NATO Wrestles with Chinese Influence in Member States

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.31 -0.54 -0.65%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.68 -0.40 -0.47%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.37 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.096 +0.061 +3.00%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.506 +0.004 +0.17%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.56 +2.04 +2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.56 +2.04 +2.41%
Chart Bonny Light 21 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.56 +0.12 +0.14%
Chart Mars US 258 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.506 +0.004 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 21 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 962 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 21 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 21 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 21 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.56 +0.12 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 415 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 67.59 +1.73 +2.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 83.59 +1.73 +2.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 81.84 +1.73 +2.16%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 78.84 +1.73 +2.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 75.69 +1.73 +2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 75.69 +1.73 +2.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 75.44 +1.73 +2.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 81.94 +1.73 +2.16%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 76.19 +1.73 +2.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.56 +2.04 +2.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.33 +2.09 +2.71%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 73.08 +2.09 +2.94%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 84.63 -1.09 -1.27%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 78.08 +2.09 +2.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 79.33 +2.09 +2.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.33 +2.09 +2.71%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.75 +1.75 +2.27%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 71.00 -1.25 -1.73%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.26 -1.15 -1.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 11 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 11 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 10 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 13 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

SunPower Shares Crash Nearly 40% On Work Stoppage

Utilities Must Adapt, Not Just Respond To Extreme Weather

Utilities Must Adapt, Not Just Respond To Extreme Weather

Following hurricane Beryl, utility Centerpoint…

Houston we Have a Problem

Houston we Have a Problem

Hurricanes, despite appearing with increasing…

Big Oil is Quietly Investing in the Lithium Revolution

Big Oil is Quietly Investing in the Lithium Revolution

Big Oil is diving into…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

NATO Wrestles with Chinese Influence in Member States

By RFE/RL staff - Jul 18, 2024, 3:00 PM CDT
  • NATO is increasingly concerned about China's support for Russia's war in Ukraine and is considering how to counter Chinese influence within its member states.
  • China faces economic challenges but also demonstrates strength in green energy industries, while its ties with Russia and Belarus deepen through joint military exercises.
  • The selection of J.D. Vance as Trump's running mate raises questions about the future of US support for Ukraine and highlights a potential shift in focus towards countering China.
Xi

In a NATO summit in Washington centered on the war in Ukraine and extending support to Kyiv, the Western military alliance also took aim at China for being "a decisive enabler of Russia's war" by supplying Moscow with dual-use products.

Finding Perspective: Beijing promptly batted away the label as "lies and smears" but the criticism continued to mount in Washington.

NATO has steadily increased its focus on China over the last several years, with Beijing's support for Moscow amid its full-scale invasion of Ukraine marking a tipping point for the alliance to shift how it views the world's second-largest economy.

At the summit, which wrapped up on July 11, the joint declaration by all 32 NATO members warned about unspecified consequences to "its interests and reputation" for enabling "the largest war in Europe in recent history."

Speaking on stage in Washington, Benedetta Berti, NATO's policy planning director, said that China's steady supply of critical dual-use goods was the reason why Russia has been able to keep waging its war against Ukraine.

And while there was no official announcement, several NATO officials said that the alliance was discussing how -- and whether -- it could reclaim some Chinese-owned infrastructure projects in its member states. Those investments are now seen as security liabilities should a wider conflict with Russia break out in the future.

For NATO, such moves are seen as giving China a choice: stop supporting Russia's war effort and build a constructive relationship with the West or be treated as an adversary.

NATO also invited Indo-Pacific partners Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea to Washington, where they discussed how to deepen cooperation and coordinate pushback against potential Chinese designs in the South China Sea and elsewhere in the region.

Counterprogramming: There were signs, however, that this message was not well received.

On the eve of the NATO summit, China and Belarus kicked off 11 days of joint military exercises near the Belarusian city of Brest, some 5 kilometers from the Polish border, as I reported here.

Beijing said the exercises were not directed at any particular country, but Vladimir Kupriyanyuk, the deputy head of the General Staff of the Belarusian armed forces, said the maneuvers were a response to the "West's aggressive foreign policy toward Belarus" and to "Ukrainian provocation."

While small in scope, the drills highlight growing cooperation between Beijing and Minsk at a time of high tensions.

As Katia Glod, a fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, told me, that's valuable for Belarus's autocratic leader, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, as he spars with the West, but looks to balance his dependence on Russia with a tighter embrace of Beijing.

In addition to the drills in Belarus, Chinese and Russian naval forces kicked off a joint exercise at a military port in southern China on July 14.

Why It Matters: Realistically, there are few cards up NATO's sleeve that can stop Chinese companies from assisting Russia's war effort, but the alliance can apply new pressure on Beijing in Europe and elsewhere.

NATO is a defensive alliance focused on Europe and there has been concern and pushback from its members over too much emphasis on Asia, but as the maneuvers in Belarus show, China is also active along the alliance's borders in Europe.

Beyond the new messaging against China, the elephant in the room at the summit was the looming U.S. presidential election and former U.S. President Donald Trump leading the polls.

Both Trump -- and J.D. Vance, his newly announced running mate -- have been critical of NATO in the past and many on the Republican side are advocating for drawing down U.S. support for Ukraine in order to better direct resources towards China and the Indo-Pacific.

But as China's close ties with Russia and the series of drills around the NATO summit show, those two different theaters in Europe and Asia are becoming increasingly blurred together.

Three More Stories From Eurasia

  1. China's Big Economic Meeting

After months of unexplained delay, top officials from China's ruling Communist Party gathered in Beijing on July 15 for the so-called third plenum, a major closed-door meeting held roughly once every five years to map out the general direction of the country's long-term social and economic policies.

The Details: The conclave is important because it signals the direction forward for the Chinese economy as it faces major challenges and deepening tensions with the West.

China's businesses and consumers have suffered in recent years through stumbling growth, a property-sector meltdown, and a blight of debt among local governments.

Officially, China's economy is doing well. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.3 percent year on year in the first quarter, a solid rate that Beijing says validates its strategy of redirecting resources away from property and local government infrastructure projects, which once drove nearly a third of the economy, and into advanced industry instead.

Proof of the success of this new model, Chinese officials say, is China's emerging dominance of green-energy-transition industries such as electric vehicles. A new report from Global Energy Monitor found that China is building two-thirds of the world's wind and solar projects, and that figure doesn't even include the expansion under way outside of the country.

But the country is also dealing with economic problems on the back of years of stringent pandemic controls that have triggered mounting social frustration over falling property prices and reduced employment opportunities that have seen ordinary Chinese curb their spending.

On July 15, Beijing released new data that showed a sharp slowdown in economic growth. China also registered a record $99 billion trade surplus in June, adding to concerns that Beijing is leaning on exports to try and pull itself out of an economic slump.

  1. Taiwan For Ukraine?

At the Republican National Convention on July 15, Trump chose Senator J.D. Vance as vice president on his ticket.

Vance has been one of the U.S. Congress's most vocal opponents of aid for Ukraine and previously stated the biggest threat to the United States was a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

What You Need To Know: While it's by no means clear how much sway Vance would have over a future Trump administration's foreign policy, it's safe to say that his selection amplified doubts about continued U.S. support for Kyiv should Trump be elected.

As a senator, Vance has said that he wants to limit U.S. attention on Europe and reorient the country's resources toward countering China's rise.

In February, Vance told the Munich Security Conference that the United States needed to focus its efforts in Asia instead of Ukraine, a region that he argued would dominate U.S. foreign policy for the next 40 years. He also argued that manufacturing Patriot system missiles for Ukraine would deny such weapons to Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

It's also worth noting that Taiwanese officials, speaking to me and to other reporters, have actually advocated for strong U.S. support for Ukraine, saying that not allowing Russia to gain from its war is the best way to deter China from deciding to launch its own invasion.

Vance has based his support for Taiwan in mostly economic terms, saying the self-governing island that China has vowed to retake by force, if necessary, must be protected because of the risk that an invasion could "decimate our entire economy."

  1. Serbia's Nuclear Energy Chessboard

Driven by a need to diversify its energy sector and pivot away from cheap Russian gas, Serbia is moving to end the country's decades-old policy banning the construction of nuclear power plants on its territory.

But in doing so, Belgrade also finds itself on a new geopolitical fault line involving nuclear energy in Eastern Europe, Mila Manojlovic of RFE/RL's Balkan Service and myself reported.

What It Means: Several Serbian ministries announced on July 10 that the country was weighing whether to end the 35-year-old, Yugoslav-era ban on nuclear reactors and said public debate was being opened on the shake-up of Belgrade's long-standing energy policy.

Prior to the start of Russia's February 2022 invasion, Serbia relied on cheap local labor and discounted Russian gas to make its mining and manufacturing industries competitive and attractive to investors.

But Western sanctions and market turbulence have increased the price of Russian gas and seen Brussels and Washington attach a political price tag to making new deals with Russian companies.

That leaves Vucic walking a tightrope between the need to improve Serbia's energy security by adding nuclear power and the geopolitical considerations brought by the country Belgrade decides to partner with.

Serbian officials are actively weighing their options, with companies from France, Britain, and China leading the pack, along with a potential plan to buy a stake in a Hungarian nuclear plant near the two countries' shared border.

Across The Supercontinent

Belarus Joins The SCO: As expected, Belarus became the 10th member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), as the regional security bloc continued to position itself as an alternative to the West.

Central Asia Spotlight: After the SCO summit in Astana, Chinese leader Xi Jinping went to Tajikistan for a state visit, where he repeated the growing Chinese talking point for the region by promising that Beijing will defend the "territorial integrity" of Tajikistan.

Modi Between China and Russia: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up a high-stakes visit to Moscow on July 9, where his growing frictions with Beijing may be leading him to bolster relations with Russia, my colleague Dragan Stavljanin writes.

Saudi Hedging: Is Saudi Arabia replacing the United States with China in its security mix? Riyadh is building rapport with Beijing and increasing its imports of Chinese weapons amid pressure from Washington over human rights issues.

One Thing To Watch

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban made headlines with his controversial trips to Moscow, Beijing, and Mar-a-Lago, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi, and Trump, respectively.

The private meetings sparked backlash in Brussels and were focused around the war in Ukraine, with Orban saying in a private letter to EU leaders -- seen by RFE/RL -- that Trump will quickly demand peace talks between Russia and Ukraine if he wins November's U.S. presidential election and has plans to do so.

In the letter sent to European Council President Charles Michel and other EU leaders, Orban also noted that Xi believes it is likely that "the next round of international peace talks will take place already before the end of the year" with both Ukraine and Russia in attendance.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China's Grip on Rare Earth Industry Tightens as Prices Drop
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Kuwait Announces Massive Offshore Oil and Gas Discovery

Kuwait Announces Massive Offshore Oil and Gas Discovery
Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay
Four Unexplored Indian Basins May Hold More Oil Than The Permian

Four Unexplored Indian Basins May Hold More Oil Than The Permian
Zimbabwe's Steel Industry Revitalized with New $1.5 Billion Plant

Zimbabwe's Steel Industry Revitalized with New $1.5 Billion Plant
International Oil Companies Caught in Kurdish Smuggling Web

International Oil Companies Caught in Kurdish Smuggling Web

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com