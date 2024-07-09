Labour Looks to Balance Oil and Gas Revenue With Green Energy Expansion

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.52 -0.81 -0.98%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.77 -0.98 -1.14%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.12 -0.71 -0.83%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.342 -0.024 -1.01%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.525 -0.013 -0.49%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.23 -0.81 -0.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.23 -0.81 -0.93%
Chart Bonny Light 12 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.81 -1.34 -1.52%
Chart Mars US 249 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.525 -0.013 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 12 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 12 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 12 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 953 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 12 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 12 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 12 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 12 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.81 -1.34 -1.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 406 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 66.73 -0.83 -1.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 84.48 -0.83 -0.97%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 82.73 -0.83 -0.99%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 77.68 -0.83 -1.06%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 75.13 -0.83 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 75.13 -0.83 -1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 77.58 -0.83 -1.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 82.18 -0.83 -1.00%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 75.58 -0.83 -1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.23 -0.81 -0.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 73.39 -0.72 -0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 16 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 78.39 -0.72 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.00 -1.50 -1.86%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.50 -1.00 -1.36%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 89.70 -0.72 -0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 20 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 2 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 16 hours The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 4 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

Africa’s Top Oil Producer Aims to Fight Soaring Inflation with Gold Reserves

Oil Prices Drop as Hurricane Beryl Blows Over

Oil Prices Drop as Hurricane Beryl Blows Over

Oil prices were falling back…

India's Steel Industry Battles Cheap Chinese Imports

India's Steel Industry Battles Cheap Chinese Imports

India's steel industry faces a…

What Labour’s Victory Means for UK Oil and Gas

What Labour’s Victory Means for UK Oil and Gas

Labour's victory in the UK…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Labour Looks to Balance Oil and Gas Revenue With Green Energy Expansion

By Felicity Bradstock - Jul 09, 2024, 1:00 PM CDT
  • The Labour government plans to invest $30 billion to double onshore wind, triple solar power, and quadruple offshore wind by 2030.
  • Labour aims to remove the de facto ban on onshore wind farms and potentially designate large wind farms as "nationally significant infrastructure projects."
  • Experts express concerns about the feasibility of Labour's green energy goals due to infrastructure backlogs and ambitious targets.
London

Following the Labour Party’s landslide victory in the U.K. at the beginning of July, several changes are expected to be introduced in the country’s energy sector. Environmentalists hope the change in government will bring greater support for green energy projects and help curb fossil fuel activities, as it moves in a different direction from the Conservative Party. However, there are several challenges facing the Labour government when it comes to the energy transition, including local support for energy projects and investment in transmission infrastructure. 

This is the first time in 14 years that Labour has taken power from the Conservatives in the U.K., suggesting that change is in sight. During Prime Minister Kier Starmer’s election campaign, he pledged to support the energy transition, opposing several of the pro-fossil fuel energy choices of the Conservative Party, to solidify the U.K.’s reputation as a clean energy superpower. In its party manifesto, Labour stated, “To deliver our clean power mission, Labour will work with the private sector to double onshore wind, triple solar power, and quadruple offshore wind by 2030.” It also pledged to keep a reserve of gas-fired power plants as backup and ensure a “phased and responsible transition” for the North Sea oil industry. 

While there is great optimism around the future of green energy under the Labour Party, it is unlikely to move away from oil and gas entirely, as it views it as a key source of revenue to fund the expansion of the U.K.’s green transition. The Conservative Party was already collecting massive fees from oil and gas companies in the form of a windfall tax, levied against oil and gas companies at a time when fossil fuel profits were soaring. The Labour government will require around $30 billion in investment to fund its plans for a green transition, meaning that it will continue to be reliant on taxes from oil and gas for several years to come. However, heavy tax duties and no tax relief will likely drive many oil and gas companies away in the coming years, as they look elsewhere to carry out operations. 

While the Labour government will continue to back oil and gas to a certain extent, it has big plans for Britain’s renewable energy industry. Firstly, the Labour government will undo a de facto ban on onshore wind projects introduced by the Conservative Party through two footnotes to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), which required such strong evidence that there was no local opposition that it made it impossible to build wind turbines considering that there is always some form of local resistance to new energy projects. The new draft NPPF does not include these footnotes, which is expected to encourage greater investment in onshore wind. 

Labour is also discussing the possibility of making large windfarms “nationally significant infrastructure projects”, which would allow for them to be approved by the energy secretary, Ed Miliband, without approval needed from local councils. Research from the environmental organisation Friends of the Earth showed that using less than 3 percent of the land in England for onshore wind and solar power could help produce 13 times more green energy than that currently being generated, and enough to power all U.K. households twice over.

In a policy statement, officials wrote: “Delivering our clean power mission will help boost Britain’s energy independence, save money on energy bills, support high-skilled jobs and tackle the climate crisis… We are therefore committed to doubling onshore wind energy by 2030. That means immediately removing the de facto ban on onshore wind in England in place since 2015. We are revising planning policy to place onshore wind on the same footing as other energy development in the National Planning Policy Framework.”

However, there are still several challenges facing Labour when it comes to energy. There is a major backlog for connecting new energy projects to the grid, with some developers having waited around 15 years to produce power. To tackle this issue, National Grid announced major plans to develop the U.K. grid infrastructure last year, with an investment of $52 billion in infrastructure. However, this has deterred several companies from commencing operations, as it could be years before they are connected to the grid. This makes Labour’s aim to double onshore wind, triple solar power, and quadruple offshore wind appear extremely challenging.  

Analysts at the investment bank Jefferies believe “Labour’s goal to have a net zero grid by 2030 appears to be an unrealistic target, even with steady progress”. While one energy expert it consulted suggested that “even if the new government executed every project in the pipeline, had linear interconnector growth, and electricity demand on the lowest end of the range, the country would still miss the target by 25 percent.” 

There are high hopes for a green transition under the U.K.’s Labour government, following several years of slow sectoral growth and ongoing support for oil and gas. However, energy experts believe that Labour’s green energy objectives may be too ambitious for the short term, with greater investment in infrastructure required to support the massive planned increase in green energy capacity. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Green Economy’s 198% Return Second Only to Tech in the Past Decade
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down
Oil Prices Rise As EIA Confirms Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise As EIA Confirms Huge Crude Draw
The Future of Oil Demand Is Increasingly Clear as Trends Solidify

The Future of Oil Demand Is Increasingly Clear as Trends Solidify
Has The Extreme Bear Market in Natural Gas Come to an End?

Has The Extreme Bear Market in Natural Gas Come to an End?
Strong Fundamentals Suggest Oil Prices Will Continue to Climb

Strong Fundamentals Suggest Oil Prices Will Continue to Climb

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com