How To Profit From The Death Of Las Vegas

For decades, the gambling industry has been stuck in a legal limbo…

With black market bookies and murky underground clubs mopping up billions in potential profits.

But the floodgates are about to open to the general public.

And one of the most promising players in the game is BRAGG Gaming Group (TSX.V:BRAG.V; OTC:BKDCF).

Armed with three outstanding assets, BRAGG is well positioned to pick up a piece of this $5.2 billion market. .

Give Me Sport, a media property with 31 million monthly users and the largest single publisher Facebook page in the world.

Oryx Gaming, a global gaming platform that offers an all-in-one turnkey solution for casual gaming.

And finally, the company’s up-and-coming property Give Me Bet, which intends to leverage the Give Me Sport fanbase into a dynamic sports betting, online casino, e-sports and poker platform.

You’ve already seen it in the marijuana boom, where small companies soared as soon as legalization was passed…

Millionaires were minted practically overnight…

And it’s about to happen again…except on a whole other level.

The industry is ripe for the taking…

And BRAGG is standing by, ready to pounce.

Give Me Sport provides BRAGG a huge potential customer base, and Oryx gives it the gaming platform to break into the biggest new market: online sports gambling.

Let’s take a step back and take a hard look at this stock.

22 MILLION POTENTIAL CUSTOMERS:

THE LARGEST SINGLE PUBLISHER FACEBOOK PAGE IN THE WORLD

BRAGG (TSX.V:BRAG.V; OTC:BKDCF) has a captive audience... and has simply been building goodwill... waiting to monetize them.

The company’s media property Give Me Sport has a monthly user base of 31 million.

The Facebook page for Give Me Sport has 26 million fanatic members, and the traffic on the site is immense.

31 million unique users visit the givemesport.com site every month, and more and more of them are turning into sports fanatics.

Compare that to major brands like ESPN which has only 19 million fans. ESPN is a major media brand, worth $28 billion, and Give Me Sport’s user count blows it out of the water.

Or take Sky Bet, which was just sold for $5.7 billion, and which has a viewership of only 819,000.

Give Me Sport (GMS) is an incredible property, one that BRAGG is ready to leverage for its new app, Give Me Bet.

But the company is keeping this new project relatively quiet, for now.

That’s because BRAGG is waiting for a tectonic shift to take place: the possible legalization of online gambling.

POISED TO ENTER A NEW...

UP TO $5.2 BILLION MARKET

In May 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court made a landmark ruling, striking down the Professional and Amateur Sporting Protection Act (PASPA).

PASPA had made it illegal to bet on sporting events in all but a handful of U.S. states. But now online betting will be offered in some states.

The floodgates of sports betting could be about to open. 99 percent of all betting in the U.S. is based in the black market. Legalization in some states, which could happen as early as next year, could open up a legal betting market worth up to $5.2 billion.

It happened with marijuana. If you missed out on those opportunities... take a look at Bragg now. A few years ago, the idea of a legal marijuana market seemed crazy.

But now, there are companies like Canopy Growth Corp., a cannabis grower worth $10.7 billion.

Or Cronos Group Inc., worth $1.48 billion, the first cannabis company to list on the Nasdaq.

Canada has led the way, with full legalization going into effect in October 2018. Companies like Aurora Cannabis, with a market cap of $4.08 billion, have grown into powerhouse stocks.

If 2018 was the year of a green revolution, 2019 could be the year that sports betting goes mainstream.

But it’s a sector that’s received virtually no attention, one with a high barrier to entry.

That’s what makes BRAGG (TSX.V:BRAG.V; OTC:BKDCF) so unique.

The company has 31 million rabid sports fans, many who are ready and waiting to sign on to its Give Me Bet platform.

And betting legalization could come sooner than people think.

STATES ARE CASHING IN... AND INVESTORS MIGHT TOO

Striking down PASPA was the first step. The U.S. federal government can’t outlaw sports betting.

What individual states can do is legalize it, and tax the proceeds. New Jersey already does this: in September, the state reported $184 million in betting, with $24 million in revenue for the betting venues.

Online betting led the way, generating $104.8 million in bets.

More states are expected to cash in on sports gambling as a source of state revenue.

The barriers to breaking into online gambling are high. Margins on gambling are slim, with the house taking maybe $3 for every $100 on the table. Online operators need millions of users and tons of daily traffic; DraftKings, for example, relies heavily on its 10 million returning customers.

Few companies can do so successfully, and competition from players like DraftKings and FanDuel, as well as more established betting houses, makes it a tough climate for start-ups.

But that’s precisely what makes BRAGG such a strong contender in this potential $5.2 billion market.

WHY BRAGG?

Let’s run down the reasons why BRAGG (TSX.V:BRAG.V; OTC:BKDCF) is set to take the world of online gambling by storm:

- A team of experienced executives, who once ran the second biggest poker site in the world and generated $450 million revenue. This is a team primed for big things.

- A user base of sports fans on Facebook larger than ESPN or Sky Sports, a rabid fandom of 26 million and a Facebook presence larger than all its competitors.

- An incredible media property, Give Me Sport, and an online-gaming platform, Onyx, that is well-suited to online gambling.

- Tremendous early growth: since April 2017 Give Me Sports UK monthly traffic has increased by 5 million, while revenue has grown by 30 percent. Revenue growth from Oryx has been even more impressive: 414 percent year on year.

- A low-price stock with a strong potential upside.

STRONG REVENUE GROWTH...

AND THEY ARE JUST GETTING STARTED MONETIZING THEIR 31 MILLION FANS

This company has the assets (Give Me Sport, Oryx, Give Me Bet) that make it well positioned to profit from the revolution in sports betting in the United States.

One by one, states have started to embrace sports betting since the Supreme Court struck down PASPA in May.

New Jersey, Delaware and Mississippi are just the beginning. A betting market worth up to $5.2 billion is about to explode nationwide.

The industry leader, the popular fantasy sports and online sports betting venue DraftKings, has about 10 million users, compared to Give Me Sport’s 26 million, and made $2.9 million in August in New Jersey alone. DraftKings isn’t public, but its reported valuation is more than $1 billion.

By comparison, BRAGG (TSX.V:BRAG.V; OTC:BKDCF) is just starting up its online sports betting business, has a large base of member sports fans who will be offered the opportunity to bet through BRAGG’s new platform, and BRAGG’s estimated market cap is about $25 million.

It has more users than DraftKings, an online gaming platform almost ready for market, and mounting buzz.

The key difference between DraftKings and BRAGG is that BRAGG haven’t monetized their fans for sports gaming... YET. If BRAGG can carry out their well thought out business plans, they should give DraftKings a run for their money.

BRAGG (TSX.V:BRAG.V; OTC:BKDCF) should be able to successfully transition to major revenues in online sports gaming, based on its sports fan user base of 31 million. But for now, it’s flying way under the radar.

That could change, FAST. As soon as sports betting gains more traction in more states as expected, competition could get fierce, and BRAGG will likely see its revenues soar.

So the time to roll the dice is now.

By. Ian Jenkins

