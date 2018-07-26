Is This The Best Way To Profit From The Cannabis Boom?

There's a new type of investment now available to marijuana companies.

It’s one with even better potential than we’ve seen so far.

And, with the global marijuana sector projected to grow to $57 billion over the next 10 years...

This could be the one company that has the right focus.

But it's not just any company...

It's a marijuana incubator (and much more).

And that's what makes it so compelling.

Scythian Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: SCYB.V; OTC:SCCYF) is a tiny company with a big secret.

It’s the only truly global cannabis investment company... PLUS an incubator for marijuana ventures and research throughout the world.

And now, it’s got millions of dollars in seed money from investors including Aphria Inc. (OTCMKTS: APHQF), a $2.952 billion behemoth and one of the biggest sharks in the cannabis sector.

[BREAKING: Aphria Inc. ups stake in Scythian Bioscences Corp. in a $193 million-dollar deal. This effectively turns Scythian Biosciences Corp. into Aphria’s incubator. Aphria, a $3 billion market cap member of the S&P/TSX Composite Index, is the largest cannabis company in Canada.]

Everyone’s been paying attention to the North American weed market… but they’ve been missing the global picture.

1.37 billion people in Europe and Latin America could soon gain access to legal marijuana.

And one company has been getting in on this trend before others...

The team behind Scythian Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: SCYB.V; OTC:SCCYF) is poised to grow globally... get access to the best deals... and bring the profits home.

Here are four reasons Scythian Biosciences Corp. looks to continue to great success.

# 1 Tipping Point for a $57 Billion Market…

Cannabis has been one of the biggest stories of 2018… but few have grasped the real size of the opportunity.

The multi-billion move of money from the informal economy (illegal one) to the legal one is happening at a rapid pace. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime “green” gold rush.

A report from Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics found cannabis sales accounted for $9.5 billion in consumer spending.

The total size of the global cannabis market is estimated to reach $32 billion by 2022 and $57 billion by 2027, and Scythian is on the ground floor, enjoying a “first mover” approach that will position it ahead of the pack.

The bulk of pot sales are in the United States, which at the moment has a patchwork of state regulations dictating how marijuana can be sold and consumed legally.

But North American pot consumption is bound to rise rapidly, led by groundbreaking Canadian legalization this year.

Canadians spent $5.7 billion on cannabis products in 2017, but with recreational pot now about to become legal, that figure could explode as millions of new users could start lighting up legally.

Across North America, marijuana is having its best year ever. Support for legalizing weed across the U.S. is at its highest level in years—polls find as much as 80 percent in favor.

And the limited space for medical marijuana is blossoming into a much broader market, one that includes recreational marijuana use and marijuana-based pharmaceutical products.

The FDA, for instance, just approved the first ever drug based on cannabis.

States are rushing towards legalization: super-conservative Oklahoma, for instance, just legalized medical marijuana, becoming the 30th state to do so.

States like Oklahoma are desperate for tax revenue…the kind that a new green pot industry could generate.

States like Vermont, Michigan and California are lining up to expand to recreational use and make a killing in the process.

With such momentum, $57 billion in 10 years may be a conservative estimate. The greener North America gets, the bigger the opportunity in pot becomes.

# 2…And it Could Become Much Bigger – GLOBALLY -- than $57 Billion

North America is driving an investment surge in the cannabis sector.

But the opportunity is even bigger than the first wave of companies has realized.

Scythian Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: SCYB.V; OTC:SCCYF) is unique because it taps into the global opportunity… something that firms focused on North America have overlooked.

Scythian‘s model, gains exposure to America... plus a larger global cannabis market.

One such avenue for exposure is in Latin America, where Scythian has already laid down a foundation.

The company’s acquisition target has government approval to support low-cost distributors based in Colombia and Jamaica.

Scythian is on the verge of acquiring Colcanna SAS, which has just received licenses from the Colombian government to cultivate, extract, produce and research medical cannabis.

In Argentina, Scythian’s soon to be acquired target MMJ International is the only company to receive government approval. And this subsidiary, and Colcanna SAS, together with other South American assets that Scythian has on the block to buy, are going to be flipped to Aphria for $193 million in cash and stock: a very big markup on assets that haven’t been paid for yet.

And the European market could be even bigger. The continent has twice as many people as the U.S. and could provide double the sales, as restrictive laws fall like dominoes.

Scythian has a plan in place to tap into the European market, laying a foundation in key countries across the continent.

The UK, where new cannabis laws could be just around the corner, could be a huge opportunity—a country where informal economy marijuana sales totaled $3.46 billion and counted 3 million users.

The company is laying the foundation for a global marijuana boom, and when European laws change, Scythian will be in prime position to seize a chunk of the market there too.

# 3 Marijuana Sector Diversification... PLUS Incubator Upside



Scythian’s (TSXV: SCYB.V; OTC:SCCYF) plan is bigger than just production and distribution. The company invests in every part of the cannabis supply chain.

Its biggest opportunity is in Argentina, where it’s just agreed to sell its target assets to Aphria Inc., the major Canadian marijuana producer. Aphria pumped $14 million into Scythian to help it tap into Latin America, the expected next major growth area in cannabis.

With Aphria’s and other investors’ money, Scythian is setting out to incubate marijuana distributors across the world—building markets that both Aphria and Scythian can exploit with Canadian pot.

There are lots of different opportunities for Scythian to hit it big. A consumer marijuana product, a “Coca Cola” for pot smokers, could let it tap into the recreational market. Scythian is always on the hunt for opportunities like this.

A “Pfizer,” style medical marijuana product, on the other hand, would let it access the medical marijuana industry, one that could grow by leaps and bounds if more marijuana-based drugs receive approval from the FDA. Scythian has been researching medicinal marijuana and could possibly come up with something big.

Beyond distribution, Scythian is incubating marijuana research ventures at the University of Miami, University College Dublin, Universidad de la Plata and the University of West Indies.

From these investments, Scythian could acquire lucrative new patents for marijuana products—from cannabis oils to new strains of pot to pill-based THC consumables.

Scythian could acquire profitable patents, then watch the money roll in from licensing.

And not only that, they’re creating a range of market consumer brands that can extend into every branch of the marijuana business and are working to make them the leading brands in their product lines.

#4 Global Cannabis Market



Few people understand the scope of what’s going on behind the scenes at this little-known company but that’s about to change.

Aphria has pumped $14 million into the company, supporting their expansion through Latin America and Europe.

And Aprhia is one of the biggest players in the marijuana space: a $2.952 billion company that dominates medical marijuana and is bound to profit from Canada’s legalization.

The cannabis market may have attracted some big money, but NOBODY can realize the potential of the global weed market… like Scythian can.

So, rather than banking on fly-by-wire growers in North America, where markets might get saturated with pot, savvy companies should look abroad, where billions of customers remain underserved and where legalization legislation is probably not far off.

As many as 1.37 billion people in Europe and Latin America may soon be free to shop for pot.

And Scythian wants to bring it to them.

Other companies looking to take marijuana global:

Cronos Group Inc (OTCMKTS:PRMCF) is another Toronto-based cannabis company with a lot of ambition. The company has prioritized its production acquisitions in order to provide geographically diverse products. Loaded with values, this company is comprised of passionate and focused employees.

One of the primary objectives of Cronos Group is to destigmatize the medical use of marijuana and bring medicine to those who need it. Cronos Group has made it their priority to lead as an example for the industry, and provide the best care possible to the community.

Hydropothecary Corp (OTCMKTS:HYYDF) is a another heavy hitter in Canada’s cannabis scene. With former BC Health Minister Dr. Terry Lake as the VP of Corporate Social Responsibility, and the well-versed Ed Chaplin, who has raised millions for his previous ventures, as the Chief Financial Officer, the company is sure to have a bright future ahead.

With 4 primary products, including Canada’s only peppermint flavored medical cannabis oil sublingual mist, Hydropothecary has chosen quality over quantity. Offering patients the ability to administer their medication in a smoke-free format provides users with an option that is not available just anywhere.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIRP) is set to boom in the coming years. The company has formulated a strategy to target properties for acquisition and management to be leased to state-licensed marijuana growers, a market which is certain to flourish. Innovative Industrial’s leasing plan is simple: the tenant is responsible for everything from taxes to maintenance. The company’s hands-off approach allows for a steady stream of revenue with little oversight.

It is clear that investors see potential in Innovative Industrial. The company has seen a steady uptick in its stock’s price and volume in recent months, and it’s sure to gain speed in no time.

Beleave (OTCMKTS:BLEVF): Beleave is a biotech company focused on the production of medical marijuana in Canada. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Access, applied for a pre-license inspection in March 2017.

Beleave became Cannabis Wheaton’s fifth production partner in May and the parties will work cooperatively to identify an appropriate second site to be acquired and developed by a newly formed special purpose subsidiary of Beleave ("NewCo"). The proposed second site is expected to be located in Ontario and will be designed to accommodate an estimated 200,000 square feet of cultivation space.

Aphria (OTCMKTS:APHQF) is a Canada-based cannabis company which focuses on the production, sales, and distribution of legal marijuana. The company’s business model focuses primarily on online sales, which is perfect for its patients. A simple point and click and the medication will arrive at the patient’s in no time.

Aphria’s products are developed to treat to a variety of different patients and symptoms. The company offers several smoke free medications for those who are unable to consume the products in that manner. Aphria also produces low-THC products for patients who are more sensitive to marijuana’s psychoactive properties.

