is the first company to bring blockchain technology to the marijuana supply chain.

You’ve heard of blockchain: one of the hottest buzz-words in tech last year, blockchain acts as a digital ledger for transactions. It cuts through third-party obstructions and delivers super-fast, reliable accounting for colossal amounts of data.

Bitcoin may have been flash-in-the-pan, but blockchain could potentially transform whole industries.

Now, BLOCKStrain has adapted it for the cannabis space. They aim to use the blockchain to validate and verify products, providing security for licensed producers and transparency for users.

(Click to enlarge)

BLOCKStrain’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) is a pioneer of applying new tech to the marijuana market. He has twenty years of experience in enterprise design and development for major companies like Microsoft, YouTube and Mercedes Benz, and served as the CTO for Weedmaps—the biggest tech player in the cannabis space.

(Click to enlarge)

Driven by innovative leadership, BLOCKStrain has developed a “clean, immutable, legal and transparent distribution network of product between producers and consumers”—the first time that a full transparency and security has been brought to the marijuana space.

And the great thing about the blockchain is that it’s easily exportable—from Canada, BLOCKStrain could bring its tech to cannabis markets all over the world, embracing the global pot industry.

(Click to enlarge)

And who says they should stop with pot? There are trillion-dollar industries out there in need of verification services, presenting even greater opportunities for BLOCKStrain’s proprietary platform.

4) From Here to Millions

The global pot industry could exceed $63 billion in legal sales by 2024…and right now, BLOCKStrain (TSX.V:DNAX) is one of the only companies out there providing verification and transparency for producers and consumers.

Even if it captures only one perent of the market, that’s $630 million worth of cannabis sales per year that is looking for the protection that BLOCKStrain can offer. Bring that up to 10 percent, and you’re looking at a colossal opportunity for a small cap company.

Using the blockchain should cut way down on verification costs, while BLOCKStrain’s access to Canada’s fully-legal market will give it expertise it can apply elsewhere, once other countries start to fully legalize.

The legal market in the U.S. is $9.7 billion, but if the federal government ever embraces full legalization, that could explode to $55 billion virtually overnight.

With current trends, a decade from now, the North American market could be worth $47 billion.

As sales grow and the number of LPs, marketers and distributors expand, consumers and regulators will demand greater transparency, while the LPs themselves will need verification that their products are protected.

Demand for BLOCKStrain’s services is already starting to grow: the WeedMD deal could be the sign of bigger deals further down the road. Several more clients are scheduled to come on line shortly, and more partnerships are soon expected to be announced.

Cannabis is only the beginning. Verification for seed, food and plant material is another huge opportunity for BLOCKStrain’s proprietary tech.

And while weed is a billion-dollar opening, the global grocery industry, for example, is $3.2 trillion…which could potentially all be placed on the blockchain through BLOCKStrain’s immutable, secure and transparent system.

5) About Time

Once pot becomes fully legal, it’s going to need what all large industries need: quality control, transparency and security for producers and consumers.

BLOCKStrain (TSX.V:DNAX) can do that, all on a platform that is fully capable of expanding out from Canada to embrace the whole world and the growing global pot market.

The deal with WeedMD has brought BLOCKStrain into the world of officially-licensed legal producers. The Canadian government has expressed its wish to bring full regulation to the pot market, opening up opportunities for BLOCKStrain’s services.

The WeedMD deal is just the tip of the iceberg. There are dozens of LPs looking for verification for their products, and at the moment only BLOCKStrain’s immutable, secure software can give them the transparency they are looking for.

According to CEO Robert Galarza, “Our platform brings the best aspects of blockchain technology into the cannabis industry in order to protect the intellectual property of producers, while giving customers visibility and transparency.”

BLOCKStrain (TSX.V:DNAX) has few competitors, a fast-growing market and potential to grow in the near future to other industries and markets.

This could be a prime opportunity for investors looking at “Cannabusiness.”

Other companies to watch as cannabis and blockchain technology boom:

Cronos Group Inc (OTCMKTS:PRMCF) is another Toronto-based cannabis company with a lot of ambition. The company has prioritized its production acquisitions in order to provide geographically diverse products. Loaded with values, this company is comprised of passionate and focused employees.

One of the primary objectives of Cronos Group is to destigmatize the medical use of marijuana and bring medicine to those who need it. Cronos Group has made it their priority to lead as an example for the industry, and provide the best care possible to the community.

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) is a Canadian e-commerce company with more than 500,000 companies rely on Shopify’s real-time e-commerce, including Tesla, Budweiser and Red Bull, among many others. Shopify makes purchasing goods and services easy for anyone – and in a time where convenience is king, Shopify surely has staying power.

In addition to its revolutionary approach on e-commerce, Shopify is also delving into blockchain technology, making it a promising pick for investors, especially given that the sector is red hot right now.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) is generally known as a “marijuana stock” but it would be a bit of a misnomer to lump this company in with pot stocks. Insys’ main product is a sublingual pain medication known as Subsys. However, using the same proprietary sublingual spray technology and their advanced knowledge of synthetic cannabinoids, the company is at the forefront of a new pharmaceutical movement.

Founded in 1990, Insys has been around the block. The company clearly has staying power and investors have taken note. With a market cap of nearly $700M, Insys is a promising investment for those interested in dipping their toes into the marijuana realm.|

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) is a company that is diving deep into cannabinoid therapies. Currently, the company has only two drugs in development; ZYN001 and ZYN002. ZYN001, a THC pro-drug patch, aims to treat a number of conditions through a revolutionary transdermal delivery system while ZYN002, another transdermal delivery system, this time through a gel, is the first and only synthetic non-psychoactive CBD drug of its kind. And Zynerba has the patents on both products.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIRP) is set to boom in the coming years. The company has formulated a strategy to target properties for acquisition and management to be leased to state-licensed marijuana growers, a market which is certain to flourish. Innovative Industrial’s leasing plan is simple: the tenant is responsible for everything from taxes to maintenance. The company’s hands-off approach allows for a steady stream of revenue with little oversight.

By. Ian Jenkins

**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include that Blockstrain’s technology will work as well as expected; that the cannabis industry in Canada and worldwide will continue to grow and meet sales expectations; that Blockstrain’s technology will successfully validate and verify products, providing security for LPs and transparency for users; that Blockstrain can dominate the Canadian cannabis verification market; that Blockstrain could bring its tech to cannabis markets all over the world; that using the blockchain cuts down on verification costs; that the WeedMD deal could lead to other and bigger such deals; that six more clients are scheduled to come on line, and more partnerships are soon expected to be announced; and that Blockstrain could adapt its technology to service other industries.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements including, without limitation, risks with respect to: that Blockstrain’s technology may not achieve the expected results and its accomplishments may be limited; that Blockstrain may not establish a market for its services as expected; competitors may quickly enter the industry; general economic conditions in the US, Canada and globally; the inability to secure financing necessary to carry out its business plans; competition for, among other things, capital and skilled personnel; the possibility that government policies or laws may change; technological change may result in Blockstrain’s solutions not be the best or cheapest available; Blockstrain not adequately protecting its intellectual property; interruption or failure of information technology systems; the cannabis market may not grow as expected; Blockstrain’s technology may not adapt to other industries; and regulatory risks relating to Blockstrain’s business, financings and strategic acquisitions. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information other than as required by applicable securities laws.

DISCLAIMERS

PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is a paid advertisement and is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Oilprice.com, Advanced Media Solutions Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively “the Company”) has been paid by the profiled company or a third party to disseminate this communication. In this case the Company has been paid by Blockstrain ninety thousand US dollars for this article and certain banner ads. This compensation is a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically:

This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. Gains mentioned in our newsletter and on our website may be based on end-of- day or intraday data. We have been compensated by Blockstrain to conduct investor awareness advertising and marketing for Blockstrain. Therefore, this communication should be viewed as a commercial advertisement only. We have not investigated the background of the company. The third party, profiled company, or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled company at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Frequently companies profiled in our alerts experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often end as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The investor awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price is likely to occur.

We do not guarantee the timeliness, accuracy, or completeness of the information on our site or in our newsletters. The information in our communications and on our website is believed to be accurate and correct, but has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct. The information is collected from public and non-public sources but is not researched or verified in any way whatsoever to ensure the information is correct.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Oilprice.com owns shares and/or stock options of this featured company and therefore has an additional incentive to see the featured company’s stock perform well. The owner of Oilprice.com will not notify the market when it decides to buy or sell shares of this issuer in the market. The owner of Oilprice.com will be buying and selling shares of the featured company for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer, including, but not limited to: releasing The Company, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from the information contained in this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

RISK OF INVESTING. Investing is inherently risky. While a potential for rewards exists, by investing, you are putting yourself at risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in any type of security. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities.