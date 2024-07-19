Israeli Drone Strike Kills Syrian Oil Kingpin

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 81.97 -0.85 -1.03%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.28 -0.83 -0.98%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.88 -0.57 -0.67%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.093 -0.032 -1.51%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.494 -0.022 -0.89%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.42 -0.14 -0.16%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 86.42 -0.14 -0.16%
Chart Bonny Light 21 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.43 +0.87 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 259 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.494 -0.022 -0.89%

Graph up Marine 21 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 21 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 962 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 21 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 21 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Bonny Light 21 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 21 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.43 +0.87 +1.03%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 415 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 45 mins 67.90 -0.14 -0.21%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 83.45 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 81.70 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 45 mins 79.30 -0.14 -0.18%
Graph down Peace Sour 45 mins 77.30 -0.14 -0.18%
Chart Peace Sour 45 mins 77.30 -0.14 -0.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 45 mins 76.30 -0.14 -0.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 45 mins 82.00 -0.14 -0.17%
Chart Central Alberta 45 mins 78.30 -0.14 -0.18%

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.42 -0.14 -0.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 79.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 73.05 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 84.50 -0.13 -0.15%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 78.05 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 79.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 79.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 78.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 73.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 89.16 +1.90 +2.18%

All Charts
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Syrian Oil Kingpin

By Editorial Dept - Jul 19, 2024, 8:30 AM CDT
Drone

An Israeli drone strike this week along the Beirut-Damascus road on Syria’s border with Lebanon killed a key Syrian businessman who also serves as the regime’s oil supply kingpin. The businessman, prominent Baraa Katerji, a key ally of Syria’s Bashar al-Assad, represents one of the highest-profile strikes against a pro-Iranian figure in recent months and also coincides with an escalation of cross-border conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. 

Katerji was a highly significant figure for the Syrian regime. He’s the one who cut the deals for Kurdish-controlled oil in the country’s eastern Deir ez-Zor region, which he then supplied to the regime. He’s been doing this for a while, which has led to questions about whether the Israelis were actually behind the strike. There is an argument that he was targeted now because of the escalation of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. 

However, rumors running around the region suggest another possible motive: He was getting too powerful for Assad, who has now solidified his power and has been clearly cleaning house. This Spring, the Katerji conglomerate reportedly revealed it was gearing up to build a massive new industrial complex in Aleppo. An undertaking of this size would further Katerji’s influence– financially, in terms of his tie-ins to the Syrian military-industrial complex, and among the public, whom he would employ in much larger numbers. His power is a threat to Assad, and Middle Eastern media have hinted…

