Houthi Tanker Attack Causes 200-Kilometer Oil Slick

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

An oil tanker struck by Houthis in the Red Sea earlier this week has exploded, leaving a 200-kilometer-long oil slick. The Liberian-flagged tanker, the Chios Lion, was carrying a cargo of crude when it was struck by a drone boat that rammed into its side.

With Venezuela’s presidential elections just over a week away, Maduro has arrested the head of security for opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who is really the driving force behind the opposition presidential candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez.

Discovery & Development

ReconAfrica spud the Naingopo exploration well onshore northeast Namibia on PEL 73 with its partner, Namibian state-run Namcor, last week. This is the first drill in the Damara Fold Best, which is said to contain significant traps that have yet to be tested. ReconAfrica will drill the well to approximately 3,800 meters with its own rig and is hoping to encounter multiple reservoir intervals targeting both oil and natural gas. According to the company, the well is targeting 163 mmbo or 843 BCF net. This week, Recon Africa struck a deal with Norway’s BW Energy, which will acquire a 20% interest in Recon’s onshore PEL 73 license in Namibia, for a total consideration of $16 million.

ExxonMobil plans to launch its seventh oil project offshore Guyana, aiming to add 180,000 bpd by 2029. This project, named Hammerhead, is part of the Stabroek Block where Exxon and partners have found around 11 billion barrels of crude oil. Guyana's oil production has surged since 2019, contributing significantly to its GDP growth, which tripled in the past four years. By 2030, Guyana aims to produce over 1.5 million barrels per day, positioning it as South America's second-largest oil producer

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) has announced a "giant" oil discovery in the Al-Nokhatha field, located east of the Kuwaiti island of Failaka. The reserves are estimated at 3.2 bboe, including 2.1 billion barrels of light oil and 5.1 tcf of gas. This discovery matches Kuwait’s entire production over three years and spans approximately 96 km2.

Turkey will deploy the Oruc Reis exploration vessel off the coast of Somalia at the end of September or early October for a significant seismic study lasting several months. This exploration is part of a hydrocarbon cooperation deal between Turkey and Somalia, focusing on three offshore blocks. Two blocks are located 50 km off the Somalia coast, while the third is 100 km away. Turkey's Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar indicated that Turkey will have exclusive rights to search and produce oil and gas in these areas upon discovery.

Deals, Mergers & Acquisitions

QatarEnergy has acquired a 20% stake in an offshore block in Suriname, joining Chevron (40%) and Paradise Oil Company (40%). Suriname's current oil production is onshore, but significant offshore discoveries since 2019 indicate major potential. The country's first major offshore production is expected in about four years. Suriname's discovered resources are estimated at over 2.4 billion barrels of oil and 12.5 tcf of gas. This deal strengthens QatarEnergy's exploration efforts in Suriname and marks a new partnership with Chevron.

TotalEnergies has agreed to sell its 10% stake in the SPDC JV in Nigeria to Chappal Energies for $860 million, pending regulatory approval. The JV, primarily focused on the Niger Delta, includes Shell (30%) and Eni (5%), with the Nigerian National Petroleum Co. holding the majority 55%. This sale is part of TotalEnergies' strategy to focus on offshore oil and gas assets while maintaining interest in key gas projects like Ubeta. The divestment aligns with Shell's similar exit strategy to concentrate on deepwater assets and gas operations, though it faces potential regulatory scrutiny over environmental liabilities and technical capabilities of new ownership.

ConocoPhillips maintains that its $22.5B acquisition of Marathon Oil will close by Q4 2024 despite an extended antitrust review by the FTC. The FTC issued a "second request" for more transaction details, prolonging the waiting period for review. The merger, which offers Marathon shareholders 0.255 ConocoPhillips shares per Marathon share, includes $5.4M in Marathon debt. If approved, the acquisition will enhance ConocoPhillips' U.S. onshore portfolio, adding over 2 billion barrels of resource and achieving $500M in cost synergies within the first year.