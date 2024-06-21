Fears of an Israel-Hezbollah War Leave Oil Markets on Edge

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.14 -0.15 -0.18%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.56 -0.15 -0.18%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.92 -0.17 -0.20%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.700 -0.041 -1.50%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.510 +0.009 +0.38%
Graph down Louisiana Light 22 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 22 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.47 -0.07 -0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.50 +1.44 +1.73%
Chart Mars US 231 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.510 +0.009 +0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.00 +0.24 +0.29%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.78 +0.26 +0.31%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 83.17 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 934 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.88 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.47 -0.07 -0.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.47 -0.07 -0.08%
Chart Girassol 1 day 87.08 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.50 +1.44 +1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 387 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 68.09 +0.58 +0.86%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 83.44 +0.58 +0.70%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 81.69 +0.58 +0.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 77.79 +0.58 +0.75%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 74.49 +0.58 +0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 74.49 +0.58 +0.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 77.54 +0.58 +0.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 84.49 +0.58 +0.69%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 74.89 +0.58 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 22 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 78.05 +1.24 +1.61%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 71.80 +1.24 +1.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.62 +1.00 +1.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 76.20 +1.24 +1.65%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 78.05 +1.24 +1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 78.05 +1.24 +1.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 78.00 +1.25 +1.63%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 71.75 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.29 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 3 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 5 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.

Breaking News:

Europe’s Negative Power Prices Highlight the Need for Energy Storage Investment

Oil Prices Bounced Back After Markets Overreacted to the OPEC Announcement

Oil Prices Bounced Back After Markets Overreacted to the OPEC Announcement

Oil prices have bounced back…

Why The IEA’s “Peak Oil” Forecast May Be Good for Energy Investors

Why The IEA’s “Peak Oil” Forecast May Be Good for Energy Investors

Oil prices will remain volatile…

Huge Rare Earths Discovery is Gamechanger in Americas Trade War with China

Huge Rare Earths Discovery is Gamechanger in Americas Trade War with China

Greenland’s massive rare earth deposit,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Fears of an Israel-Hezbollah War Leave Oil Markets on Edge

By Editorial Dept - Jun 21, 2024, 7:00 AM CDT
Geopolitics

While Putin was hoping his visit to Kim Jun-Il and a timely defense pact with North Korea would create more of a fuss in the media, center stage has been consumed by Israel and Lebanon, on the brink of war, or so is the fear. 

For weeks, Israel and Hezbollah have been trading air strikes and rocket launches across the Israel-Lebanon border, with the situation escalating this week to the point that they are one concrete strike away from a declaration of all-out war. The likelihood is fairly high now that this will be the case, similar to the war between the two in 2006, only most observers agree that this time around it will be more devastating due to the military buildup by both Israel and Hezbollah over the past eight years. 

On Wednesday, Israel’s Northern Command approved plans for war with Lebanon, prompting Hezbollah to threaten that none of Israel would be spared from Hezbollah rockets. On Thursday, a Saudi diplomat warned Israel not to provoke a war in Lebanon, specifically sending a message that there would be no normalization of Israel-Saudi ties without a just solution for Palestinians, as well. The Saudis have expressed concern, as well, that this time around an Israel-Lebanon war will not remain confined to the region. 

Just as important is what is going on inside Israel right now. Netanyahu disbanded his war cabinet on Monday, after his biggest rival, Benny Gantz, withdrew from the cabinet in protest over the handling of the war. Gantz was a…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Houthis Release Dramatic Video Of Bulk Carrier Being Blown Apart In Red Sea

Next Post

Why The IEA’s “Peak Oil” Forecast May Be Good for Energy Investors
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Trillion-Dollar Bet Against U.S. Shale

OPEC’s Trillion-Dollar Bet Against U.S. Shale
Huge Rare Earths Discovery is Gamechanger in Americas Trade War with China

Huge Rare Earths Discovery is Gamechanger in Americas Trade War with China
80 More Years of Oil: The Big Attraction of Carbon Capture

80 More Years of Oil: The Big Attraction of Carbon Capture
China's No Limits Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble
Oil Prices Climb as Sentiment Continues to Improve

Oil Prices Climb as Sentiment Continues to Improve

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com