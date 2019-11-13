IEA Sees $90 Crude Ahead Of Oil’s Downfall

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.59 +0.47 +0.82%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.79 +0.42 +0.67%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.670 +0.070 +2.69%
Mars US 2 hours 57.77 +0.37 +0.64%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.82 +0.56 +0.90%
Urals 20 hours 60.85 +0.75 +1.25%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.52 -0.09 -0.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.52 -0.09 -0.15%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.52 -0.19 -0.30%
Mexican Basket 2 days 49.40 -0.82 -1.63%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.670 +0.070 +2.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 61.57 -0.63 -1.01%
Murban 20 hours 63.70 -0.40 -0.62%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 54.12 +0.69 +1.29%
Basra Light 20 hours 66.29 +0.44 +0.67%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 63.38 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.52 -0.19 -0.30%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.52 -0.19 -0.30%
Girassol 20 hours 63.90 +0.01 +0.02%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.82 +0.56 +0.90%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 38.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 38.05 -0.06 -0.16%
Canadian Condensate 85 days 50.80 -0.06 -0.12%
Premium Synthetic 75 days 57.20 -0.06 -0.10%
Sweet Crude 1 day 49.40 -0.06 -0.12%
Peace Sour 1 day 46.55 -0.06 -0.13%
Peace Sour 1 day 46.55 -0.06 -0.13%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 49.80 -0.06 -0.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 55.30 -0.06 -0.11%
Central Alberta 1 day 46.95 -0.06 -0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.52 -0.09 -0.15%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 53.50 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 20 hours 47.25 +0.25 +0.53%
ANS West Coast 62 days 63.99 -1.15 -1.77%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 51.07 +0.32 +0.63%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 55.02 +0.32 +0.59%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 55.02 +0.32 +0.59%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 53.50 +0.25 +0.47%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.38 -0.06 -0.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 5 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 9 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 12 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 6 mins Pioneer's Sheffield in Doghouse. Oil upset his bragging about Shale hurt prices. Now on campaign to lower expectations, prop up price.
  • 1 hour Climate Change Consensus Shifts in Wind, But Gas Is Still the Right Move
  • 51 mins Who writes this stuff? "Crude Prices Swing Between Gains, Losses"
  • 24 mins Passerby doused with flammable liquid and set on fire by peaceful protesters
  • 3 hours EU has already lost the Trump vs. EU Trade War
  • 5 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 13 mins China's Renewables Boom Hits the Wall
  • 8 hours Iran Finds New Oil Field With Over 50 Billion Barrels: Rouhani
  • 6 hours Atty General Barr likely subpeona so called whistleblower and "leaker" Eric Ciaramella
  • 9 hours Iran's Master Plan?
  • 8 hours Saudi Aramco IPO Will Not Save Kingdom
  • 4 hours Trump On Farage's Radio Show ...
  • 4 hours Does .001 of Atmosphere Control Earth's Climate?!

Breaking News:

Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

Alt Text

The Inevitable Finale Of The Nord Stream 2 Saga

Nord Stream 2 may have…

Alt Text

The Science Behind Detecting A Wormhole

Wormholes have always fascinated humans,…

Alt Text

The Unintended Consequences Of Qatar’s Outdoor Air Conditioning

Climate change is becoming an…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

IEA Sees $90 Crude Ahead Of Oil’s Downfall

By Nick Cunningham - Nov 13, 2019, 7:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Petchem

Global oil demand will plateau around 2030, according to a major new report, but the decline in demand is way too slow to head off the worsening effects of climate change.

Oil demand begins to flatten out in the 2030s “under pressure from rising fuel efficiency and the electrification of mobility,” The International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its widely-anticipated annual World Energy Outlook.

However, the agency does not see a peak in CO2 emissions through 2040, even in a scenario that incorporates some intended policy targets. The IEA says that an expanding economy and growing global population outweigh efforts to cut emissions. Reducing emissions will require “significantly more ambitious policy.”

“The dissonance between the rising trend for CO2 and the commitment of countries to reach an early peak in emissions was especially striking in the light of the latest scientific findings from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change,” the IEA said, referring to the rather dire conclusions from the IPCC report in 2018, which found that the world is running out of time to make deep and far-reaching cuts to emissions.

As Reuters reports, some groups criticize the IEA for consistently predicting strong oil demand growth. “The IEA is effectively creating its own reality. They project ever-increasing demand for fossil fuels, which in turn justifies greater investments in supply, making it harder for the energy system to change,” Andrew Logan, senior director of oil and gas at Ceres, told Reuters.

With that said, renewable energy is growing fast and taking a growing slice of all new investment. The IEA sees solar becoming the single largest source of installed electricity capacity by 2040, surpassing coal in the 2030s. Related: A Bull’s Guide To Oil Markets

But, impressive growth for renewables and missed climate targets are two things that can be true at the same time. The clock is ticking and the world needs solar and wind to grow at a much faster rate.

The IEA noted that the world is adding around 100 GW of solar each year, enough solar to cover 200,000 football fields. However, it would take 200 years at that pace to satisfy global energy demand at 2018 levels. Worse, demand is not stagnant, but growing. At 100 GW of new solar each year, solar would only satisfy 20 percent of annual growth in power demand going forward.

In other words, while growing rapidly, solar is merely “dampening” growth in consumption from other sources.

Alternatively, in the IEA’s Sustainable Development Scenario, which foresees deep emissions reductions in order to meet climate goals, solar needs to grow more at the rate of 300 GW per year. Needless to say, that is going to require some major policy changes.

As for oil, the IEA sees demand growing at a 1 million-barrel-per-day (mb/d) rate through 2025, before flattening out by 2030. Because of depletion of existing sources of supply, the IEA sees prices rising to around $90 per barrel by 2030, despite the steady deceleration in demand.

The U.S. accounts for 85 percent of the total global increase in oil supply over the next decade, growing from 6 mb/d in 2018 to 11 mb/d in 2030. The agency sees the current slowdown in shale output as temporary.

“The shale revolution has stimulated more than $1 trillion in new investment over the last ten years – nearly $900 billion in the upstream, and the rest on new pipelines and other infrastructure, including LNG export terminals,” the IEA wrote. “This has not, for the moment, been a profitable business for many of the companies involved: as of 2018, the upstream shale industry as a whole has yet to achieve positive free cash flow.” Related: Aramco’s Breakeven Costs Are The Lowest In The World

That’s a notable conclusion since the IEA itself has repeatedly predicted the imminent profitability of shale in recent years, although the agency is not alone in getting that wrong.

Nevertheless, while U.S. shale has burned through cash, it has indeed produced a lot of oil. Shale output is now slowing down as investors lose interest, but the IEA says “the shale race is not yet run; many of the most profound impacts of the shale revolution still lie ahead.” The IEA sees shale continuing to grow in the years ahead, although a few analysts question that optimism.

Overall though, it might be the climate predictions that garner the most attention. Against the backdrop of IPCC warnings, it’s a bleak outlook. “The world needs a grand coalition encompassing governments, companies, investors, and everyone who is committed to tackling the climate challenge. In the absence of this, the chances of reaching climate goals will be very slim,” the IEA’s Fatih Birol said. “The world urgently needs to put a laser-like focus on bringing down global emissions.”

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

US Oil Prepares For ‘Plan B’ If Democrats Take The White House
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Rig Count Collapse Is Far From Over

The Rig Count Collapse Is Far From Over
Why 2020 Could Be A Crisis Year For Refiners

Why 2020 Could Be A Crisis Year For Refiners

 Natural Gas Is Fighting For Survival

Natural Gas Is Fighting For Survival

 The 10 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Jobs

The 10 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Jobs

 Canadian Oil Prices Crash After Keystone Spill

Canadian Oil Prices Crash After Keystone Spill

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com